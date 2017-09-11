Calithera Candidates May Greatly Assist Cancer Therapeutics

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) is a $580 million market cap company trading at $16.40 focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of tumor metabolism and cancer immuno-targeting. The company has some impressive small molecule candidates in early clinical studies, and should be in biotechnology investor's radars heading into 2018. Because these candidates make excellent combination molecule anti-cancer cocktail components, excellent safety data should provide the impetus for investors to take initial positions in CALA. Its candidates focus on generalized metabolic effects of metabolite levels than signal cascade redirection, thus providing the field of medicine with a novel approach to slow abnormal cell growth selectively. Lead tumor growth inhibition candidate CB-839 is a glutaminase inhibitor, exploiting glutamate metabolic dependence, a primary energy substrate of growing tumors. Candidate CB-1158 is an arginase inhibitor, which may provide a first-in-class novel approach to prevent arginine depletion in the tumor microenvironment, which may have immunosuppressive action on T-cells and "natural killer" (NK) cells. Both candidates have a broad but select tumor tissue types being tested for clinical efficacy. The Calithera Biosciences pipeline figure from the website is shown below:

Growing cancers have a much higher nutrient demand, including many amino acids, than normal tissue. Glutaminase which converts glutamine to glutamate, has been identified as a critical metabolic hub in the utilization of glutamate by cancer cells. Candidate CB-839 is a potent, selective, reversible and orally bioavailable inhibitor of human glutaminase. Inhibition of glutaminase also results in accumulation of glutamine in tumors. Tumor cells rapidly take up extracellular glutamine resulting in lower levels of glutamine near robust cancer growth. Glutamine has been shown to be an important nutrient for T-cell growth and activity as well. CB-839 could potentially exhibit a two-fold anti-cancer effect. First, it would inhibit conversion of glutamine to glutamate in cancer cells, slowing growth, and second, by facilitating the activation of T-cells relative to untreated nutrient-deprived tumor microenvironment. The literature shows that glutaminase inhibitors show great promise in tough to treat cancers, including for the indications of renal cell carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and fibrosarcoma. Moreover, glutaminase inhibitors might even play a role in rheumatoid arthritis, offering label expansion opportunities. CALA is examining glutaminase sensitivity via CB-839 in a number of indications and is conducting multiple Phase 1b combination trials of CB-839 in solid tumors. CB-839 administered as a monotherapy resulted in clinical responses/benefit in renal cell cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and several other tumor types.

Calithera is also enrolling patients in a series of combination Phase 1b cohorts in specific solid tumor types of CB-839 in combination with standard therapies and immune-oncology agents and checkpoint modulators. A 250 patient phase 2 trial for CB839 in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (with previous tyrosine kinase and PD-1/PD-L1 treatment, fast track designation given by FDA) began in August 2017. Phase 2 triple negative breast cancer were initiated in July 2017, with more readouts due in Dec 2017. Key initial readout with Brystol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo/CB-839 combination due 4Q 2017. In May 2017, Calithera’s existing collaboration with BMY was expanded to include additional renal cell carcinoma cohorts as well as non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma.

The prevalence of triple negative breast cancer is approximately 1 in every 5 to 10 breast cancer patients, a relatively untapped treatment group of cancers lacking estrogen and progesterone receptors. The total breast cancer market is estimated at $20 billion by 2024, putting triple negative market estimates in the $3-4 billion range for 2024. Immunomedics (IMMU) candidate IMMU-132 received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for this indication, and would be an ideal investigatory combination therapy for CB-839. Renal cell carcinoma has an estimated market reaching $4 billion by 2020. It is a more crowded competitive market. Market for acute myeloid leukemia is expected to reach about $1 billion by 2021-2. The market for colorectal cancer is quite large, expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2020. These market opportunities for CB-839 make it a nice reward to risk candidate for biotechnology investors.

CB-1158 arginase inhibitor may provide a first-in-class therapeutic agent for this novel target. Arginase exerts its immunosuppressive effect by depleting the amino acid arginine in the tumor microenvironment and suppressing neutrophil, cytotoxic T-cell, and natural killer (NK) cell activity. It may also play a role in nitric oxide mediated anti-cancer events. Inhibition of arginase activity reverses immunosuppression and restores T-cell function. Calithera has discovered novel, orally active arginase inhibitors that have shown inhibition of tumor growth in immunocompetent syngeneic mice. Tumor growth inhibition may result from a rapid increase in the local concentration of arginine and concomitant rise in the number of CD3+ T-cells within the tumor. CB-1158 has the potential for anti-tumor activity in renal cell cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and other tumor types where arginase-secreting tissue types are known to play an immunosuppressive role. CB-1158 may also have the ability to combine with other immuno-oncology therapies that target T-cell activation, such as CTLA-4 and PD-1 antibodies. Arginase might be implicated in inflammation as well, a possible future label expansion target.

Calithera entered into a license agreement with Mars Corporation’s Symbioscience Division in 2014, under which worldwide rights to develop it's portfolio of arginase inhibitors was given under a broad definition of human healthcare. FDA approved IND in 2016 for CB-1158, and its phase 1 study is ongoing. June 2017 data was presented to American Society of Clinical Oncology from the first 17 patients with advanced solid tumors dosed with CB-1158 monotherapy. Plasma levels of arginase were inhibited > 90% in all patients, and in 10 of 11 patients plasma arginine increased 1.5-fold or more. CB-1158 was generally well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events. The trial is continuing to enroll patients in the dose escalation phase of the study, and expansion cohorts in pre-defined tumor types, to be followed by combination studies with an anti-PD-1 antibody. The company is also collaborating with Incyte (INCY) to examine the role of CB-1158 in combination with immunotherapies, with additional readouts in 2017.

2Q 2017 quarterly report stated the company closed the quarter with $208 million in cash and cash equivalents. During the second quarter of 2017, Calithera received payment of a $12.0 million milestone under its global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte. Research and development expenses were $10 million, and general and administrative expenses were $2.8 million. Net loss was $5 million. The company raised $70 million in an offering at 10.25 in March 2017.

Risks for investment in CALA include that in spite of promising data and partnerships it does not have a product yet approved by FDA. In addition, given the nature of metabolism, cancers may find alternative sources of metabolites in response to enzymatic blockade, providing a mechanism of monotherapy escape. Thus the maximum potential of combinatory efficacy for these candidates in expanded indications might escape monotherapy clinical trial design. Large scale manufacturing obstacles, dependence on combination therapy partners, and future dilution could also serve as risks to investors. Phase 3 studies are larger and will require greater cash reserves, though some of this risk is ameliorated by potential partnerships and cost-sharing by validating oncology leaders.

Large market opportunities, novel approach to starving tumors, and broad indication treatment applications for CB-839 and CB-1158 make CALA a nice reward to risk candidate for biotechnology investors. Collaborations with Brystol and Incyte indicate validation of the science by top oncology players. Safety profiles look encouraging for these candidates, and Strong Bio expects them to play a beneficial role in the clinic. Yahoo four analyst consensus target is $17.25.

