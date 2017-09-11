Ford's Declining Institutional Ownership

As the company plans to announce its new strategy in a few weeks, important questions remain.

Ford's institutional ownership has declined from more than 60% to less than 55% throughout the last twelve-month-period.

Institutional ownership percentage in a company is one of the more than two dozen metrics I follow to execute my investment strategy.

It seems that some institutional investors agree.

Institutional Ownership Has Declined

Institutional ownership percentage in a company is one of the more than two dozen metrics I follow to execute my investment strategy. This is an important metric, because institutional investors tend to be more knowledgeable than retail investors about the companies in which they invest. Primarily due to the vast amounts of money they manage, institutional investors have better access to management teams and can afford to pay millions of dollars for proprietary data sources, and their decisions on a particular company can move its stock.

The following graph illustrates the downtrend in Ford's institutional investor ownership percentage:

F data by YCharts

Note that company's institutional ownership has declined from more than 60% to less than 55% in the last twelve months. Interestingly, the decline in institutional ownership has corresponded with the share price trend almost in lockstep.

Furthermore, as the following graph illustrates, Ford's institutional ownership percentage is below those of General Motors (GM) and Tesla (TSLA), which is often cited by some confused bears to be at the brink of bankruptcy.

Ford Needs A New Strategy, Yesterday

As I discussed in my article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition, although many companies are seemingly in a race to put out press releases announcing the electrification of their fleets, the press releases are full of marketing material rather than any specific price points or production plans. The reason is hidden on the balance sheet, and it is not a problem that will simply go away. The solution for traditional automakers will require a comprehensive and decisive corporate strategy u-turn, which involves years of heavy investment into building large battery factories that allow economies of scale. This will be difficult and painful for large corporations to achieve, if at all possible.

In similar fashion, Reuters on Thursday reported that Ford's premium Lincoln brand plans to offer hybrid gasoline-electric versions of all its U.S. models by 2022, and that details could be announced as early as October 3, when the company's CEO plans to update investors on the automaker’s strategy.

What I Will Be Watching

Three factors will determine how Ford will fair in the all-electric future:

Decisiveness: Will the company go the hybrid or the all-electric route? Yes, all-electric vehicle owners used to suffer from "range anxiety," but those days are long gone. Tesla's Model 3, for example, goes 220 miles on a single charge, and the company also offers a longer range option with 310 miles. Hybrid cars, on the other hand, generally are more costly to repair because of complex dual propulsion systems, and still has an internal combustion engine, which is the most expensive part to maintain. All-electric vehicles simply have lower total cost of ownership. How many: Some traditional automakers announced their plans to electrify at least a portion of their fleets, but failed to mention how many of these cars they planned to produce. I suspect this is primarily because they do not have the necessary battery production capacity to scale up quickly. While Tesla has for years been building out its battery factory in Nevada, many traditional automakers have dragged their feet. I'm curious how Ford will tackle the problem of battery production capacity. How much: While traditional automakers have enjoyed billions of dollars in profits from their internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicle sales, Tesla has been using the Amazon method of lowering prices as much as possible to boost its market share. How Ford will price its hybrid and all-electric cars versus its ICE options will tell investors the company's priority.

Bottom Line

Institutional investors have shied away from Ford in the last year. As the company plans to announce its new strategy in the next few weeks, important questions remain. Even though Ford's valuation metrics have declined quickly in recent months, I'm staying away from the stock until I see concrete steps on how the company plans to compete with Tesla.

