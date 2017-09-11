What Did Last Week Tell Us For U.S. Equities ?

We are still going to get our bubble phase, but we could easily dip back to sub-2,400 prices on the S&P 500 in the near term.

Well, what a week that was. We started the week last Tuesday when the market by mid-session was down well over 20 handles due to events in North Korea. The market for a time in last Tuesday's session traded below the index's 500-day moving average, but was actually able to finish above that all important 2,453 level by market close. The market then continued its momentum a tad the following day.

I think the lesson investors and technical traders must learn from last week's trading is that we have to give the market time to respond to any binary event that could tank the market temporarily. Why? Well, even with that heft drop last Tuesday, the market was still able to pair back 15 handles off the lows last Tuesday. Remember that in the past week we had an H-bomb nuke test in the Far East, which makes me believe that meaningful rallies in equities should continue once markets don't have to deal with temporary heightened volatility.

However, because the market still hasn't generated a failed daily cycle for a while now (a lower daily cycle low), traders are still unsure whether we have indeed started a brand new intermediate cycle. This is important to know as a brand new intermediate cycle would mean that the lows on Aug. 21 should not be breached. Personally, I'm still unsure whether we have a brand new intermediate cycle on our hands, or if we still have a date with an intermediate low pretty soon.

For example, when you look at how the biotech sector has rallied out of its August lows, you definitely would be tilting toward a brand new intermediate cycle. The Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) has already gained 10% over the past three weeks and it looks as if there is more to come. Why? Because this sector managed to print a failed daily cycle, which is something as I stated the SPDRs have yet failed to do. Biotech in August managed to bottom below its July lows. This provided the fuel for the next move up.

The August lows, however, in the SPX did not drop below the July lows. Hence, a lower low might still be ahead of us in the near term. The SPDRs are only up 1.5% since Aug. 18. The weakness out of the August lows is why many believe this latest cycle is only a further daily cycle embedded in the longer intermediate cycle, which probably started last March.

I know a lot of traders probably don't want to hear this, but to avail of moves (such as the Biotech's one lately) we need to print a lower low, which would be a clear intermediate low. As the chart illustrates below, assuming that we don't break out to new highs, a 50% retracement would bring the S&P 500 back down to around the 2,406 level. Now, this might not happen as we have the FOMC meeting coming up and the powers that be will not want a steep correction to be taking place during that meeting. We could, though, get a correction after that meeting so traders should be prepared.

We will hold our long equity positions whether we get this intermediate correction or not. It is our leveraged position that I am focused in on at present. Unless we take out 2490 quickly next week and keep rallying, then the odds will be more in favor of this being another daily cycle. The thrust just hasn't been in the SPX since the August lows. I do not want to be holding our TQQQ position through a steep intermediate correction as sub-2,400 prices would be in the cards. Therefore, we will see how the start of next week plays out. We should see rising prices going into this meeting. Stay tuned...

Disclosure: I am/we are long TQQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.