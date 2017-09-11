Athersys Multistem Partner Healios K.K. Delays Implementation Of Critical Phase III TREASURE Trial

Investment Thesis

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering its human stem cell therapy, MultiStem, in multiple applications including: ischemic stroke – Phase III, acute myocardial infarction (AMI) – Phase II, acute respiratory distress (ARD) – Phase II, graft vs. host disease (GvHD) – Phase III. The company also has preclinical MultiStem studies in traumatic brain/spinal cord injury, congestive heart failure and non-Multistem studies of 5HT2c antagonists (schizophrenia and obesity). Our long term investment thesis is positive, based on a successful Phase III ischemic stroke trial resulting in rapid expansion of stem cell therapies as part of the standard of care post stroke, and a concurrent increase in the share price. This long term thesis is currently buffeted by short term risks which imply that there may be a better time to purchase shares in the future, and not in the current higher-risk state. These short term risks include: the newly announced delay to the Phase III TREASURE trial of MultiStem in Japan, lack of a current partner for Phase III trials outside of Japan, insignificant funding for a Phase III trial in the US and a cash burn rate which suggests that the company may require an additional common stock sale to remain solvent during an independent Phase III trial (absent extenuating events such as the successful completion and reporting of results on its TREASURE trial in Japan with partner Healios K.K).

Overview of Ischemic Stroke:

Ischemic stroke is a major health concern with an estimated 795,000 Americans experiencing a new or continuing stroke being the cause of 1 in every 19 deaths within the United States (1). The prevalence of stroke is significantly higher than the rate of coronary heart disease/first myocardial infarction (~620,000 individuals), however heart disease is significantly more lethal, listed as the resulting cause of 1 in 6 deaths in the United States (1). The estimated cost of cardiovascular disease (including both stroke and coronary heart disease/myocardial infarctions) is greater than $315 billion annually, 56% higher than treatment associated costs of all cancers (1). Recent trends in ischemic stroke are positive, with a 29.7% decrease in total hospitalizations between 2000 and 2010 (118 per 100,000 individuals to 83 per 100,000 individuals) with an expected continuation of this trend due to improvements in long term cardiovascular care and modulations to health risks (2).

This trend does come with three caveats:

Overall population numbers are rising at a steady 0.7% annually with 323.1 million individuals, creating an increase in total potential patients, regardless of the decline in the rate of stroke (3). Life expectancies are generally increasing, and most recently reported at 78.7 years for someone born in 2015, providing an increase in higher risk patients (4). Although rates of stroke declined in those above 65 over the past decade, the rates still exceed 245 per 100,000 patients, rising to over 600 per 100,000 after passing 85 years old (2). Recent trends in stroke have begun skewing to younger patients, specifically those between the ages of 24 and 44, which showed a 10% increase over the same timeframe as above (2).

Due to the increased risks associated with a growing population and an aging population a significant focus has been on treating cardiovascular diseases and prolonging life. With the new information related to the increasing likelihood of young patients suffering from a stroke, and the burgeoning millennial generation (68.4 million as of 2014) entering this age range, a focus on promoting not just survival statistics (which are nonetheless important), but quality of life improvements is key in any new stroke treatments. Stem cells are a highly addressed treatment topic, with great promise, but few actual products over the past decades since their inception. Recent media attention has been given to a few companies in the stroke space including SanBio (4592:JP) and ReNeuron (OTCPK:RNUGF) (6 months post event) and Athersys (ATHX) (<36 hours post event) (6).

Athersys’ MultiStem product:

The Athersys product, Multistem, is a unique response to the complicated challenges found within stem cell treatments. Four primary challenges, as presented in the Journal of Stroke, for stem cell therapies in the field are: (1) limited sources of cells, (2) Presence of a specific window of opportunity, (3) limitations of patient stem cells and (4) adverse effects (7). Multistem has been able to answer these challenges in a unique and exciting way. The first solution was the use of an allogenic stem cell collection from donors which are cultured in a way that allows for an off-the-shelf product (this solved challenges 1-3). These cells are theoretically unlimited in their numbers (although additional donors will be required over time), the use of an optimal window is unaffected as the product is readily available at any time and there is no limitation due to the patient’s stem cell viability. The results of their phase I and phase II trials demonstrated significant safety, with no significant adverse effects from the treatment cells at the 1 year mark, resolving the final challenge.

