In 1 Chart: IBM's Financial Engineering Revealed - Workload Rebalancing

IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) 21st Century Chief Financial Officers have lost sight of their primary duty to their corporation: spend money to make people more productive, processes more effective and products more valuable.

During the Great Depression, Tom Watson Sr. shared his thoughts with the Controller's Institute of America.

If the controller can find more ways to spend more money where it will expand the business, where it will bring in more orders to the factory, that will be the greatest service he can perform for the business with which he is connected. Thomas J. Watson Sr., 1932, New York, N. Y.



The promise of workload rebalancing

At first blush, moving workloads to lower-wage countries would seem an intuitive and indisputably logical step to optimize profits. If this financial change addresses one of the highest expense components of a corporation’s financial spreadsheet, if employees’ wages and benefits can truly be cut by 75% to 80%, and if the new employees operate at the same or higher levels of productivity, then net income per employee should increase exponentially. At least, that was the financial promise behind offshoring workloads. Unfortunately for IBM shareholders, two out of three in the game of business isn’t necessarily a winning strategy.

Workload rebalancing is an unrealized promise because the last of these conditions—operating at the same or higher level of profit productivity—has not been met. IBM has been increasing profits by lowering wages, but this has been offset by the ever-decreasing productivity of a newer, larger, disconnected, and more widely dispersed workforce.





IBM’s workload rebalancing has failed the business

If the gauge of workload rebalancing is to improve profits by replacing highly-motivated, highly-productive and therefore highly paid individuals with low-wage, warm bodies, then IBM’s workload rebalancing has been a smashing success. It has recorded record profits. But if the goal of workload rebalancing is to maintain or improve productivity while keeping labor and benefit costs down, then workload rebalancing is a 21st Century disaster.

IBM has failed to successfully replace its highly-productive, highly-motivated employees to the detriment of its customers, its shareholders, its supportive industrialized societies, and its long-term competitiveness in the production of profits. As I cover in THINK Again: IBM CAN Maximize Shareholder Value, IBM’s net income per employee, within the knowledge industry, is lower than: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), EMC, Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), and not much higher than HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) (to name a few). It only seems capable of significantly outperforming smaller, services-based organizations such as Infosys, Wipro and Accenture.

IBM is remaining profitable but, within its industry, it is not optimizing profits.

An embarrassing seventeen-year profit performance record

Gerstner-Palmisano-Rometty’s 32% growth in net income per employee over 17 years pales in comparison with Watson Jr.’s 215% growth over a comparable 16 years, Learson and Cary’s 163% growth over 10 years, or even Gerstner’s 100% growth in his first five years. More embarrassingly - especially to a corporation focused on earnings per share - IBM has experienced in constant 1999 dollars a drop of 8.6%. Most concerning, in the last three years, profit productivity has dropped by almost 20% even though Rometty sold the x86-Server Division under the premise of improving corporate profitability.

Samuel J. Palmisano, who loved talking to the press and analysts about his new records in the areas of revenue, pretax earnings, earnings per share, and free cash flow, also should be remembered as a major contributor to this never-seen-before dismal record in net income per employee. Can’t all analysts agree that his five-year, earnings-per-share roadmaps were unmitigated failures? Shouldn’t it have been intuitive that employees who often referred to themselves as roadkill in the face of these roadmaps were probably less productive than when they worked in an environment that encouraged self motivation?

The impact of financial engineering

If IBM’s 414,400 employees were as productive in producing revenue at the end of 2016 as in 1999 (in inflation adjusted dollars), the corporation would have attained revenues of $146.9 billion instead of $79.9 billion. To state it in terms that even a twenty-first-century IBM CFO could understand - a reduction in headcount rather than increased revenue - the corporation could have achieved its $79.9 billion in revenue with 188,895 fewer employees.

IBM has maintained its profitability for 17 years by replacing its highly productive, highly motivated and therefore highly paid individuals with lower-wage, less-productive, less-motivated employees - this has maintained profits but it has not optimized them.

This article is an excerpt (with some changes, additions and updates) from THINK Again: IBM CAN Maximize Shareholder Value.

