Breaking News: Buyandhold 2012 Just Purchased Stock For The First Time In More Than 5 Years

In the comment section of a recent article I wrote about initiating a position in United Technologies, we got a bit off topic which led to some potentially huge news breaking. It was brought to my attention that Buyandhold 2012 had recently purchased some stock. This might not seem like such a noteworthy occasion to some; investors buy and sell stock every day, so what makes this so special, right? Well, if you're familiar with Buyandhold 2012, his never sell mantra, and his strict adherence to portfolio management rules, you'd know that he hasn't bought a share of stock in over five years. When he admitted to buying shares of AT&T (T) last week, I was taken aback. As were others in the comment thread, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Sovereign Investment Insight said, "A B&H 2012 position addition on Seeking Alpha is analogous to a Berkshire addition on CNBC." This sort of analogy may seem silly to some, but Buyandhold 2012 really has risen to stardom here at Seeking Alpha. He's never been a contributor, but as a reader, he's made more than 8,900 comments which has garnered over 65,000 "likes". Needless to say, investors respect what this man has to say (as well as the sage words of advice that he provides from his investing mentor, his mother). I interviewed Buyandhold 2012 about his investing philosophy a couple of years ago as a part of my Learning From The Masters series, and when I heard he had finally made a purchase, I knew another Q&A session was called for. Thankfully, he agreed, so without further adieu, I present the transcript of our digital conversation:

NW: When was your last purchase?

B&H: I bought more shares of GE (GE) in March of 2012. And at that time I also initiated a new position in Amphenol (APH).

My purchase of more shares of AT&T on Friday was my first purchase in 5 and a half years.

NW: Why AT&T and why now?

B&H: I miscalculated the length of time that the Federal Reserve would keep the stock market artificially levitated. After waiting 5 and a half years for the S&P 500 to fall by at least 20% and accumulating more and more cash that wasn't paying me much, I said to myself: AT&T is a fairly good buy under 36. Why not buy more?

I did fairly well with AT&T over the years. I began buying it in 1974. It then split up into the Baby Bells. Then, some of the Baby Bells came back together or had spinoffs. Bell South was one of my favorite Baby Bells. Many of my stocks are the result of my purchase of AT&T way back in 1974.

NW: What caused to change you to break your rule of waiting for a 20% correction in the S&P 500 before buying any stocks?

B&H: I saw that my mother was not waiting for this 20% correction. She kept right on buying stocks through the end of 2013.

And, 5 and a half years is a long time without buying anything. So, I walked into the Scottrade office on Friday and bought more shares of AT&T.

Some of the same guys at that office. They always look stunned whenever a customer walks in to place a buy order. I guess they are used to the pointers and clickers on the internet.

I asked them to send me the Direct Registration statement. If AT&T still issues stock certificates, I will get one from the transfer agent. That's usually free. Otherwise, I will just keep the Direct Registration statement.

NW: Lately, I've become more risk averse. It seems that lately, you've become more risk tolerant. Why is that?

B&H: I wouldn't characterize buying more shares of AT&T at 35.25 as being highly risk tolerant. I think that was a fairly conservative move.

Granted, if the stock market crashes, AT&T could fall to 25 or even 20. But then I would just buy more shares.

I consider myself to be extremely risk averse. An extremely conservative investor.

That is the reason that I would never under any circumstances buy a stock that was losing money or a stock with a trailing P/E ratio higher than 40.

Being risk averse is a good thing. Young hot shot investors who take on a lot of risk usually just end up chasing their tails.

It has been my observation that people like my mother, very conservative investors who stay the course, end up making the most money over the long term. Although she was living a bit on the wild side when she bought Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN).

NW: What did your mother have to say about your recent purchase? Is she planning on buying shares as well?

B&H: She was a bit surprised that I broke down and bought more shares of AT&T before that 20% drop in the S&P 500. She was a bit critical of my 20% rule and found it a bit rigid.

"Intelligence is the ability to change," she told me. "Don't rigidly stock to an investment rule if it's not working."

And she has a sense of humor.

"What stock are you planning to buy 5 and a half years from now?" she asked me.

She is planning to buy more shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) if it falls to 60 and more shares of XOM if falls to 66. She also has her eye on all of the stocks on David Fish's CCC lists that are close to 52-week lows. She likes David Fish.

When I asked her if she was planning to wait for a 20% drop in the S&P 500 before buying more stocks, she said: "I'm 96. I could be 106 before we get that 20% drop. No sense in letting money burn a hole through my pocket at the bank if I see a good buy."

NW: Are there any other stocks that you currently have on your radar? If so, what are they and why?

B&H: I look for stocks that have done the following:

1) Outperformed the S&P 500 for at least the last 10 years.

2) Increased their dividends for a minimum of the last 10 years.

3) Doubled their earnings over the past 7 years, preferably over the past 5 years.

I make an effort not to overpay.

1) I prefer stocks close to their 52-week lows.

2) I prefer stocks with trailing P/E ratios no higher than 20.

3) I prefer stocks with 5 year PEG ratios no higher than 2.00.

4) I do not like volatile stocks. I prefer a beta of 1.00 or lower. If the beta is over 1.50, I tend to stay away.

The following are some of the stocks on my radar: Equifax (EFX), Teva (TEVA), Altria, Exxon (XOM), Nike (NKE), VFC (VFC), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), McKesson (MCK), Smuckers (SJM), Hormel (HRL), O' Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Apple (AAPL), Express Scripts (ESRX), CVS (CVS), Coca-Cola (KO), Phillips 66 (PSX), McCormick (MKC), Under Armour (UAA), IBM (IBM), Novo Nordisk (NVO), AbbVie (ABBV), Cerner (CERN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Disney (DIS), Qualcomm (QCOM), Biogen (BIIB), Amgen (AMGN), United Healthcare (UNH), GE, Celgene (CELG), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

NW: I think I already know the answer, but I'll ask anyway. Are there any holdings in your portfolio that you are considering trimming or selling outright?

B&H: No. I never sell anything. Not even one single share of stock in 47 years unless I was forced to sell by a cash buyout.

Many investors take too much credit for their success in the stock market. They pat themselves on the back for buying the right stocks.

Time in the market is what made these investors successful. And, time is every investor's best friend.

NW: Best wishes to both you and your mother moving forward. You're both superstars here at SA.

B&H: My mother is the superstar. I'm just the sidekick. Without her good investment advice over the years, I would be standing on a street corner with a sign saying: Will work for food.

Thank you, Nicholas, for taking the time to interview me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.