Athersys has focused on the <36-hour window post ischemic stroke, a unique approach, due to their ability to provide an off-the-shelf stem cell product known as MultiStem in a clinically relevant period of time (8). This product is unlike most competitors, whereas it does not require removal from a patient, growth in a clinical lab setting and subsequent reintroduction for treatment. This product is able to modulate the inflammatory response of the body (Athersys research demonstrates that one major target is the spleen) and prevent a significant amount of damage to the brain tissue following an ischemic attack (9). In addition to the prevention of significant damage to the brain, Athersys has demonstrated that their cells are capable of assisting in the regeneration and repair of damaged regions following a stroke, and thereby increasing the likelihood of moderate to significant improvement in clinically relevant Rankin and Barthel index scores (10). Athersys completed a phase II clinical trial in 2015 and in the beginning of 2016 they released a disappointing headline result stating that their MultiStem treatment had failed to garner significant improvements in patients in the year post-treatment when MultiStem was used <48 hours post-event. Although this resulted in a crushing day for the stock, astute scientists (and the company) were quick to point out the fact that when the window was shortened to 36 hours (manufacturing issues resulted in extension of this window in the trial) that there was a statically significant improvement in patient outcomes at the 1 year mark (11). This subsequent analysis allowed for the FDA approval for a Phase III trial of the MultiStem platform with a specific focus on the <36-hour window. This trial was designed with manufacturing partner Lonza to provide a significant number of clinical products for effective enrollment and timely completion in conjunction with the Japanese partner Healios K.K..

Recent Stock Behavior and Expectations:

Since the completion of the Phase II trial review in spring of 2016 there has been little positive momentum to be found in the stock price (outside of a few news morsels which drove short-term bumps in January 2015 and March 2016). There has been an underlying current of anticipation for a second partnership to arise over the course of 2017, which CEO Gil Van Bokkelen alluded to on the second quarter conference call, suggesting that Athersys is actively pursuing a partnership for the Phase III trials outside of Japan. Investors have been watching for developments with regard to the Phase III TREASURE trial in Japan as well as partnerships with bated breath.

The lack of news from Athersys with regard to progress and implementation of the TREASURE study was shattered in January (announcement)/February (commencement) with the common stock offering to raise cash for the U.S. Phase III trials that Athersys is preparing (currently on its own) (12). This equity offering devastated the stock price (low of $1.02) which has since recovered and is flirting with levels last seen in 2016. For those shareholders who were confident enough to buy at that low, it has been a great short term gain (2-bagger already). However, for those who’ve been invested in the company for the long run, it’s been another gut check – calling into question your continued persistence and support as the timelines for results are forever kicked down the road (I’m in this camp). With the slow release of information related to other clinical trials for ARD, AMI and GvDH the potential for Athersys share appreciation and overall company success is increasingly linked to the Ischemic Stroke trials.

Following the announcement of the common share offering in January, Athersys stated that they were preparing for the costs associated with the U.S. Phase III trials and were gathering what they felt would be an appropriate cash cushion while they shopped for a partner (12). In finding no updates on that front in the second quarter (or so far in the 3rd), we begin to look at what else may move the stock and what impacts delays in the Phase III TREASURE trial may have.

Financial Concerns and a Second TREASURE Delay:

