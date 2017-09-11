Orca Exploration Is Far Too Cheap To Ignore Given Abundant Catalysts Ahead

Word of Warning

It might seem a bit daring to write an article on Orca Exploration Group Inc. (OTCPK:ORXGF), an underfollowed natural gas producer with East Africa operations that is an OTC and Toronto-listed small cap and a highly illiquid stock, with an "entrenched" CEO who has the most voting rights and a market price that has languished in a narrow range for years. At this point, most investors would pass. But we think they would miss out on an investment case with extraordinary merits.

How often can you buy a highly free cash flow generative, quasi-monopoly, a company with a clear path to growth that holds the key to its country's industrialization and people's well-being? It has the benefit of supranational backing, led by a world-class CEO with plenty of skin in the game who recently tried to take the company private, with a talented shareholder activist hot on its heels and near-term, game-changing M&A catalysts. And you get all that for an enterprise value that is a 10th of its reserves and only twice its 2018 estimated free cash flow.

We believe that Orca Exploration B shares are some of the most grossly mispriced securities in North American markets, and we will try to illustrate why below.

Quick Company Description

As per its IR summary, Orca Exploration is a junior natural gas exploration, development and production company focused on Tanzania. Orca owns the license to develop the Songo Songo gas field, some 15 kilometers offshore. Virtually all of its revenue comes from the sale of Songo Songo gas to Tanesco, the national power utility. Today the company produces approximately 90 MMcfd of natural gas and has a capacity of 190 MMcfd (see slide 5). Natural gas production from the company's principal field supplies 90% of the gas used in Tanzania. This gas is used to generate over 60% of the power in the national power grid as well as meeting the energy needs of 39 industrial customers in the Dar es Salaam business capital (see slide 3).

The company's principal operating asset is its interest in a PSA (product sharing agreement) with the Government of Tanzania and its agencies. It defines gas from the Songo Songo field as "Protected Gas" and "Additional Gas." The Protected Gas is owned by the government and the company receives no revenue for the Protected Gas delivered. It operates the field and gas processing plant on a "no gain, no loss" basis. However, under the PSA, Orca has the right to produce and market all gas in the Songo Songo Block in excess of the Protected Gas requirements (Additional Gas). Today, out of the total production of 90 MMscfd, 45 MMscfd is Additional Gas.

Orca appears ridiculously cheap when comparing its EV to its reserves and its free cash flow

Orca's market cap is about US$126m. At the end of June 2017, Orca had US$98m in cash, long-term debt of US$58m (an IFC loan was obtained in October 2015 to double production capacity, and deployed with ruthless cost efficiency), and US$48m in net receivables-payables from Tanesco.

Assuming a solution is found to clear the long-standing Tanesco arrears issue, we shall use for simplicity of calculation an EV of US$38m. As the March 2017 Year-End Reserves Report shows, Gross Recoverable Additional Gas Proved and Probable reserves were 405 Bcf for life of licence, translating into a NPV (discounted at 10%) of US$363m. Knowing that there is a "good possibility of licence expansion beyond 2026" (see slide 4), that catalyst could effectively double the reserves from 405 Bcf for life of licence to 760 Bcf for life of field (see slide 8).

Orca's EV is about a 10th of its 2P reserves, using the end of licence term that could well be extended. Taking very conservative assumptions on opex, maintenance capex, personnel costs and Tanesco's own share of profit formula, we model free cash flow to be at US$15m currently; that is using sales of 45 MMscfd of Additional Gas. This is backward looking, though: on July 27, 2017, Orca announced an agreement to double Additional Gas with the government, and an imminent increase of 15 MMscfd. We take further comfort in the recent news flow showing that the government is truly aligned and inviting customers to plug in. Using those new production and sales assumptions, FCF could soon reach US$20m.

Orca's EV stands at a mere 2x our conservative 2018 FCF estimate. A country that does not pay its bill on time certainly warrants a discount, but we think it's very excessive in this case. Indeed, Orca peers such as Wentworth Resources (WENTF) or Aminex PLC (OTCPK:AEXFF) trade at much higher valuation metrics. Wentworth Resources operates in the south of Tanzania close to Mozambique, with a working interest in Mnazi Bay. It is cash-strapped (the same Tanesco arrears issue) and still its EV/2P reserves ratio is about x0.4 -- 4x better than Orca. Using other Tanzanian Gas operator metrics, Orca's share price should already be a easy double.

A positive macro view on Tanzania is entirely justifiable. Tanzania has an estimated population of 50 million people. It is generally considered to be a rather "tranquil" country, with a remarkably consistent record of economic growth such that it is now East Africa's second-biggest economy after Kenya. The country has maintained relatively stable, high GDP growth over the last decade (averaging 7% per annum) thanks to a booming mining sector (it is the fourth-largest African gold producer), a peaceful political environment, and significant policy reform (as per IMF view). Tanzania's history of political stability has encouraged foreign direct investment.

