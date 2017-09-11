ConocoPhillips Slimming Down

ConocoPhillips (COP) is a name I've been avoiding since it had to slash its dividend back in late 2015. I've held off on this one because, although Conoco has greatly improved its cash flow situation over the last 18 months, there are other producers, mostly the integrated names, which are in equally good cash flow positions and still pay their original dividends.

Conoco, like many oil producers, has focused on cost and has cut capex to the point where it can hold its own in the current oil price paradigm (and not the paradigm of three years ago when crude was near $100). In the case of Conoco, this has meant moderating rig counts in the shale, reducing funding for oil sands projects, and achieving costs savings across the board by relentlessly upgrading technology and increasing employee productivity.

Last quarter Conoco closed on its big Canadian disposition, in which the company disposed of its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands assets, as well as its western Canada gas assets, for a total of $13.3 billion. Over $10 billion of that is in cash, and Conoco will use about $5 billion of that in debt repayment, and will double its share repurchases to $6 billion in 2017.

While I'm not a big fan of asset sales at this portion of the oil price cycle, it's impossible to deny that Conoco is a simpler business and now has a much stronger balance sheet. This quarter, Conoco also was able to pay its dividend and capital expenditure entirely from operating cash flow, and has been able to do so for the last four quarters. This article takes a look Conoco's latest quarter and what it means for investors going forward.

Dwarfed by divestitures

Conoco's latest quarterly results were overshadowed by the closing of the Canada divestiture. The quarter itself went quite well, especially from a cash flow perspective. Conoco generated $1.6 billion in operating cash flow, spent $1 billion in capex, and $300 million in dividends. These results were brought about by higher than expected production, particularly out of the APLNG plant producing above nameplate capacity. The bulk of cash flow came from Alaska and Asia Pacific (including the Bayu Undaan platform and APLNG). Expectations are now for 3% production growth in 2017; some 25,000 boepd higher than what it was last quarter..

Also, Conoco shaved another $200 off its capital expenditure budget as cost deflation has persisted in downstream, construction and especially subsea operations. Sand costs, for fracking, have remained stable as well. There is some cost inflation in pockets of unconventional activity in the lower 48, but it alone is not enough to buck the trend of cost deflation. Also, Conoco's capital projects now are all small or medium projects, and spending on them is flexible. Not long ago the company had two megaprojects to work on. Both of those are now done, and the capital situation is therefore much more flexible.

Cost reduction is an overlooked story for ConocoPhillips, but it is every bit as important as the company's Canada disposition.

A big theme of mine, since about early 2016, is whether oil producing companies can pay for their capex and dividend from operating cash flow alone. Many of the producers I follow regularly are now able to do just that, including Conoco. I foresee Conoco being able to tread water going forward. Management says it can be cash flow breakeven with Brent as low as $50, although I suspect that real breakeven is closer to $45, considering the continued cost savings going on.

Is Conoco a buy?

Conoco is a company with an excellent asset base. It's Alaska and Bayu Undan holdings are big cash generators with very low declines. Its early moving in the Eagle Ford has given Conoco a shale holding that is superior to that of the bigger super majors. Together, with several other high-performing assets such as APLNG, gives Conoco a very low level of capital intensity vis a vis its peers.

Conoco is therefore in an excellent position should crude oil prices recover to $60 or $70 per barrel. The problem is, I don't believe crude will recover to that level anytime soon, and I'd prefer to be in oil producing companies that pay a more substantial dividend. The industry consensus regarding oil prices appears to be "lower forever." I tend to agree, and so I am not excited about any "recovery play" right now. Best to stick with the dividend payers such as Exxon (XOM), BP (BP) or Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). Investors should really stay with the significant dividend payers that remain, particularly the supermajors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.