In the first quarter conference call Gil stated that the issues which had occurred with providing the proper product to Healios K.K. via manufacturing partner Lonza had been rectified (13). This manufacturing issue had brought about a significant delay to the implementation of the study due the lack of clinical Multistem product. Following this, there was little information in the second quarter aside from stating that the clinical product had been successfully shipped to Healios. This kept everyone on edge that we would be hearing about the official start of enrollment in the subsequent months and the countdown to results from one of the most exciting trials in the space. Rather quietly on September 1 Healios K.K. released a statement (14) updating us on the progress of TREASURE. Disappointingly it did not notify us of the successful enrollment of patients, but instead another delay – this time due to the control product, and you’ve probably already guessed it – Lonza manufacturing was deficient in its production. This would push the trial back another month at least based on current estimates and potentially adjust the timing of the final analysis. Although there has not been any announcement from Athersys with regards to this delay, it may greatly impact the company’s overall position. With an average quarterly burn rate of $3.78 million over the past 3 years the cash equivalents of $28.6 million at the end of the 2nd quarter 2017 would last <2.5 years (without clinical trial costs). If a partner is not found for the US clinical trial it’s important to take into account that the cost of a Phase III cardiovascular trial averages $25.2 million (averaged from data gathered between 2004 and 2012), a significant cost associated with Athersys working through the MASTERS-2 study alone (15). If they took this route, either by design or lack of options, their current cash levels would be unable to cover the associated costs assuming the trial starts in H1 2018, and had an estimated cash holding of $21.04 million using the average burn rate.

There are many supporters who would suggest that Gil’s focus on partnerships will be resolved this year and that there will not be a need to raise more cash, this delay creates more headaches. Partners want to be able to step into a positive situation with a strong product (already present), established protocols/positive government regulation (also present) and a reliable product partner (increasingly questionable with Lonza’s deficiencies). Assuming that discussions are not consistently waylaid by the repeated delays in providing clinical product (and now the control) which would increase costs for the partner, suggests that we are just taking Gil at his word in the promise of a strong clinical partner outside of Japan. In following this company as a shareholder for years (I do trust the product and have been greatly impressed with the scientific underpinnings) one lesson that I have learned is to expect Gil to oversell and under-deliver. Chugai was excited about the product in March of 2015, but ended it’s license agreement later that year in October (16,17). I firmly believe that this was due to the company believing that they had the upper hand on Athersys due to the early results from the phase II trial, and that Gil wasn’t going to relent in supporting the company’s interests. However, it does begin to open the notion that the concept of a partnership that Gil has may be too rich for the majority (or all) potential partners. This may be due to a shrewd sense of valuing this remarkable product, or it may be a greedy stance from a CEO or stands to benefit immensely from a Phase III success (or many potential explanations in-between). Due to this uncertainty surrounding a new partnership I’m not convinced that we’ve seen the last cash raise prior to the TREASURE trial being completed, or that a partner will overlook the manufacturing issues without a cost to Athersys shareholders (in the fees paid or agreement conditions) due to these repeated delays.

Although this does not change my overall outlook for the company, it does portend to increased pain for long term shareholders with the vital results from the TREASURE trial potentially pushed back and the continued lack of a partnership outside of Japan. In valuing the company, the fundamentals have not been the primary driving factors – cash burn has been rather consistent and progression of the stroke trials have not significantly improved the company's market cap, but emotions have been the major drivers of share prices. Given this belief, if a partnership does not materialize over the next four months, I believe that you will see a 25% or larger dip in the share price due to nerves associated with the cost of going solo on a Phase III trial outside of Japan. I believe that once the TREASURE trials are completed that Athersys will experience a significant surge, leading up to the successful release of results (approaching the street’s suggestions upwards of $12 according to Maxim Group). I do genuinely believe that the trial will succeed based on the scientific data provided by the company and the peer reviewed results of the previous phase II trial in Stem Cells and the Lancet. Following a successful Phase III trial in Japan and subsequent trial in the US/Europe, Athersys will rapidly turn from a stroke company to a stem cell company – and bring about the kind of dramatic PR and subsequent financial results which accompanied the recent approval of gene therapy treatments for cancer by Novartis (NVS). In the long term I see this stock hitting triple digits (there are many other analyses done which better explain this valuation, such as those by Wall Street Titan – also a great resource for background information for new investors) if the stroke trials are successful (bolstered by potential successes in ARD and AMI), but ultimately it will not be a smooth trip. If no partnerships are announced this year, and any further delays with the TREASURE study materialize (I expect a potential drop if Q3 reports don’t announce the start of the trial), it can be expected that there will be another opportunity to buy Athersys shares cheaply – the question then becomes, will Gil wait until the shares collapse before raising money (as he did this year) or will he move when the share price is still strong.

