Payment Data Systems Acquires Singular For $5 Million

The deal combines two apparently poorly performing companies, so PYDS management needs to convert the deal into profits and cash flow without delay.

Payment Data Systems has completed its acquisition of Singular Payments for $5 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Payment Data Systems (PYDS) has completed the acquisition of Singular Payments for $5 million in total consideration.

Singular Provides electronic payment processing services primarily to doctors, veterinarians, dentists and utilities.

Both companies appear to be poor financial performers, so the combination will need to prove itself rapidly to avoid PYDS’ stock continuing to be range-bound.

Target Company

St. Augustine, Florida-based Singular was founded in 2008 to provide flat rate electronic payment processing services to help business owners better forecast their merchant processing fee structure.

Management is headed by CEO Vaden Landers, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously CEO of ProfitPoint and Chief Marketing Officer at iPayment.

Below is an overview video of Singular’s system:

(Source: Singular Payments)

The firm can provide its flat rate guarantee by looking at a prospective client’s previous merchant processing activity and providing a quote accordingly.

Singular has grown to processing over $500 million in annual payments by virtue of its simplicity-centric marketing approach.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

PYDS originally announced the deal in March 2017, so the closing took six months, which is a notably long time period to close.

Payment Data paid $5 million in total consideration, composed of $1.5 million in cash, ‘which included $600,000 for the repayment of the Singular note that was due to Payment Data Systems,’ and stock consideration of 1.5 million shares of PYDS subject to a lock-up period of 24 months.

The combination of Singular with PYDS will bring over 1,200 new merchant account customers representing $10 million in marginal topline revenue.

Since PYDS’ annual revenues in 2017 are running at a rate of $10.7 million (Source: 10-Q), the deal promises to double its revenue base.

As of its most recent report, PYDS had $3.2 million in cash and $52.4 million in liabilities, so the deal, even though it is mostly stock, will still stretch the loss-making firm.

Additionally, PYDS’ cash flow from operations has virtually dried up in 1H 2017, dropping from $657,286 in 2016 to $13,078 on greater net losses while still paying out heavy non-cash stock based compensation.

Furthermore, while PYDS management highlighted the revenue growth, it was silent about any earnings accretion from the deal, leading me to conclude there isn’t any.

Singular apparently needed an operating loan in 2017 which it obtained from PYDS, providing evidence that its cash flow was negative.

The deal looks fine from a topline revenue growth perspective, but not so great when reading between the lines.

This could be two companies each with poor financial performance combining to make one bigger company with poor financial performance.

Consider me skeptical of the value of the combination.

Singular CEO Landers will become PYDS’ Chief Revenue Officer as part of the deal, which will see all Singular employees being retained.

