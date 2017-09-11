Will OEMs Be Interested In The 'BlackBerry Secure' Operating System If They Can't Get Android Updates? (UPDATED)

Most other smartphone OEMs have long since updated their handsets to Nougat.

Seeking Alpha author and fellow contributor George Kesarios, recently wrote an article about BlackBerry's (BBRY) BlackBerry Secure initiative whereby BlackBerry will license its "secure" version of Android to third parties.

(The original article appeared in an ETTelecom publication.)

Mr. Kesarios believes this new direction BlackBerry is taking could be a game changer. But I remain skeptical.

For instance, while discussing BlackBerry's Android monthly security update process and how important this could be to third party OEMs, he provides us with the following:

For once, I think BBRY is onto something According to the Android Authority (Jan 14, 2017), it took LG 78 days to update to Nougat, Motorola took 88 days, HTC 95 days, Sony 99 days, Xiaomi 126 days, Samsung 143 days, and Huawei still sidelined. Please note these are huge companies that have an armada of programmers and dedicated software departments within their organizations. Imagine what the delay is for small OEM players in the space. In fact, most smaller OEMs don't even bother with updates.

The problem with the way in which this information is presented is that the reader is lead to believe that these guys are the laggards and that BlackBerry was first, or near first, to update to Nougat.

But alas, this list of OEMs represents the winners in updating to Nougat. BlackBerry was never even mentioned - probably because the Priv was never updated.

We get a clearer understanding of this list if we read the piece from Android Authority firsthand:

Many of you will have visited Android Authority‘s Marshmallow and Nougat update trackers to see if and when your phone would get the latest Android updates. With all major Android OEMs now having updated at least one device to Android 7.0 or above, we can finally tally the results to see which Android OEM updated their phones the fastest in 2016. (Emphasis added.)

So as you can see, the list above represents the Android OEMs that updated their phones the fastest to Nougat in 2016.

I decided to head over to the ultimate BlackBerry fan site to see if they had any more information on when Nougat may arrive:

BlackBerry has been discussing it?

The posts that follow this one are even more depressing.

So not only has virtually every other major OEM upgraded to Nougat (long ago,) but the dedicated fans over at crackberry don't even know if they will ever see the update.

The Patch vs Update dichotomy

Patching is quite different than updating. Patching is analogous to patching the tire on your car versus getting a new tire.

So while BlackBerry is very proud of their Android monthly security update process, (which is really a patch,) they don't appear to have a strategy for timely operating system updates as evidenced by a lack of Nougat for the Priv. But why is this?

Did BlackBerry actually modify the Android kernel or not?

Source: BlackBerry

It sure sounds like they did. And if BlackBerry did, in fact, modify the Android kernel, then this could explain why Priv owners are yet to see an operating system update. Carriers, and not BlackBerry, push out operating system updates, usually after a through the test phase. But the tiny installed base of BlackBerry devices likely don't warrant the time-spend / QA cost of testing some custom version of Android by carriers.

BlackBerry has stated outright "BlackBerry has the ability to directly patch all PRIV variants and will do so when necessary to protect users and enterprises", but they stop short of saying they can deliver an updated operating system.

UPDATE Sep. 11, 2017



In a blogcast published substantially contemporaneously with this article, BlackBerry's General manager of Mobilty Solutions, Alex Thurber, confirmed the news during the 100th episode of the UTB Blogcast. On the podcast, he stated that getting together all the partners required would be close to impossible. The Priv also wasn't very much of a success, so extended software support already seemed unlikely.



Questions also arose relative to the DTEK series of devices, and while Thurber could not say with certainty whether an update would come, it seems pretty unlikely. Thurber mentioned that the DTEK devices were TCL reference designs to test the reality of whether the licensing model made sense. With the subsequent rollout of KEYone and its worldwide success, we imagine that reality tested well, but these transition devices do not seem likely to get additional support. BlackBerry does continue to support Priv, DTEK50, and DTEK60 (and of course KEYone) with security updates but even these Thurber explained require a complex matrix of partners working together, including the licensees, carriers, Qualcomm and of course BlackBerry.



Source: crackberry.com

What we know:

Nougat has been available for about a year and most if not all major smartphone OEMs have updated at least some of their smartphones to Android Nougat. We also know the BlackBerry Priv—for whatever reason—has not been updated, and even the most ardent fans of the device have been left wondering.

Investor Takeaway:

Timely security patches are hardly worth it if it means year-long waits for operating system updates, especially when other OEMs have already updated.

BlackBerry needs to come up with a really good reason why the Priv hasn't yet seen the Nougat update if they want anyone to buy into their timely security patch story.

If your investment thesis is based upon BlackBerry's ability to monetize their "secure" OS, then please carefully consider the information presented in this note. Wait for BlackBerry to directly address the Priv issue as well as future operating system updates.

Invest Accordingly.

