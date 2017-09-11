Is Apple Cheap Or Expensive?

By applying different what-if scenarios to Apple (AAPL), I arrived at a conclusion that a fair value would be more likely in the $148 level. This provides only a 6% downside.

Before we can apply any valuation metrics to Apple, we need three inputs to start with. These are normalized return on equity (RoE), free cash flow (FCF) and long-term revenue growth. As market expectations are usually way too optimistic (see this for example), I place little relevance on them. The same thing can be said about what management is targeting in the long term. This is why I place more weight on how the company has managed to perform in recent years.

In figures 1-3 below, you can see what kind of FCF to sales ratio, RoE and revenue growth Apple has achieved in recent years. The FCF to sales ratio has been gradually increasing from very low levels to a respectable 25%+ level during the last 15 years. However, to be on the safe side, I will be using a 25.0% FCF ratio to sales as a normalized one. This translates into roughly normalized FCF per share of $10.1 ($215639 million * 25.0%/5336.17 million).

Assessing a sustainable RoE level is a bit more difficult due to the current low interest rate environment. I will be using the 2016 value of $128249.0 million as the base value for equity. This translates into equity per share value of roughly $24.0 ($128249 million/5336.17 million). This means a 42.0% RoE (10.1$ / 24.0$).

The growth has been coming down from unsustainable levels which can be explained by the law of diminishing returns when you get big enough. As it will be almost impossible for Apple to achieve similar growth rates as it has in history, we could assume that the company will grow at the same pace with the global economy, say 3.0% annually. Therefore, in the analysis, we will be using an annual growth rate of 2.0% and 4.0%.

Figure 1.

Source: Made by author using SEC filings

Figure 2.

Source: Made by author using SEC filings

Figure 3.

Source: Made by author using SEC filings

The next step we will be performing is the evaluation of Apple's value in four different scenarios. In each of these scenarios, the used RoE will be 42.0%, normalized FCF per share $10.1 and equity per share $24.0. The reason for the chosen values was explained in the previous chapter. The actual difference between these scenarios is only in the used required rate of return and growth rate. Scenarios A and B will be based on 10% required rate of return while a required rate of return of 9% will be used for the remaining scenarios.

A 4.0% growth estimate will be used in scenarios B and D while a 2.0% growth will be used in scenarios A and C. The below table describes this in more detail. As you can easily see from the below table, a higher growth is accompanied with lower dividend. This is because a stronger growth requires more investments.

The lower dividend is however compensated with higher dividend growth. The investment ratio can be calculated by dividing growth with RoE while the payout ratio is simply 100% - investment ratio. Dividend per share can be calculated by multiplying FCF per share with payout ratio.

Table 1. Various assumptions when calculating a value for Apple

Scenario A Scenario B Scenario C Scenario D RoE 42.0% 42.0% 42.0% 42.0% Equity per share 24.0$ 24.0$ 24.0$ 24.0$ FCF per share 10.1$ 10.1$ 10.1$ 10.1$ Investment ratio 4.7% 9.5% 4.7% 9.5% Payout ratio 95.2% 90.4% 95.2% 90.4% Dividend per share 9.6$ 9.1$ 9.6$ 9.1$ Required rate of return 10% 10% 9% 9% Growth 2.0% 4.0% 2.0% 4.0%

Source: Made by author (a summary of previous information)

In the case of Apple, its value can be determined with three different components: value of growth, value of equity and value of competitive advantage (i.e. moat). Majority of companies have negative or very low value for moat. However, Apple is a quality company which is growing profitably inside its core market. What I mean by this is that on average, the investments the company is making are providing higher return than what investors are requiring. So, summing up the previous jargon we arrive at the following formula:

Formula 1.

Value of a quality business = value of current business + value of growth = value of assets + value of moat + value of growth

The various scenarios mentioned in table 1 reflect expectations for different type of investors. For instance, scenario A is a good match for a conservative investor while scenario D is more likely suitable for an optimistic investor. As I consider myself more of a conservative investor, I am more interested in what is the value of Apple with scenario A. In this scenario, we can calculate the value of the current business which is $100.9 when using the information and formulas provided above.

Formula 2.

The value of current business = value of equity + value of moat = FCF per share / required rate of return = $10.1 / 10% = $100.9

A very cautious investor would purchase Apple at or below this price. This type of an investor is not willing to pay anything for the growth component. What this means in practice is that if you could purchase the company at this price and even if its bottom line remained unchanged for eternity, you would still get a 10% return. This might sound strange but it is explained by the fact that if a company is not growing at all, it should distribute all of its earnings to shareholders. In addition, a 10% required rate of return equals a P/FCF ratio of 10. In this scenario, the 10% return comes completely from dividend payments.

However, since Apple is naturally growing, the real value of the company is higher than what was calculated previously. By taking the growth component into consideration, we will arrive at a value of $119.9 per share when using the input of scenario A from table 1 above.

Formula 3.

The value of a quality business = FCF per share * payout ratio / (required rate of return – growth) = ($10.1 * 95.0%) / (10% – 2.0%) = $119.9

As you can notice, in scenario A, the value of the growth component equals $19.0. This value was achieved the following way: value of a quality business ($119.9) - value of current business ($100.9). See formula 1 above. As the value of equity is the same irrespective of scenario, we can calculate the value of moat for Apple simply by subtracting the value of equity ($24.0) from the value of current business ($100.9), which is roughly $76.9 per share.

Figure 4.

Scenario values

Source: Author generated by applying the input from table 1 to formulas 1-3

In figure 4, I have calculated the value of Apple for all the four scenarios from table 1. Since I am more inclined to cautious estimates, I am more interested in scenario A's valuation. I therefore consider the share fairly overvalued for me ($158.0 vs. $119.9). However, as the estimates used in scenario A are much lower than what markets are expecting, a more realistic valuation method would be to take the average of the four scenarios and compare the current share price to this value.

In this case, we would be placing an equal likelihood for each scenario. The average value of the four scenarios is roughly $148. This price is almost aligned with the current market valuation, but it still does not leave much safety margin in the case of adverse events.

Since I mainly invest in blue-chip quality businesses when the value of a stock meets my conservative valuation metrics, I have decided to wait for a slightly better price with Apple. However, I do not consider this a problem because I have so many times before noticed that in the markets whatever goes up, comes down as well.

This will happen with Apple as well, trust me. While I am waiting for this to happen, I have plenty of time to collect more cash and to look if I could find a better alternative. When you have done your homework well and you have a list of potential candidates to buy with pre-defined purchase prices, you are bound to do well. Patience is key.