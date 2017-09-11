How To Profitably Build Your Cloud Portfolio

Cloud investment justification

When we think about the biggest trends in the markets today, naturally one of the main ones will always be the cloud. So as investors, we have to find ways to put our money to work in these growing markets so that we catch that wave of profits.

For example, currently, 85% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, up from 82% in 2016. That means more and more businesses are adopting the cloud and making it an integral part of their operations. Also, increasing numbers of enterprises are investing in new ways to integrate the cloud into their business, so that it has a positive impact on margins via cost reductions.

95% of the world's businesses are experimenting with cloud-related services, which means a lot of them will be moving more workloads, implying further growth for top providers. Source: What You Should Know About Investing in Cloud Computing, gurufocus.

And so it’s no surprise to see that cloud-related stocks are out-performing the rest of the market.

In the figure above, we can see the Bessemer Venture Partners cloud index. It’s evident it has vastly outperformed the rest of the market, whether measured by the Nasdaq, S&P or Dow index. It’s worth noting that although it has returned much more over the years, these investments are typically more volatile, but over the long term, they tend to pay off handsomely.

Take for example one of the main cloud technology stocks: Salesforce (CRM).

As we can observe, the stock has also outperformed the indexes by a wide margin, but it also has been much more volatile. Nevertheless, over the long term, the company continues to grow, and this has translated into alpha for the shareholders.

So how does the cloud work? Well, the basics are as follow:

The cloud market is formed by Software, Platform or Infrastructure as a Service. Because of this, their abbreviations are SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS for each one respectively. And in the interest of time, their functions can be easily visualized in the next figure.

So to recap, if you want to invest in the cloud, then you’re going to need exposure to stocks whose companies are involved in either SaaS, PaaS, IaaS or some combination of them. Naturally, you’re going to have a hard time finding one single stock that gives you such exposure.

Traditional ways to invest in the cloud

Normally, the usual way investors get exposure to the cloud market is through one of the big four companies of the cloud. These big four stocks are Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

On aggregate, these four companies own over 50% of the cloud market as a whole. But not only are they the biggest, but they're also gaining market share at a faster pace than their competitors.

So as a consequence, investors think that the best way to go about investing in the cloud is buying Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Google or some combination of them. And it’s hard to blame them for doing so.

Amazon: Amazon's AWS leads the pack in cloud services. They're by far the biggest provider, and they have a presence in the three most critical areas of the cloud, SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is provided by of Amazon.com. It offers a broad range of cloud-computing services that provide software as a service, platform as a service, and infrastructure as a service. These services operate across various geographical regions across the world. They include Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, also known as "EC2," and Amazon Simple Storage Service, also known as "S3." AWS has more than 70 services, spanning a wide range, including compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, mobile, developer tools and instruments for the Internet of things. Source: University of Oxford.

Microsoft: On the other hand, Microsoft’s Azure is the go to PaaS solution according to many users. It offers more than 600 cloud-related services with Azure alone, and quickly covers all the three kinds of cloud services. Azure comes with many pre-configured server images to further simplify its use, but also, customers can customize their configurations. Azure is starting to outpace Amazon's AWS, and it's currently growing at 93% year over year.

IBM: Currently Google and IBM are battling for third place in the cloud space. IBM’s Bluemix and Watson are the key differentiating factors for the company in the cloud market and coupled with OpenStack and Cloud Foundry, and they deliver IaaS and PaaS. Watson, on the other hand, focuses on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

IBM’s big bets come in the form of Blockchain, Cognitive Computing, and Internet of Things. Source: How IBM Has Become A Serious Contender In The Enterprise Cloud Services Market, Forbes.

Google: Google has approached the cloud from a price perspective, trying to offer its customers the cheapest way to access its services. For example, Google's Drive is free and handles massive amounts of information every day, making it the biggest network in the cloud.

Over the last 18 years, we built the world's largest network, which by some accounts delivers 25-30% of all internet traffic," said Urs Holzle, SVP Technical Infrastructure, Google. Source: Google Cloud Platform Blog.

