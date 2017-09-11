AT&T: Another Approach

Another Approach To AT&T

With AT&T (T) the subject of renewed discussion on Seeking Alpha, thanks to its current 5.5% dividend yield, and bullish articles by Black Coral Research, Ploutos Investments, and Stefan Redlich, we were reminded of an alternative approach to the stock we presented in April, "An Alternative To Holding AT&T Until Taylor Swift Is 57" (Taylor Swift, pictured above, has a long-term promotional deal with AT&T). That approach was to hold AT&T within a concentrated, hedged portfolio. Here we'll recap how that approach looked like in April and show how it has done since. Then we'll offer our system's current take on AT&T and explain how our Bulletproof Investing approach compares to our approach to AT&T.

April's Hedged ("Bulletproof") AT&T Portfolio

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked AT&T and had $50,000 to invest to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8%. This was the portfolio we presented in our article in late April:

That portfolio was generated by Portfolio Armor, which also generates the portfolios presented in our Bulletproof Investing service. Other than AT&T, which we inputted manually, the other securities were picked by Portfolio Armor: IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Align Technology (ALGN) were selected because they had among the highest potential returns, net of hedging cost, as estimated by our site, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was selected during a fine-tuning step, to absorb cash left over after rounding down dollar amounts to get round lots of T, IPGP, and ALGN.

Each underlying security in this portfolio was hedged against a >8% decline over the next several months. Here's a closer look at the hedge on AT&T:

AT&T's Performance Since (Unhedged)

AT&T is down nearly 11% from when this portfolio was generated, taking into account its dividend.

But in a hedged portfolio, you have to take into account the impact of the hedges too.

AT&T's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

First let's look at the current quotes on the options in AT&T's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for AT&T, via Fidelity.

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price, since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now). Recall that the call option in our AT&T collar hedge was the $44 strike one. Since AT&T closed at $35.59 on Friday, the intrinsic value of that option is $0. On the bottom left of the image above, you can see it has a bid price of $0 and an ask price of $0.02. So we value this at $0.01, and since we had three contracts covering 300 shares of T, the call position as of Friday was worth $3.

The put option in our hedge was the $38 strike one, which you can see at the top right of the excerpted option chain. Since T closed at $35.59 on Friday, that put had an intrinsic value of $2.41, which was lower than the bid price of $2.87, so we value it at the midpoint between its bid price and its ask, $3.05, which is $2.96. And since we had three contracts covering 300 shares of T, that comes out to $888.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the AT&T position in our portfolio, as of April 26th, was $12,132 [300 shares @ $40.44] + $303 - $72 = $12,363.

And the value as of Friday was $10,677 [300 shares @ $35.59] + $888 - $3 = $11,562.

$11,562 represents a 6.9% decline from $12,363, so our hedged AT&T position was down 6.9%.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since April 26th.

The portfolio as a whole was up 16.28% as of Friday, net of opening trading commissions (we'll deduct the exiting trading commissions in our final performance update for this one, but with concentrated portfolios like this, the trading costs tend to be pretty low). Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was only up 3.33%. In April, Portfolio Armor's algorithm decided to hedge ALGN and IPGP with puts instead of with collars, and that paid off, as both have done exceptionally well since, while T and AMD have lagged.

How This Portfolio Differs From Our Marketplace Ones

This is the same general approach we use in Bulletproof Investing, with one exception: we let Portfolio Armor pick all the securities instead of manually entering one that's popular on Seeking Alpha, such as AT&T in this case. Perhaps it's not coincidental that AT&T has been the worst performing name in this portfolio so far. In fact, if you scroll up to the screen capture of our original portfolio, you'll see that AT&T had the lowest potential return of any of the securities in this portfolio.

Investor Takeaways

Our system was modestly bullish on AT&T in April, but not bullish enough on it for Portfolio Armor to include it in a portfolio on its own, as it did IPGP and ALGN. We're not bullish on T now, as it fails our two screens to avoid bad investments. If you're tempted by AT&T's yield, bear in mind that many investors though its yield was attractive in April, and it's down nearly 11% since then, after taking into account its yield. In contrast, our portfolio is up more than 16%, despite AT&T's poor showing.