ROTY Volume 1 Edition 29: Ignyta RET Data Impresses, Classic Run-Ups And Adding To A Couple Positions

Welcome to the 29th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)

General Commentary

The model account continues to appear to be well positioned with all holdings possessing catalysts coming in the next quarter or two. I have added several promising candidates to the Contenders List, some of which might be more compelling than current holdings of the model account. It will be a VERY tough call to decide which stocks to cut to make room for these promising entrants. In the comments feel free to give your thoughts on which should stay and which should go.

As readers have probably noticed, I prefer to have full positions in a few "core holdings" that I consider to have reduced risk and substantial upside with several ways for investors to win. Other holdings involve quite a bit more risk, with us being more likely to make trades based on technical movements and new developments.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) - Refer to my update piece regarding SB 9200 results from the Tenofovir switch segment of the 25mg (low dose) cohort. The bottom line is that I believe the market sold the stock down 7.5% or so because it wanted more - the data is encouraging but we will need to see more dramatic reductions in HBV DNA for the stock to move, which could hopefully happen with higher doses (the bull thesis in essence). Additionally, the real action could get started with initial data from the Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)-led study (SB 9200 50mg + TAF 25mg cohort in end 2017, SB 9200 100mg + TDF 300mg in mid 2018). Depending on how the stock acts in the near term, the ROTY model account could add a quarter position if shares stabilize or show strength, while excessive weakness could lead us to reduce our stake.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) - The furious run-up continues - while I am quite optimistic on the chances of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome based on early data, if our gain hits 50% or so, I might take partial profits (quarter-sized position) off the table. I'm not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, and we would still be exposed to the binary catalyst via the final quarter-sized position. I will monitor closely and update readers.

ZGNX data by YCharts

Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) - Our biggest loser (8% in the red) has a big month ahead. It will be presenting at a few conferences, including the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 11th) and the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress (September 15th). I am optimistic that these events could help spur interest in shares prior to the readout from its REVIVE-2 study. While I avoid predictions, perhaps a renewal of interest in the stock could lead shares back above the $9 level or so.

MTFB data by YCharts

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) - The stock has been a great case study of a classic run-up scenario for readers who are new to these types of situations. In mid-June I added the stock to the ROTY model account, initiating a quarter-sized pilot position (see the keys to thesis here). As the stock traded flat or slightly positive (but never in the red), we continued to add quarter-sized chunks of shares to the ROTY model account position. Shares took off and we kicked back for the ride; while I remain very bullish on the story, we took a partial profit (47.7%) while still holding the remaining stake (a half position). Part of the ROTY philosophy is to take risk off the table when able and lock in gains regardless of how one feels (never letting your emotions control you). For readers new to this series, I remind you that positions are established at the day's closing price for the stock when an article is published (for the sake of transparency).

ANAB data by YCharts

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) - Expect a more in-depth piece from me in the next few days on data for RXDX-105 in advanced cancers with RET fusions. Data was presented on Sunday, and my initial impression is that results are quite encouraging. See slides here thanks to Twitter user Filip Janku. Median duration of response has still not been reached, a couple case studies presented highlight impressive activity, and 75% of patients experienced a partial response (very competitive).

Figure 6: Multikinase inhibitors with clinically validated RET fusions in NSCLC (Source: Loxo Oncology December Corporate Update)

Still it's important to keep in mind that RET is a crowded field and the market will be the ultimate judge of what value the stock should be awarded for these results. While I'm tempted to jump the gun, one of the ROTY rules is "patience with all things" and I await tomorrow's conference call and trading action before making any decisions.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) - While the stock is not as "sexy" as those that are saving the lives of patients with devastating diseases, it's still a lower risk (relatively speaking) Q4 run-up idea with data from trials in glabellar lines and plantar fasciitis. While I avoid predictions for stock prices, this one could be trading in the low $30s prior to readouts. The ROTY model account position is slightly positive (9%), and readers remember that we want our stocks to hold steady or march slowly upward as we add to our stakes.

RVNC data by YCharts

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Adding to GlycomiMetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) - The ROTY model account will now hold a full position in the stock as a result. I've outlined my case for buying shares here and fully expect a run-up into its ASH (American Society of Hematology) presentation in December.

2. Adding to Revance Therapeutics - The ROTY model account will now own a 3/4 position as a result. Depending on trading action in the coming weeks, I wouldn't be opposed to purchasing a full stake.

Final Thoughts

I welcome your comments as always, as well as any suggestions as to improvements on format. I'm doing my best to explain to readers the ROTY mindset while continually harping on rules and guidelines we stick to.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.



**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

