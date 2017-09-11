Misleading Facebook News

Is Facebook misleading advertisers about how many 18-24 year olds it can reach in the United States?

Just a couple of days ago, I saw an important article about how Facebook's advertising doesn't match up with U.S. census data. That got my attention because if Facebook is misleading advertisers, it could really tank the stock. Even a whiff of wrongdoing causes perceptions to shift.

In Q2 2017, we know that over 98% of all revenue is from advertising:

Therefore, it's imperative to know if Facebook is doing anything that would jeopardize their advertising cash cow.

In their article, David Ingram and Rama Venkat Raman said the following:

Figures Facebook Inc gives advertisers about its potential reach differ from U.S. census data, an investment analyst said on Tuesday, renewing questions about how tech companies verify the value of their digital marketing space.

Before looking at anything else, I wanted to look deeper into the U.S. census data. My logic is that if census data is "fast and loose" then any comparison to it would be on a shifting foundation of sand. In other words, it would be weak if not entirely useless. It could call the entire premise of the article into question.

I found this on the U.S. Census website:

All economic census results are subject to nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can be attributed to many sources during the development or execution of the economic census: * inability to identify all cases in the actual universe;

* definition and classification difficulties;

* differences in the interpretation of questions;

* errors in recording or coding the data obtained and

* other errors of collection, response, coverage, processing and estimation for missing or misreported data.

Sounds messy and sloppy to me, but with an air of being scientific.

In the Harvard Business Review, we also can look at how the Census officials aren't exactly excited about people using their data:

So we started digging. We pored over the surveys and documentation. We emailed the Census official in charge of the retail trade data. We published our results in an online working paper to help other users of those data and to describe how we tried to use other sources to improve the Census estimates. Then, finally, the Census public information office contacted us, but not to offer congratulations or thanks. They demanded that we retract our paper, and we learned that the Census official with whom we had been emailing had been directed not to directly communicate with us anymore.

Admittedly, this is about an investigation into retail sales data, but it's one of many different articles about how the process is bureaucratic and riddled with flaws.

I don't think census data is completely useless or even totally sloppy. But, it's difficult to think that the data should be used as the perfect way to look at the data Facebook reports in their advertising system.

All that said, if we still want to assume the census data is highly accurate, then let's look next at this assertion from David Ingram and Rama Venkat Raman:

Facebook's ad-buying website tells advertisers that the world's largest social network has a potential reach of 41 million 18 to 24 year olds in the United States, whereas U.S. census data shows that last year there were 31 million people living in the country between these ages, Brian Wieser, a Pivotal Research Group senior analyst, said in a note.

That's a pretty big difference. And, really, this is the key point of their article. There's a difference and it seems to show that Facebook is evil.

At this point, I do want to point out that if Facebook is incorrectly reporting data, it's not a death blow. Instead, it could simply be a "blip" of incompetence. In the near term that "blip" could be significant and painful for the business. In the medium and long term, it's either a data feed fix or bug fix. It's not devastation.

Yet, I still wish to look at this closely with my own two eyes. What I haven't revealed until now is that I use Facebook on a regular basis as an advertiser. I've pushed a reasonable amount of money through the FB ad system so while I'm not a genius or expert, I'm a competent user of their platform.

Take a look at this because it's got both the 41M and 31M reach numbers:

As you can see, I selected the Age Range of 18-24 and United States only. Furthermore, both numbers are showing up to advertisers (like me). Notice that there's Audience Size and Estimated Daily Results Reach. It's right there.

I could actually end this article here completely and just say that I believe the article by David Ingram and Rama Venkat Raman is "hogwash" because advertisers (like me) see numbers like this from Facebook all the time and it doesn't trouble us too much. We know that advertising, reach, eyeballs, awareness, and more are pretty fluid. More importantly, most Facebook advertisers care about results more than reach in my experience. They care about clicks, registrations, opt ins, views, and more. I won't get into the jargon here, but these estimates are just that, estimates. But an anecdote isn't enough, is it? So, let's take a closer look at what Facebook says.

In order to better understand what's going on, let's look here:

This is Estimated daily Reach. It's not "Total Reach" or "Census Reach" or anything like that. It's also an estimate, not a hard truth.

Facebook doesn't try to hide anything about this. In fact, if you click on the "learn more" link (which you see in the image above) you go to this page: "About the delivery system: Estimated results."

I'm not going to try to provide any sort of Facebook ads reach tutorial. That's something you can dive into by clicking that link above, if you desire. What matters is that Facebook is about as transparent about this as they can be, given it's a pretty messy affair. And, yes, it is messy, because they are constantly adding new data, new opportunities and more.

I was able to find some follow up reporting on this issue. For example, Jeff Beer over at Fast Company got this response directly from Facebook when he reached out to them:

Reach estimations are based on a number of factors, including Facebook user behaviors, user demographics, location data from devices, and other factors. They are designed to estimate how many people in a given area are eligible to see an ad a business might run. They are not designed to match population or census estimates. We are always working to improve our estimates.

Although I pretty much said the same thing, it's nice to know that Facebook is properly responding to this weak "news," which here is really nothing than a little smoke and no fire. We don't want to stretch too far, however, and claim that Facebook is always right or is always doing the right thing with their advertising platform. Last year, The New York Times reported on Facebook's overstating of video views. That's significantly more evil than Facebook's reach estimates not matching U.S. Census data.

Conclusion

Facebook is under fire for not giving advertisers the right data in its ad platform, which could be worthy of alarm. However, the deeper truth is that Facebook is transparent about their reporting and explains things reasonably well to advertisers. Scroll back up if needed and see for yourself.

In large part, the problem is solved and the reporting is misleading, causing indigestion for Facebook. The bigger problem is that this kind of weak reporting still influences perception, and in the stock market, perception is often reality. Now you have significantly better information, with a clear, in-depth and visual view of what advertisers are seeing so you can judge for yourself. Personally, I don't see that Facebook is doing anything evil here.