Short- and Long-Term Risks to Investment Thesis:

Risks are always a two-way street. It often seems as though this is lost when discussion about the risks to an investment are detailed (often seem to be focused on the negative/downside risks). I would like to cover both of these directions, and make sure that investors, potential investors and observers alike all understand that there have been a significant number of positive views and statements regarding this stock – but as in all things, excitement does not equal success.

As we have previously detailed, Athersys is a clinical stage biotech, and therefore it’s success and solvency are almost exclusively reliant on its ability to bring a product to market. The primary product, MultiStem, has found its strongest showing to date in ischemic stroke data, and therefore it is likely that the success of the upcoming Phase III trials is the binary event of the stock for the foreseeable future. Outside of ischemic stroke there are multiple other applications which are currently in clinical trials, but they appear to be a moot point in the absence of successful ischemic stroke data. Previous commentary has rested on the fact that Athersys has multiple shots on goal with this product as it can be utilized in multiple applications – but this doesn’t take into account the time and financial costs associated with failure. As previously mentioned, the cash burn rate of $3.78 million/quarter absent the clinical trials would deplete Athersys’ cash reserves within 2.5 years (a solo U.S. clinical trial would potentially accelerate this to 1H 2018). If the upcoming TREASURE trial is not successful, it is highly unlikely that Athersys will be able to successfully tap the equity markets for any significant source of funds (as it’s prinmary product failed), and this will result in the drastic realization that the ‘other shots on goal’ are worthless until proven otherwise and the share price will be decimated. Another significant issue is the timing of the TREASURE trial. If it is delayed further (as we have reported, just happened again) this may push the timeline back for the recognition of significant results. Even if the results are positive, if Athersys is unable to obtain those results in a timely manner the financial cost to the company may be significant (requiring another equity dilution) as they will have to continue funding research and clinical trials without a significant source of revenue from the product or milestones from their partner. Another major short term risk is the potential lack of an ex. Japan partner, resulting in the delay of the U.S. phase III trial or accepting the full brunt of the costs. Either delay or requiring the funding of the entire trial would result in a significant hit to investor confidence and likely result in a greatly depressed share price (I would expect it to return to lows seen in January/February 2017 ($1.02) leading up to an expected equity offering to support the Phase III trial (or frustration at a further delay). These risks do not cover all potential issues, but do cover those that I believe should be foremost in any investor’s mind, and the ones which may have the most significant negative financial impact on any investment.

Details of the negative risks have been repeated for years (as they are with any clinical biotech – the finances are always a concern while the product moves through trials). Both clinical data and scientifically peer reviewed data are supportive of potential success of the MultiStem application in ischemic stroke (9, 10, 11). The Phase III success of MultiStem would be the single most defining event in the company’s history, waylaying most concerns related to funding and generating valuable milestone payments from its Japanese partner, greatly extending its cash reserves. With this success, the potential for additional clinical applications would open up and provide additional potential sources of revenue and partnership. The other potential positive risk is the announcement of a new partnership, providing funding for the Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. and Europe and a cash injection to continue operations. This is the primary driver behind the current share price appreciation in my opinion, as we are approaching the timeframe that the CEO suggested for having a partnership in place. The final potential positive development that I believe should be on an investor’s mind is the potential for early results coming out of the TREASURE trial. If the results are significantly positive (with a very strong correlation between MultiStem administration and a positive outcome) it is possible that an early approval for MultiStem may happen in Japan while the trial is completed. In this same vein, it is possible that the success of the TREASURE trial will accelerate or result in FDA approval of MultiStem in the United States.

It’s very easy to get caught up in what can happen, and what will happen to your investment depending on which of these risks (positive or negative) come to fruition. If life has taught us anything, there is always a grey area to be explored as the most likely scenario. Balancing which of these events are most likely over the next 6-12 months (skews negative) against those possible over the following 24 months (skews positive) suggest that investors should do their due diligence and understand that wanting to be early on an investment isn’t always the wisest. Sometimes the single most significant recommendation one can offer is to be patient. Buffet’s advice would have benefited Athersys investors significantly over the past years. Buying when others are fearful (following the failed clinical trials/cash raises), and selling when others are exuberant (prior to the announcement of news – ie. Trial results or partnerships). Although this won’t work indefinitely, until Athersys has a marketable product in the ischemic stroke space, and at that point it will not be too late. Missing out on the first 25% or 50% bump which may happen when Phase III results are released will not compare to the multi-year success story that will come from the company which produced the most significant improvement in the care and treatment of stroke patients in the past 40 years. At the least, finding a better entry point, as to limit the pain on bad news, may be the most comforting option at this point while we wait and see.

