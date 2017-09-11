Why We Decided To Sell ICICI Bank

Rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea could present short-term risks for EM stocks, like ICICI Bank.

Introduction

In March of 2016 we purchased shares in ICICI Bank (IBN) for our concentrated alpha, long/short portfolio, through the company’s American Depository Receipts priced at $6.30 per share.

Last week, we sold our position for proceeds of $8.95 per ADR for what was a 26.3% annualized return over our 18-month holding period.

While we had previously held hopes of selling shares for closer to $10 or even $12, there were three key reasons why felt it was prudent to close the position.

Reason #1 – Revaluing the Earnings Stream

Our approach to business valuation is that a business should be valued based on what we refer to as “normalized” earnings.

This eliminates the risk of being “whip-sawed” between quarterly earnings reports that are either above or below expectations.

But perhaps more to the point, when businesses of similar size to ICICI Bank ($29.5 billion market capitalization) are bought and sold in arm’s length transactions, the price negotiated is nearly always based on mid-cycle and longer-term outlooks rather than the current levels of profitability.

Essentially, this is how the “smart money” goes about doing its business.

ICICI Bank - 5 Years Net Earnings (INR in millions) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Net Earnings 96,036 110,414 122,469 101,800 101,884 (FYE March 30th)

GDP Growth in India has been accelerating since recording 5.5% growth in 2012. As India’s largest privately-held bank, ICICI Bank is positioned well to benefit from a rising economy, including wage inflation and access to banking services.

Demonetization, and the country’s demographic dividend of young, educated Indians, bodes well for the country’s, and ICICI Bank’s long-term future.

Yet there are headwinds as well.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) June Financial Stability Report, risks to the Indian banking system have worsened. The RBI warns that India’s gross bad loan ratio will rise to 10.2% of the total loan book in March 2018 from 9.6% in March 2017.

Deterioration in the banking system’s asset quality is expected to hit profitability and erode capital, curbing their ability to give loans to the borrowers.

Taking into account the company’s promising long-term growth prospects, a 18x earnings multiples would probably be most appropriate.

An 18x multiple is in line with the high end, or more optimistic valuation ICICI has received from the market over the past 10 years.

Yet, given the recent news related to “non-performing assets” (NPA’s) we want to account for the seemingly very real risk of NPA’s and given this risk we are adjusting our “fair value” multiple downwards to 15x.

This accounts for two factors:

A short term “shock” to earnings from tighter credit provisions The notion that earnings from the past 5 years may be inflated from loose credit underwriting

If we look at ICICI Bank’s normalized earnings, we are suggesting that 100 billion INR is the “norm.”

Therefore:

100 INR billion x 15 P/E = 1.5 trillion INR x 0.016 USD = $24 billion USD

This suggests shares may even be overvalued at current levels ($29.5 billion USD current market cap) based on our revised outlook - and supports the sell thesis.

Reason #2 – Cash Flow is Fully Valued

ICICI Bank - 5 Years Net Change in Cash (INR in millions) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 5yr Avg Net Earnings 82,146 -11,126 -6,211 173,988 154,549 78,669 Note: (FYE March 30th)

We can’t value a bank like ICICI Bank with our traditional FCF framework, owing to the more complex capital structure of a financial firm.

Instead, we can look at the net change in cash from year to year, as an approximation of the “free” cash being generated by the company.

We use an 8% growth rate roughly in line with the trend for Indian GDP (bank’s should be expected to grow in line with the broader economy).

Beta is 1.5 so according to CAPM: 2.5 + 1.5 x (7.5) = 13.75%

We could also adjust the company’s cost of equity capital to account for the fact that India is a developing world economy with less regulation, so perhaps the 13.75% is understated but I would suggest that the long term growth drivers of India’s economy relative to the prospective growth drivers of developed world economies at least offsets the added risk.

So, we have:

80 billion INR x 1.08 / (.1375 – 0.08) = 1.5 trillion INR x 0.016 USD = $24 billion.

This is in line with our valuation using the earnings framework.

Reason #3 – Increasing Geopolitical Uncertainty

This was the most “urgent” factor affecting our decision to sell.

Obviously, we are seeing rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

No one is certain on how things will play out but we can ascertain that there is at least an increased chance that there could be an “event” which could impact the perceived relative “safety” of EM stocks, including ICICI Bank.

The fact that the price of gold bullion is up 6.5% since the start of August supports the "flight to safety trade" and is supported by what appears to be weakness in the daily price chart, and an oversold reading on the monthly chart, which has been a reliable indicator for selling in past cycles.

Monthly Chart (source: StockCharts.com)

Conclusion

While the company has long-term drivers of growth behind it, we feel ICICI Bank shares are trading at the “high end” of their valuation range, justifying a “sell”

A recent warning from the Reserve Bank of India has caused us to revise our outlook for the company and lower our estimate of fair value for the shares

Rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea could present short-term risks for EM stocks, like ICICI Bank

