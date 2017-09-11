Pitney Bowes To Acquire Newgistics As It Expands Offerings

The deal will provide PBI with a base on which to expand its residential shipping offerings in the growing ecommerce space.

Quick Take

Pitney Bowes (PBI) has announced an agreement to acquire digital commerce firm Newgistics for $475 million.

Newgistics has developed a suite of ecommerce shipping solutions for residential shippers using commercial and USPS shipping options.

Pitney Bowes is acquiring Newgistics to expand its ecommerce and shipping offerings as it seeks to win a larger slice of the growing e

Target Company

Austin, Texas-based Newgistics was founded in 1999 to create ecommerce capabilities for online merchants.

Management is headed by Todd Everett, who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously a transportation and outsourcing manager for Intel (INTC).

Below is an overview video of Newgistics’ Smart Label system:

(Source: Newgistics)

Newgistics provides a range of ecommerce and shipping offerings:

Digital Commerce - Ecommerce software that integrates shipping options

Fulfillment Centers - Pick and pack, Kitting

Shipping & Returns - Most recognized for its returns capabilities

The firm raised $26.5 million in disclosed private funding from venture capital firm Austin Ventures, strategic investors RR Donnelley and US Freightways and others.

So, if that was the total private investment, then its investor base may do quite well, despite the long holding time.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Pitney Bowes is paying $475 million in cash for Newgistics and plans to fund the deal with debt financing.

In its most recent 10-Q, as of June 30, 2017, PBI had $1 billion in cash and short-term investments and total liabilities of $6 billion.

Furthermore, PBI generated $185 million in cash flow from operations for the first six months of 2017, which was a 16% increase in CFFO vs. $159 million during the same period in 2016.

So, it would appear that PBI has ample resources and cash flow to fund the current acquisition without undue financial strain.

The combination of PBI and Newgistics is really about expanding PBI’s shipping capabilities as it expands into what management believes is a natural adjacency to its existing competencies.

As Pitney Bowes CEO Marc Lautenbach stated in the deal announcement,

Newgistics fits uniquely at the intersection of our parcel growth strategies and will accelerate the overall transformation of Pitney Bowes. This acquisition – combined with recent innovations in mailing and shipping for SMB clients, organic growth of our Global Ecommerce business, and expansion of our presort and parcel services network – definitively anchors Pitney Bowes in a growing space and vastly increases the value we can deliver for our clients.

So, PBI is making a bold play to significantly expand its business offerings so it can sell more into its existing customer base and cross-sell into that of Newgistics.

Newgistics also has a heavy presence with the USPS, processing more than 100 million parcels per year, so the deal will deepen PBI’s relationship with the USPS in that regard.

As consumer purchase more goods through online sources, the opportunity to take advantage of that growth is what PBI is acquiring with the Newgistics deal.

I don’t know why it took management so long to make this kind of move, but at least they are finally positioning PBI to win a larger slice of the growing ecommerce pie.