So, you might be thinking why not just invest in these four stocks and be done with it? The problem is that these stocks aren’t pure cloud plays. Meaning, when you invest in google, only 11% of your investment is cloud-related. And the similar percentages appear in the other three stocks.

As a consequence, investing in Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Google to gain exposure to the cloud market is very inefficient. The percentage of revenues related to the cloud is so small, that although these are the biggest players in the industry, they're not the ideal stocks to invest in the cloud.

What about a Cloud ETF?

In theory, a Cloud ETF (exchange traded fund) would be ideal to invest in the cloud market. As previously shown, the BVP Cloud Index vastly outperforms the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 in the long term. So naturally, an ETF that tracks such index would perform well enough for an investor to buy into the cloud market.

Given that the cloud market is still in the early stages, it’s no surprise to see forecasts predicting an increase from $39 billion in 2016 to $110 billion in 2020 in the software market. But also, the infrastructure and platform markets should continue to grow, from $38 billion to $70 billion and $13 billion to $30 billion respectively, according to ClearBridge Investments. All in all, it’d be great to invest in an ETF for such market.

In this order, the closest investment vehicle that is a Cloud ETF is the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY). Although, this ETF tracks another cloud index, the ISE Cloud Computing Index (CPQ). Its holdings can be seen in the following table.

Drawbacks from investing in SKYY

The biggest and most obvious drawback from investing in this ETF is its performance.

Source: Google Finance.

Although it has outperformed the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) and the tech ETF (XLK), it has done so by very little. In fact, there have been periods of underperformance relative to QQQ, which has less volatility. In other words, the additional return gained from the SKYY ETF doesn't seem to justify its additional volatility.

Not only that, remember the first index I showed you earlier in the article, that one vastly outperformed the market, including QQQ.

The problem here is the way this ETF is constructed. As you know, it counts with 30 cloud companies. But not again, not all of them are a cloud pure-play, which naturally disconnects the ETF’s performance from the real cloud market growth.

Also, the way it weighs each stock inside the ETF is rather complicated. It is “a modified equal dollar weighted index designed to track the performance of companies actively involved in the cloud computing industry," according to First Trust. Naturally, it fulfills its role of tracking the ISE cloud computing index, but the way such index is constructed isn't ideal for real cloud investors. Also, the ETF has fees that aren't insanely high but aren't cheap either.

The good news is that this ETF has exposure to a range of loosely defined cloud-related stocks, but also the main ones, namely AMZN, MSFT, IBM and GOOG. So it's safe to say that by investing in this ETF, you get exposure to stocks that offer a broad range of cloud services, covering all three main branches (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS).

Differences between the BVP and ISE Cloud indexes

Now, why is the performance of the BVP cloud index and the ISE cloud index so different? Simple, they track different stocks, and in my opinion, more cloud-related assets.

Source: BVP cloud index. Symbol List: (TWOU), (AYX), (APPF), (APTI), (ATHN), (TEAM), (BV), (BNFT), (BL), (BOX), (BSFT), (CALD), (CSLT), (CLDR), (CSOD), (COUP), (ELLI), (EVGB), (FIVN), (GWRE), (HDP), (HUBS), (INST), (LPSN), (LOGM), (MRIN), (MDSO), (MIME), (MB), (MOBL), (MULE), (NEWR), (OKTA), (PCTY), (PFPT), (QTWO), (QLYS), (RPD), (RP), (RNG), ((NYSE:CRM)), (NOW), (SHOP), (SPSC), (DATA), (TLND), (ULTI), (TWLO), (VEEV), (WIX), (YEXT), (ZEN).

There are a few things that stand out here. For example, this index doesn't include any of the big four cloud stocks I previously mentioned (AMZN, MSFT, IBM or GOOG). Also, the market capitalization of these stocks is lower, with the average being only $4.8 billion. So this index is primarily composed of small – medium-cap cloud stocks. And finally, it tracks 50 instead of 30 stocks like the ISE cloud index.