The government has committed itself to improve the investment climate including redrawing tax codes, floating the exchange rate, licensing foreign banks, and creating an investment promotion center to cut red tape. For those reasons, Tanzania is seen as one of the better African countries in which to operate. The state of its public finances does not appear overly worrying. Over the past six years, its debt/GDP ratio has grown by seven percentage points. More than half of Tanzania's current $19 billion debt is external, with the total accounting for about 34% of gross domestic product, still leaving some borrowing headroom (public-debt ceiling is 56% of GDP).

Regarding its growth outlook, the IMF believes Tanzania will be among the world's 20 fastest-growing economies during the next five years. As per an IMF speech in May 2017, "the upside for Tanzania is virtually unlimited: real development, sustainable economic growth, and measurable improvements in the lives of all Tanzanians. ... to facilitate private sector-led growth, the plan targets the infrastructure gap with scaled-up investment in transportation, logistics and energy generation and distribution. This is crucial..." The message is unambiguous: There is supranational support thanks to the IMF, the Word Bank and its financing arms such as the IFC.

Tanzania also attracts private money inflows. On Sept. 1, 2017, it was rumored that Tanzania had signed a five-year $500 million loan with Credit Suisse to finance infrastructure projects. Tanzania's path toward industrialization and access to electricity plays straight into Orca's assets. About 40% of Tanzania's population of around 50 million has access to electricity. When Orca started producing in 2004 that rate was a mere 10%. Orca has been central to the country's energy story. Now the government is aiming to push that rate up to 75% by 2025.

Currently, power demand growth is between 10% and 15% per year. Electricity demand in the country is increasing rapidly mainly due to foreign investments and an increasing population. However, blackouts in the capital Dar es Salaam have become commonplace, dramatically increasing the cost of doing business in the country. As remarkable as its economic expansion is, Tanzania's growth would be even more impressive if energy constraints weren't an issue. Lack of reliable power is a major obstacle to doing business and has hindered the development of Tanzania's industry.

It was estimated that almost 18% of the electricity generated in 2012 was lost because of theft and transmission and distribution problems. The electrical supply varies, particularly when droughts disrupt hydropower electric generation; rolling blackouts are implemented as necessary. The electricity shortages stem from Tanzania's heavy reliance on hydro power. Hydroelectric plants supply 42% of the country's electricity, but a long-running drought has drastically reduced their output. That explains why policy-makers believe the development of the large offshore natural gas reserve Songo Songo is key to the nation's energy security.

Today, as per Tanzania Energy Mix numbers, natural gas comprises approximately 45% of Tanzania's electricity generation and is expected to continue to grow. Liquid fuel makes up the balance of the country power mix with 13%. Tanzania aims to boost power generation to 10,000 megawatts over the next decade from around 1,500 MW installed now by using some of its vast natural gas (and coal) reserves to end those chronic energy shortages and boost industrial growth. New gas-fired power plants are coming online -- the expansion of the Kinyerezi I power plant and planned commissioning of the Kinyerezi-II 240 MW power plant in 2018, for instance -- and we anticipate that Orca will play a major part in the gas supply.

The macro picture is very favorable. There is the political will to electrify the country further, growing household and industrial demand, a focus on gas against hydro and other fuels, IMF and World Bank and private actors' backing, etc. Unfortunately, the bottleneck remains the power utility Tanesco's difficulties in collecting receivables and paying the independent gas suppliers like Orca.

Focus on Tanesco, Orca's main customer

Decades of mismanagement and political meddling means the utility sells electricity below cost. It also struggles to cope with transmission leaks and power theft. Tanzania said in January 2017 that it was seeking a loan of $200 million from the World Bank for its debt-ridden state power supplier, Tanesco, which has debts of $363 million, up from $250 million at the end of 2015. The government is publicly committed to improving the power utility's viability through tariff reform, allowing for full cost-recovery and operational improvements to the management of the utility.

We are positive as some very recent progress is being made. The president of Tanzania has ordered debtors to start paying Tanesco, with strong and quick results:

Tanesco has succeeded in collecting at least half : 7bn- of the outstanding 15.4bn- that remained uncollected from its clients across the region only two months ago ... The move follows President John Magufuli's directive to disconnect power from anyone, or firms, with pending bills "regardless of their status. He singled out public institutions as being the most notorious defaulters, at time blaming lack of 'sufficient budgets' to meet their outstanding electricity bills.

