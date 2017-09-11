Special Dividends: Apple Edition

Recent reporting indicates that Fortune 500 companies hold upwards of $2.6 trillion offshore, avoiding US taxes. Indeed, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is notorious for parking its cash abroad, and on a per-share basis, it is estimated to be worth upwards of $40 per share. We will leave the argument regarding the moral dilemmas involved with tax avoidance for another day; instead, we would like to focus on how a potential tax holiday could benefit Apple and its shareholders.

Will there be a deal?

The question at the outset, of course, is whether Congress and President Trump can pass a tax bill. Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House for the first time in over a decade. This has observers pining for the possibility of a tax reform, including a tax holiday that would allow multinational companies to bring cash back to the US at a lower rate than they would be otherwise subject to.

Of course, Republicans did not succeed in their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, something they campaigned on for the better part of a decade. So why would tax reform be any different?

"Desperate for a legislative win, Congress and the White House are trying to paint a picture of a more united front on tax reform than they had on health care." CNN

Importantly, Congressional Republicans plan to hold open hearings on the tax reform bill, something they were loathe to do with the repeal efforts. Secondly, through the reconciliation process, Republicans can avoid a Democratic filibuster. Even Cisco (CSCO) mentioned the possibility of a tax repatriation bill:

"The good thing is that Democrats and Republics are in agreement on this. I am optimistic."

So it appears that there is political momentum behind the repatriation idea, and of course, there is President Trump pushing the envelope much harder than he did for the healthcare bill:

"Trump's pitch leaned heavily on the economic benefits he said tax reform could deliver and aimed to get ahead of Democratic criticism that Trump's tax reform plans would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Americans, as independent tax experts have estimated."

He has even cited the weather emergencies facing the country as a pulpit to push reform:

"We will discussing our plan for dramatic tax cuts and tax reform. And I think now with what’s happened with the hurricane, I’m going to ask for a speed-up."

Background

By refusing to repatriate profits, companies like Apple are taking out debt (albeit at competitive rates) in order to finance their capital return programs. Indeed, we have looked at the incredible growth of Apple’s debt since 2012, a troubling sign and one that need not occur if our country had competitive tax rates on overseas business.

The efficacy of such a tax holiday has been debated ad nauseam. Indeed, the last time Congress approved a repatriation plan in 2004, evidence shows that companies “plowed the cash into share buybacks and dividends, and many of the biggest beneficiaries actually cut American jobs in the years after the repatriation.” Additionally, if multinationals recognize that tax holidays will become a consistent phenomenon, they may take steps to purposely offshore cash as they wait for the next holiday. This “moral hazard” portends an unfortunate cycle, one that cannot be remedied by the occasional tax holiday.

As for shareholders, however, who might be less concerned with job creation (especially as unemployment is below 5%) and more excited about buybacks and dividends, a tax repatriation holiday is welcome news.

Specifically for Apple, we believe the potential for a one-time special dividend is quite high. We do not expect Apple to significantly increase its buyback program (indeed we have called on Apple to taper and end the program), nor do we expect the company to pay off a large amount of its debt since interest is quite low. Therefore, it appears as though Apple will issue a special dividend to shareholders, rewarding them for their patience and perseverance. It is not all rosy, though, and as usual, reality is a bit more complicated than theory.

What about R&D and acquisitions?

CEO Tim Cook was asked this question specifically in the January 2017 earnings call, and here is how he responded:

I am optimistic given what I'm hearing that there would likely be some sort of tax reform this year, and it does seem like there are people in both parties that would favor repatriation as a part of that. So I think that's very good for the country and good for Apple. What we would do with it, let's wait and see exactly what it is. But as I said before, we are always looking at acquisitions. We acquired 15 to 20 companies per year for the last four years. And we look for companies of all sizes, and there's not a size that we would not do based on just the size of it. It's more about the strategic value of it.

What can we expect?

At the outset, the share price of Apple is likely to get knocked by the amount of the per-share special dividend. This may be mitigated by a run-up in the stock upon a special dividend announcement, but the evidence is unclear as to the immediate aftermath on a stock price once a special dividend is distributed. Additionally, we urge Apple to not get carried away: by issuing a special dividend that is of monumental proportions, the company is essentially telling the market that it has no better use for the cash. Indeed, our criticism of Apple centers on this very idea. By engaging in a $300bn buyback program (by March 2019, Apple will have spent $300bn buying back stock), the company’s opportunity costs are beginning to show themselves. With the stock price at multi-year highs, Apple is also not getting the same value it once was when it first embarked on the buyback program. Would you fault management for offering higher and higher price for an acquisition target? The same can be said of buying back one’s own shares - namely, at some point, it is not as good a deal as it used to be.

Special Dividends of Old

A one-time, non-recurring distribution of cash to shareholders would be welcome news stemming from a Trump tax repatriation bill. What can we learn from history?

Well, in 2004, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) issued a special dividend of $3/share, costing roughly $32bn. However, it is unclear whether Microsoft was able to gain long-term shareholders that did not immediately sell after receiving the distribution. Approximately ¾ of the dividend payout went to persons and was recorded as personal dividend income, indicating it had a broad effect on the average investor. For the four years following the special dividend announcement, “Microsoft’s shares returned an annualized 1.3%, compared with 1.1% for Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index." It is not a slam dunk that a stock will react favorably after the issuance of such a dividend, and the real possibility that it gets dumped afterwards cuts against the argument for a special dividend for long-term shareholders.

Other companies like Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) subsequently slashed thousands of jobs after repatriating billions in 2005.

In 2012, when Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued a $2.75 special dividend (roughly 6% of the share price at the time), the stock proceeded to go on a rampage the following year, up over 50%:

Of course, in the time since, the stock has wallowed at about the same price in 2017 that it ended in 2013!

Tax Hit

Further, without any change in the tax rate of dividends, investors are set to get knocked by roughly 20% by Uncle Sam. We are hopeful that some kind of tax reform and reduction in rates would accompany a repatriation holiday, but the inability of a Republican-controlled government to pass sensible legislation is a real obstacle to such an idea.

Indeed, Apple will not be alone if it decides to issue a special dividend upon a tax repatriation holiday. During the 2012 fiscal cliff crisis, when higher taxes on dividend income were debated in DC, special dividend announcements surged, with “59 companies in the Russell 3000 stock index declar[ing] a one-time cash payment to shareholders, up from about 15 in the year-earlier period.”

Perhaps we are old-fashioned, as we prefer to see productive investments leading to increasing revenues and profits, rather than a hefty cash disbursement that gets hit twice by the tax man - once on the repatriation tax and again on the dividend tax.

Conclusion

Apple faces these questions every single day, as its cash hoard approaches $300bn and investors are questioning its capital allocation decisions. Some might believe that “every dollar you get form a stock in a special dividend is a dollar that the company can’t waste,” but we believe the market has significantly more confidence in CEO Tim Cook than this notion may allow. While we welcome returning cash to shareholders, we urge management to reevaluate its capital allocation decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not intended as investment advice. Consult your investment advisor about your personal investment situation.