Naturally, this index should perform better in bull markets because small caps tend to outperform mega-caps (like the big four). But also, because this selection of stocks is almost all pure play cloud stocks. In other words, you get smaller companies focused on the cloud. It looks great as an investment.

The only issue here is that this index doesn't have an ETF that tracks it. So if you want the performance I previously showed, then you'd have to buy all of the stocks above and manage your portfolio somewhat frequently so that the weights remain constant. By doing so, you'd need a more substantial amount of capital, and you'd incur in transaction costs and fees related to building this type of portfolio.

But, if you can do it, then this should be an interesting alternative way to invest in a pure play cloud index.

How to build your pure-play cloud portfolio

So, once we know how these indexes work, we can start building our pure play cloud portfolio. Naturally, what we'd want is a method that outperforms the market (like the BVP cloud index does), and that it's as cost effective as possible.

First of all, you're going to want some "baseline diversification." This element is easily provided by the SKYY ETF, after all, you'd get a broad range of companies that more or less function in all areas of the cloud. And you'd get all of this with just one stock.

Then, you'd want to have the outperformance that the BVP index offers, but at a more accessible cost. In theory, you'd want to purchase all 30 stocks, but as I previously mentioned, that'd be very commission-heavy. So, how many should you buy to reach that level of outperformance?

In my opinion, between five and eight should provide enough diversification to guard you against the specific risk of each security you pick. But also, in aggregate, it should offer you enough alpha to make the additional volatility worthwhile. And finally, it'd be much more accessible since you won’t have to pay commissions for 30 stocks, but only 6-9 (including the SKYY ETF).

Apparently, here comes a little bit of stock picking, but as I'll show in the following data, even randomly picking stocks from the BVP index should be good enough.

Which cloud stocks to choose from the BVP index

Believe it or not, this part shouldn't be that hard. Luckily, for us, the creators of this index have a section called the "$1 billion Market Cap club," Here every stock in the index that is valued above $2 billion is included. But all in all, all of them are pure-play cloud stocks, which is what we're looking for our cloud portfolio.

Source: BVP cloud index.

So, our task is to see what the performance would be of this basket of securities, assuming an equal weight (portfolio 1), and then compare it with an equal weight plus the SKYY ETF (portfolio 2) and finally the SKYY ETF plus five securities (portfolio 3) from the basket.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

The results are fascinating:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Since some of the securities in the list above weren’t publicly traded before May 2017, then the backtest can only go so far. But a clear pattern emerges. All of the portfolios beat the market. Furthermore, the more concentrated the portfolio is, the more it outperforms the market.

Naturally, this isn't surprising. But when we look at risk-adjusted metrics, like the Sharpe Ratio, we observe that the three portfolios, regardless of how many securities it included, had more or less the same Sharpe ratio. Furthermore, portfolio number 3 (the best-performing portfolio), had a less of a maximum drawdown than the Nasdaq ETF ((NASDAQ:QQQ)).

All in all, it's obvious that this strategy has something behind it. Apparently, the growth in the cloud market is driving the performance of these cloud related stocks, and therefore generating alpha for investors, even in risk-adjusted terms.

Note that for portfolio 3, I just picked the five biggest stocks regarding Market Cap and then added 50% allocation to the SKYY ETF (our baseline diversification). The results seem to be more than satisfactory, and moreover, should continue assuming growth in the cloud space persists as it's expected to do so.

It’s evident that picking the 5-8 stocks that would complement the SKYY ETF in your cloud portfolio is important, but as I’ll show in the next graphs, even a random selection of securities still vastly outperforms the market.

Source: Random number generator from MS Excel.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Using the random number generator from Excel, I drew numbers between 1 and 32. Then I proceeded to add these stocks to the SKYY ETF, at a 50% allocation within the portfolio. The numbers corresponded to the list of the $1 billion Market Cap club cloud stocks (from the BVP index). The results were as followed:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Again, regardless of the securities you pick, you’d outperform the QQQ. I ran this test multiple times, so I’m comfortable asserting this, but in the interest of time, I've shown you three random runs of what I just explained. Obviously, you can try it out for yourself, and you'll see these results hold.