CEO David Lyons was vetted by Peter Cundill, one of the greatest value investors ever

As per a 2006 Globe & Mail article, David Lyons, a Canadian national and Orca's long-standing CEO, joined Ocelot (his father's company) in Calgary, Canada, in 1984. He became CEO in 1991, and transformed the Alberta producer into an offshore operator under the name Pan-Ocean with a focus on Gabon and Tanzania. It was a resounding success; he sold Pan Ocean in the late 1990s for $1.6 bln in cash and pocketed $135m himself. He refocused its effort on East Africa with the predecessor of Orca, East Coast, listed on the TSX Venture, developing the Songo Songo gas field in Tanzania. We leave the best part of this management due diligence to the great Peter Cundill (see pgs. 160-161):

In late 2002, Cundill couldn't find any net-net's among oil companies, so he avoided these stocks. ... Finally, Cundill announced that if anyone could find an oil company trading below net cash, he would buy it … Cundill's cousin, Geoffrey Scott, came across a neglected company: Pan Ocean Energy Corporation Ltd. The company was run by David Lyons ... Lyons concluded that there was too much competition for a small to medium sized oil company operating in the U.S. and Canada. ... He then looked overseas and determined that he would concentrate on deals in Sub-Saharan Africa, where licenses could be secured for a fraction of the price tag that would apply in his domestic market. Lyons was very thorough and extremely focused… He narrowed his field down to Gabon and Tanzania and did a development deal with some current onshore oil production in Gabon and a similar offshore gas deal in Tanzania. Neither was expensive. Geoffrey Scott examined Pan Ocean, and found that its share price was almost equal to net cash and the company had no debt. ... Cundill met with David Lyons and was impressed: This was a cautious and disciplined entrepreneur, who was dealing with a pool of cash that in large measure was his own. Lyons invited Cundill to see the Gabon project for himself. Eventually, Cundill saw both the Gabon project and the Tanzania project. He liked what he saw. Cundill's fund bought 6% of Pan Ocean. They made six times their money in two and a half years.

We hope that value investing history will repeat itself. At a price of CAD 4.5 today, Orca's share price looks really depressed knowing its reserves are worth about CAD 13.

Share register shows an operator with skin in the game, well-regarded value investors, and a skilled activist

Orca Exploration's share count is as follows: 1.751m Class A shares and 33.106m Class B shares, for a total of 34.86m units. Class A have 20 times more voting rights than Class B. David Lyons controls 99.6% of Class A and 16.5% of Class B. This empowers him with 59% of voting rights for only 20.7% of the capital. I do not view this control situation as a major governance issue, given his capital allocation track. Other notable shareholders include some well-regarded value asset managers, such as Trapeze Asset Management, Tim Mc Elvaine, Patrick Theniere of Barrage Capital, and Lloyd Miller III with a 16.5% stake.

Lloyd Miller III specializes in off-the-radar micro-cap investments. He has been a regular buyer, adding to its stake recently. In February 2016, following a discussion between David Lyons and Lloyd Miller III, Orca was forced to disclose that David Lyons was evaluating a privatization transaction, quite a rare move. This idea has since been put on hold, together with the possibility of a significant share buyback.

Most recent developments: a massive injection of cash is pending

On Aug. 14, 2017, Swala Energy, the first oil and gas company listed on an East African Stock Exchange (with significant local ownership), announced a possible $130m investment in Orca Exploration. We view this a cunning move to get access to local investors as well as institutional money, pleasing Tanzania's government and tax authorities and breaking ground in East Africa capital markets. Swala had been known since May 2017 to try to raise a local bond with equity upside. This looks like a back-door local listing to me. If needed, this ongoing transaction highlights the strategic value of Orca's assets to local and foreign investors alike. However, the market has hardly budged due to the country discount, the investor fatigue, and the lack of educated followers.

The sheer size of the total cash injection -- more than the current depressed market cap -- is puzzling. What could Orca do with such excess liquidity? All scenarios are on the table, especially if Tanesco's arrears -- even without the much-awaited "global and long-term" solution that a Eurobond or World Bank/IFC/IMF loan could offer -- have been reduced in the past quarter.

In its May 2017 presentation and year-end notes, Orca had mentioned a desire to use its cash flows to diversify outside Tanzania for high-impact opportunities. One can only speculate, but a merger with Wentworth Resources for its Mozambique exploration upside could make sense or, at the very least, a share buyback or a fresh dividend policy.

Conclusion: Orca Exploration stands on the verge of a multifactor re-rating

Putting together the various pieces of the puzzle, we think there could be many independent drivers leading to a massive re-rating of Orca's unchallenging valuation. Meanwhile, we are happy to ride the underlying macro tailwinds for this East African energy play, knowing that the balance sheet is strong enough to survive any temporary setbacks.

We recommend readers buy ORXGF and look for the following catalysts:

A long-term solution to Tanesco's arrears problem, with a possible supranational loan or guaranty (World Bank, IMF, IFC, etc.) or private loan (Credit Suisse or others).

A successful closing of the pending negotiations of Additional Gas with the government affiliates.

An extension of the licence toward the end of life of the Songo Songo field.

Swala Energy's pending injection of cash.

A massive share buyback to put excessive cash to use.

A fresh privatization offer from David Lyons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORXGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.