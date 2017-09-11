Teach Your Children Wealth: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Amidst a culture of financial illiteracy, Seeking Alpha contributor Investment Pancake took a very countercultural approach to teaching his son about investing from the tender age of 3 or 4. He details the specific content of this early investment education, which included buying him stock, informing him that the other customers at McDonalds were contributing to his wealth and including him in the family’s financial decision-making. Now, as his son enters his teen years, Investment Pancake tallies the knowledge his son has acquired:

What we've noticed is that he is completely familiar with the concepts of diversification, compounding, saving, and reinvesting. He understands what shareholder equity means, what earnings are, what a profit margin is, and knows how to measure earnings growth and book value growth. He understands what a P/E ratio is and has an implicit understanding that he should only buy stocks if the stock price is commensurate (or hopefully less than) the value of the company. If he isn't willing to look into that, then he knows that the smart thing to do is to just reinvest savings into an index fund and forget about it.”

I commend Investment Pancake on this effort. I think he and his wife have without a doubt given their son a leg up in life. It occurred to me, however, that as my kids near the end of their teen years, they do not have nearly this level of specific financial knowledge – and this despite the fact that their father has been a financial journalist their entire lives and that there was a Wall Street Journal sitting on the table for most of their lives. (I can still recall my son sucking on his popsicle after school and excitedly informing me of a big change in the spot price of oil.)

And, yet, despite my kids’ non-mastery of the aforementioned financial details, I confess to not feeling the least bit concerned about their financial futures. And the reason why is that, as I have argued in previous posts, I believe that investing is ultimately more about character than it is about the particulars of P/E ratios, which can be learned when and as needed. Investment Pancake’s terrific article has inspired me to recount some of my early education efforts here.

In particular, we stressed the values of deferred gratification and making efforts. I believe that these traits are demonstrated by living them more than by explicitly commanding them. I would always back the car into the driveway so that when I wanted to leave later on, the car would be ready to roll. I believe the message got through. When my kids were very little, I wanted them to develop their curiosity and intellect. I would read them very substantial material and ask them questions afterwards, awarding points for their correct answers. I would let them redeem their points at their favorite candy store, where they would fill their little bags with the reward for their active listening and critical thinking. My son might have one or two of those candies, my daughter a tad more. My son would save most of his candy for later, so that as his points kept accumulating, so did his candy bags. It got to the point that his room became a veritable candy store, with bags filling every nook and cranny. Such was his preference to defer gratification.

Once, returning from a business trip, I picked up a bag of Jelly Bellies, and presented one jelly bean to each. I presented another on each subsequent trip. One day, coming back from a trip, I thought to myself: They’re really quite a bit older now (can’t recall how old for sure – maybe 8 and 6). Maybe I shouldn’t be so stingy, I thought. I reached into the old bag of Jelly Bellies and scooped out about 10. The kids came running over, gave me a hug, and I spread out my hand. They each took a single jelly bean and ran back to their prior activities, not even inquiring about the remaining eight, which I just handed over to my appreciative wife.

Sure, there were other explicit lessons I taught them – for example, that charity always has the first claim on any monies received. But that too was a lesson in character rather than the details of investing. Neither of my kids is yet living independently, but I have no concerns about their future household finance. They understand the value of living modestly, deferring gratification, working hard and sharing their wealth.

The key thing is to teach your kids what you know. If you know P/E ratios, teach P/E ratios. If you know balance sheets, teach balance sheets. But you can also teach the things you wish you knew, and learn them together.