In this case, you'd outperform the market by 20% to a whopping 75%, depending on the securities you pick. But regardless, once again the risk adjusted metrics fall in line with the rest of the market (QQQ), with only portfolio one being lower than the benchmark ETF. Still, its maximum drawdown was not out of line with the QQQ and nonetheless outperformed the market.

There’s one caveat here, although picked at random, the portfolios had different average market capitalizations. Their values were of $3, $5 and $25 billion for portfolios 1, 2 and 3 respectively. So there seems to be a correlation between market cap and performance.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

If you pick the five biggest stocks, you will outperform the market by 85% each year. Nevertheless, whichever 5-8 cloud stocks you choose from the list, you're bound to beat the market (as measured by the QQQ ETF).

5 top picks for the DIY cloud portfolio

The following are the stocks I’d pick for such portfolio because they enjoy healthy financials and growth. Also, in conjunction with the SKYY ETF, you'd be covering all cloud sectors (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS):

CRM: Salesforce's focus is customer relationship management, for this, it provides software and cloud applications to its clients. CRM's gross margins are stellar. Last quarter they were 73.8%. Also, they’re scaling up rapidly, partly thanks to acquisitions in artificial intelligence and e-commerce. This company is set for further success down the road, despite its lofty valuation. SHOP: Shopify ( SHOP ) is focused on solutions for merchants. It uses a cloud-based approach to multichannel commerce, and its main clients and medium sized businesses. Last quarter it reported 500.000 net new merchants, and I expect further growth to continue. VEEV: Veeva ( VEEV ) is like CRM for the global life sciences industry. This company keeps on beating estimates and last quarter it raised its guidance once again, all signs of a healthy business. I expect this hyper-growth IT vendor to continue posting stellar results. LOGM: This is the workplace cloud stock, it helps employees connect with their customers and colleagues with cloud based solutions. It operates in a $3 billion market, and currently owns just $1 billion, which leaves much room for further expansion. ULTI: The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) focuses on cloud applications for human capital management ((NASDAQ:HCM)). Although the stock has been on a rough patch lately, in my opinion, it’s still a good cloud company. Investors should expect the company to sustain a 20%-25% growth going forward, which hopefully will translate into higher share prices.

Putting these five picks together with our baseline cloud diversification provided by the SKYY ETF, we would have achieved the following results. Notice I use two benchmarks here, one the portfolio where I just pick the five biggest market cap cloud stocks of the list and the other one is the SKYY ETF by itself.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Notice that my top 5 picks would have performed just as well as the other portfolio and it would have outperformed the cloud tracking ETF (SKYY) by 37% in 2016 and 76% YTD. Concerning its risk-adjusted metrics, it would have had a significant drawdown of 12%, but not as bad as the other portfolio's drawdown of 14%, still a larger drawdown than the SKYY ETF of 9%, but not by much.

Nevertheless, my top 5 picks portfolio would have the best Sharpe ratio of the 3 and also the best Sortino ratio. These indicators would mean the strategy has worked in the past.

Conclusion

It's obvious I have to disclose that past performance doesn't guarantee future performance. Nevertheless, assuming the cloud trend continues, this approach to building your cloud portfolio should produce satisfactory risk-adjusted returns going forward.

I'd recommend you stick with the stocks I've chosen because they are financially stable and seem to be producing consistent growth. Still, even if you were to pick five cloud stocks randomly from the list (BVP $1 billion market cap club), your results would probably beat the market nonetheless.

Because of this, I think that this method offers the reader enough flexibility to pick his/her stocks and still have a diversified approach to investing in the cloud. In my opinion, this is far better than investing directly in the big four stocks (AMZN, MSFT, IBM and GOOG), because it's inefficient regarding how much cloud revenue represents for those companies.

Furthermore, this strategy beats investing 100% in the SKYY ETF. Because by combining the ETF plus some stock picks from the BVP cloud index, you are mostly taking on what I called "baseline diversification" and overweight the rest of your portfolio on your five best cloud picks from a pure-play list of stocks.

As always, I wish you the best of luck in your investments.