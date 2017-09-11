Still Not Buying The Turnaround At Limelight Networks

Limelight is doing a nice job - but I'm skeptical it's got the several years of improvement remaining that look priced in at the moment.

With industry leader Akamai going the opposite way, and pricing pressure in the space as a whole, the optimism seems a bit high.

I wrote back in March that the bull case for Limelight Networks (LLNW) was a "this time it's different" kind of story. And to Limelight's credit, after a strong first half, it is starting to look like it's different this time around. A company that has seen revenue stall out for years is starting to grow the top line, with further acceleration guided in the second half. Margins have improved nicely in the first half, thanks to Limelight's efforts to improve efficiency. Limelight looks like it's finally become consistently profitable, and full-year guidance has been raised after both Q1 and Q2.

So there is room for optimism. But with the stock trading at 14x EBITDA and 2x revenue on an enterprise basis, a lot of the optimism looks priced in from here. Margin improvement can continue post-2017, but it likely will slow. And the CDN (Content Delivery Network) space looks increasingly challenged, as witnessed by the recent divergence between LLNW and industry leader Akamai Technologies (AKAM):

That chart pretty much sums up the bull/bear divide here. Bulls can point to Limelight's recent improvement, and its potential for further growth. But, for now, and even though I was too conservative earlier this year, I lean toward the bearish side. Limelight is doing a nice job - but it's in an increasingly difficult space. And I'd argue, still, that at some point, the pressures in the space are going to overcome the improvements in the business. But at its current valuation, LLNW is priced as if growth will continue for some time.

A Strong First Half

Simply looking at Limelight's first half, there's reason to see further upside from Friday's close of $3.57. Revenue growth hasn't been exactly torrid, with sales increasing 8% in Q1 and 4% in Q2. But Limelight has focused on more profitable customers over that period, with its customer count falling 14% year over year in Q2, per the Q2 release.

What's been more impressive is the margin expansion. Gross margins expanded a whopping 550 bps in the first half, according to the 10-Q. Bandwidth and co-location costs - which account for over half of cost of sales, and nearly 30% of first-half revenue - actually declined 8% year over year in the first two quarters.

Limelight has consolidated its data server locations, lowering fees, while software improvements and other efficiencies have provided a boost as well. SG&A has deleveraged modestly, due in large part to higher variable compensation. But net/net, margins have expanded nicely: Adjusted EBITDA rose 44% in the first half, thanks to a 420 bps expansion in margins.

Meanwhile, management commentary on both calls has been strong. As noted, full-year guidance has been raised after each quarter. Limelight has talked up international expansion, including a targeted (and successful) effort to build out capacity in India. CFO Sajid Malhotra, on the Q1 call, called that quarter "the best quarter in Limelight's history." In Q2, the company set records for non-GAAP net income and EBITDA, and as Malhotra pointed out on the Q2 call, revised guidance suggests 2017 will be the company's best year ever.

Limelight is preparing a long-term model to be released shortly, and the context of that release seems clear: the company finally feels like it's turned the corner in terms of driving consistent profitability and growth at the moment, and feels like it can turn its eye toward more aggressive and longer-term targets. It's hard to review the first half of 2017 and get the sense that there's anything but upside for LLNW stock.

Questions Looking Forward

There are two catches, however, particularly after LLNW has doubled in the past year. The first is how much of that improvement is priced in, with the stock trading at 14x EBITDA and a steep multiple to even non-GAAP EPS (trailing twelve-month EPS is just $0.06). The second is how much improvement is left. And on both fronts, I see a reasonable amount of concern.

Taking the second point first, it does seem like margin expansion is coming to an end - at least at the pace seen in the first half. Full-year guidance implies roughly ~50 bps in gross margin expansion in the second half against the ~550 bps increase seen in H1. CEO Bob Lento admitted on the Q1 call that "most of the low-hanging fruit has been taken care of," as far as server optimization goes. Malhotra seemed to argue on the Q2 call that there was still room for improvement on that front, but it certainly seems like the pace of margin expansion will slow - if only because of Limelight's own guidance.

And with EBITDA margins guided to 14%+ for 2017, 50 bps here and 100 bps there isn't quite enough to keep the story going. Limelight needs consistent, multi-year revenue growth going forward. And that may be tougher than it looks. The CDN product here certainly is improved, with at least one measure showing Limelight CDN as an industry leader. But that industry remains relatively challenged.

For one, there is a trend of larger companies bringing CDN efforts in-house, among them Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Malhotra responded to those concerns on the Q1 call by pointing out that growth from Amazon.com (AMZN) - now a 10% customer for Limelight despite offering its own Cloudfront CDN through Amazon Web Services - Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Google was outpacing overall top 40 customer growth. "We're capturing this growth even as they build in-house capabilities," he said, adding "I think we've made this point enough times to debunk the potential 'do-it-yourself' impact from these customers."

Perhaps. But it does seem as if revenue from Microsoft has declined, or at least flattened, given that company was a 10% customer in 1H 2016. And the concern about DIY isn't solely about Apple ignoring CDNs altogether. It's that third-party volume growth will be limited by DIY efforts taking some share, leaving providers like Akamai, Limelight, Level 3 (LVLT) and others to compete on price.

And, indeed, that's what seems to be happening. Akamai already has cut prices once this year, and per its Q2 conference call seems set to do so again after a 9% decline in Media Delivery segment revenue. Respected industry analyst Dan Rayburn argued just last month that pricing is "at rock bottom." Both Lento and Malhotra have shrugged off potential pricing pressure as more of the same - but it may not be just more of the same, particularly with Akamai apparently willing to give on margins.

It isn't necessarily as if Limelight's turnaround is heading for a brick wall, or is only going to last two quarters. But valuation seems to incorporate several years of pretty solid revenue growth and margin expansion. And that seems like a big ask for Limelight, given industry pressure and the limited amount of "low-hanging fruit" remaining.

Valuation

Because at this point, LLNW is pretty dearly valued. The 14x multiple to the midpoint of EBITDA guidance (note that enterprise value backs out $36 million in litigation monies payable to Akamai) is nearly double that of AKAM. This is a company that only now looks like it could be consistently profitable. Full-year guidance does suggest an acceleration in revenue growth in the back half, but margin expansion very well may slow in 2018, which puts a lot of pressure on volume given persistent pricing declines.

Given Limelight's size, the current price is asking a lot, particularly with what looks like limited optionality from an acquisition. Akamai reportedly looked to buy Limelight at the beginning of their long-running battle (which continues over other patents), but recent performance would make it highly unlikely that they'd look to add to their CDN business (in fact, Akamai is trying desperately to diversify away from the space). Majors like Amazon, Verizon (VZ), and Comcast (CMCSA) have their own offerings.

Even assuming a two-turn premium to Akamai's multiple, the market is pricing in something like 40% growth over the next 2-3 years, discounting the current LLNW price back at 8%. But this year's guidance suggests just 14% growth, and single-digit percentage improvement in the second half. Expanding that multiple a bit doesn't help much. Limelight's near-term target is for 16-20% EBITDA margins; giving credit for the high end of that figure, 7% annual revenue growth over the next two years, and a 10x multiple, LLNW is worth $3.59 at the moment (again, discounted back 8%).

Investors are pricing LLNW as if its turnaround is only beginning - and that might be true to some extent. But the pace of the improvement in the first half simply isn't going to hold up, particularly on the margin side. That puts pressure on the top line, and for Limelight to drive volume by either keeping larger clients from bringing more CDN work in-house and/or by taking share from leaders like Akamai and Level 3. It's possible, for sure. But it seems, to me, a lot less likely than the market seems to think at the moment.

