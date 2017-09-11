Mastech - IT Firm At ~6x Earnings Pro Forma For Transformational Deal, On Verge Of Re-Rating

As investors start to look at 2018, and realize that MHH will earn $1.50+ of EPS, the stock will have significant room to run from here.

Mastech will soon file an 8-K with pro forma financials that will show the transaction doubles EPS while increasing the margin and growth profile of the company.

The transformation is bolstered by the recently completed, highly accretive acquisition of InfoTrellis, a data management & analytics consulting company that has ~30% margins and has been growing ~20% per year.

Insiders of Mastech own >65% of the company; the co-founders, who sold iGate to Capgemini for $4 billion in 2015, are now turning their attention to value creation here.

Mastech is an off-the-radar, closely held IT services company that is in the process of transforming itself into a higher growth and margin business, valued at ~6x pro forma earnings.

Introduction

Mastech Holdings (NYSEMKT:MHH) is an off the radar, closely held IT staffing company, trading at ~6x pro forma earnings, that is in the process of transforming itself into a higher growth/higher margin IT services organization. This transformation is bolstered by the recently completed acquisition of InfoTrellis, a data management and analytics consulting company that has ~30% operating margins and has been growing at ~20% per year for the last several years.

The co-founders of MHH, who together still own >60% of the company, have turned their attention to value creation at Mastech after selling iGate to Capgemini for $4 billion in 2015. Evidence of this attention is apparent – a new CEO was hired in early 2016 (significantly more industry experience than the previous), and the co-founders recently bought $6 million worth of stock from the company to help fund the InfoTrellis deal (which closed just last month).

Next week, Mastech will file an 8-K with pro forma financials that will highlight the significance of the InfoTrellis acquisition for MHH. We expect that it will become clear that this transaction doubles EPS, while increasing the margin and growth profile of the company.

On 9/28, ~two weeks after the 8-K is filed, the company will start hitting the road to meet with investors for the first time in ~2 years in order to tell the story of this transformation.

In late October, MHH will report its first set of quarterly results including InfoTrellis.

As investors start to look at 2018, and realize that MHH will earn $1.50+ of EPS, we think MHH is quick a double from here.

Business Overview

MHH is a provider of IT staffing and digital transformation services that was spun out of iGate in 2008. The company specializes in combining technical expertise with business process experience to deliver a broad range of services within business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, ERP and CRM, e-Business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud-based applications. MHH works with businesses and institutions with significant IT spend and recurring staffing needs, but also supports smaller organizations with their project focused temporary IT staffing requirements.

The company is well diversified across geographies, end markets, and clients – MHH did not have a client that exceeded 10% of total revenues in 2015 and 2016.

IT staffing is not considered sexy – low single-digit margins, economically sensitive, etc. – but despite this, IT spend should grow at or above GDP over time, and MHH should continue to capture its fair share of business from clients with which it has had relationships that span into the decades.

You can see a more detailed overview of the business here: MHH Presentation

Currently, MHH breaks out its revenues by sales channel:

Wholesale channel is where MHH sells services to other large IT organizations such as Accenture, CGI, IBM and Oracle;

Retail channel is where MHH sells services directly to consumers of the IT services such as Kaiser Permanente, Verizon and Kraft;

Permanent placements/fees are generated when MHH’s clients directly hire MHH IT staff.

The above breakout is not very helpful to investors in terms of understanding the growth trajectory of the business.

Going forward, MHH is strongly considering changing its revenue reporting from sales channel to project types:

Mainstream technology staffing (75% of revenues pre-InfoTrellis) – legacy IT systems such as mainframes and databases – are declining low single digits %;

Digital technology staffing and digital transformation services (25% of revenues pre-InfoTrellis) – social, mobile, data analytics, cloud – are growing very rapidly (we estimate 30-40% over the last few quarters)

Between mainstream and digital, legacy MHH should grow topline low single digits over the coming years. This compares with teens growth rate for MHH from spin through 2013, followed by a deceleration in 2014 and single-digit organic declines in 2015/16 which were driven by a tightening IT labor market that caused some topline and margin challenges for MHH while they adjusted to the new conditions. In 2H 2016, MHH finally returned to organic growth. In the first two quarters of 2017, MHH has posted 4% organic topline growth, and should continue on this trajectory going forward.

InfoTrellis Acquisition

In July of this year, Mastech acquired InfoTrellis for $55 million. Of the total consideration, $36 million was paid upfront, and $19 million will be paid out over two years subject to hitting certain EBIT targets after closing. The deal was largely debt financed, with committed financing at an attractive rate and reasonable PF leverage level.

In order to earn the full deferred cash consideration, InfoTrellis needs to generate $10 million of EBIT in year 1 and $10.7 million in year 2 following the transaction – which the company views as base case, rather than aspirational targets.

According to management, InfoTrellis wasn’t for sale when it was approached by MHH. However, once the founders of IntoTrellis met with the founders of MHH, they realized that there was a strong cultural fit between the companies. On top of that, it was important to the founders of InfoTrellis that the eventual buyer of their business would treat their employees fairly and not attempt to extract workforce related synergies – something that would likely happen if they sold to a direct competitor in the space. With that in mind, they decided to sell to Mastech, but are staying with the company (their earn-out depends on them staying onboard for at least two years).

InfoTrellis is a Canada-based data management and analytics company offering project-based consulting services in the areas of Master Data Management (MDM), Data Integration, and Big Data, and at the same time strengthens Mastech Digital’s digital transformation services capabilities. You can find a more detailed overview of InfoTrellis here: InfoTrellis Consulting & Professional Services Overview

According to Gartner (Gartner MDM market guide/outlook), “even though the MDM ESP market is rapidly gaining popularity and momentum in the overall information infrastructure space, it is still in the adolescent phase of maturity (with a market penetration of less than 20% of the possible target audience). Gartner predicts that it will take around five to 10 years for the MDM ESP market to reach mainstream adoption.”

The above thoughts by Gartner help us better understand the growth trajectory of this acquired business; on its Q2 call, management said that InfoTrellis is a 20% grower. Better yet, the transaction is highly accretive:

Also, given that MHH already provides some digital transformation services, and has a large rolodex of meaningful clients, there should be plenty of cross-selling opportunities that are not currently in the model.

Hudson Acquisition

In 2015, Mastech acquired Hudson Global’s US IT staffing business for $17 million plus working capital. Hudson generated ~$30 million of revenue and ~$3 million of EBITDA, and while it was more heavily weighted to the retail channel compared to MHH, the business was largely similar to MHH’s core.

Valuation

In 2018, MHH should generate >$1.50 of adj EPS. Put whatever multiple you want on it, and it’s tough to see how you don’t make a lot of money by buying it today…

Note: Above table assumes that MHH uses its revolver to pay $19 million of deferred purchase consideration over two years, and that FCF generation is used to pay down debt.

Risks

Broad economic slowdown in US;

InfoTrellis integration risks;

Inability to pass accelerating wage inflation onto clients;

MHH relies heavily on employees here on H1B visas. The company does not recruit or bring over employees from overseas, but focuses on people who are already living here and already have such visas. Should the current administration decide to kick them all out of the country, it would cause significant pain to MHH but also to MMH’s large enterprise clients. We believe that if anything happens it will be less new visas being granted rather than kicking people who are already here out of the country.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.