Promotions and News Coverage:

One of the complaints which has been brought up with regards to the CEO of Athersys is the public view (or lack thereof) of the company and presence among the investment community. Investors argue that if the company was able to properly publicize what it’s doing it would be significantly more appreciated and therefore result in significant share price appreciation. In the spring of 2017 there was some promotional material provided and news coverage of Athersys which needs to be addressed in looking at the recent price appreciation and stock behavior. In March 2017 Athersys was promoted in a YouTube video from the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, which produced a 7+ minute video that provided background into stroke and directly mentioned/focused on the great opportunities provided by Athersys’ MultiStem product (18). This video also utilized the presence of 3-time NFL pro-bowler Tedy Bruschi, in addition to multiple other stroke patients, to convey the importance of treating stroke outside of current treatments and utilize his well known public status to promote the product. Following this video a publication in CBS New York was presented on March 17th which again created significant buzz regarding the exciting developments with MultiStem (19). Both of these publications provided significantly positive tones and strong suggestions of success. Following these two promotions a small, unapproved group provided promotions for many small cap companies, OTD Dynamics, which included Athersys. At the time, they simply stated that they were placing the company on their radar, which can be understood after the YouTube video and CBS article (20, 21). It could be surmised that this company was simply jumping on the bandwagon, and in seeing that Athersys had recently dropped significantly due to the public equity offering, making an easy recommendation with minimal research into the stock. Around the same time as this small promotional company was releasing their suggested watch list, a more notable investment firm – William Blair – released their recommendation (a day earlier on March 30th) which presented a solid background and a $12-dollar price target for the stock (22).

We understand that there may often be an attempt to manipulate a small cap stock price or, in our opinion, claim success as a stock picker following in another company’s recommendation. With regards to Athersys it appears that the company is benefiting from positive news (18, 19) because the public and other scientists are genuinely exicted about the opportunity that MultiStem provides and are looking to excite the general public. This, we believe, is a benign presentation of information with regard to Athersys as the companies do not serve to benefit at all from any change in the stock price or public opinion. William Blair initiating coverage makes sense (not the first company to cover Athersys) as they are trying to provide investment advice, as a reputable firm, to their clients. The notification from OTD Dynamics that the stock had made their watch list serves only the promotional company and likely is an attempt to claim successes in stock selection from a well addressed and promising company without any significant following. This does not negate the work or promise of Athersys and should not impact the opinion of investors, who should base their investment on the science, financial data and future prospects of the company – and given the lack of a significant bump following this promotion – it appears that this is what has continued to happen. The recent price appreciation, as previously mentioned, is an emotional surge leading into the hope that the start of the Phase III TREASURE trials in Japan will lead to further price appreciation over the next few quarters, otherwise unrelated to the stock’s mention among promotional companies.

Conclusion:

Multistem is a revolutionary stem cell product from Athersys which is currently entering two Phase III trials (US and Japan) for treatment of Ischemic stroke within a 36-hour window. Following a stock drop due to a common equity offering in February, the stock is again gaining momentum for the start of the TREASURE phase III trial in Japan. Recent developments and an additional delay to the TREASURE trial has not been reported yet, and may significantly increase the risk of another cash raise by Athersys and complicate the generation of a partnership ex. Japan. Although the sciencie is sound, and the long term will likely be positive, there may be a better entry point if a cash raise is needed next year. If a partnership is announced, then it will be important to scour the data to establish the value to Athersys shareholders, but it would relieve the primary concern hanging over the stock (beyond the trials themselves) and release a significant share appreciation in coming months. In the long term this is a stock with a significant chance for rapid and exponential appreciation with the successful completion of its Phase III trials and subsequent marketing of a novel/revolutionary treatment method for one of the most expensive health concerns in the U.S. - Ischemic stroke. This is my top stock pick for the year, although potentially at a better price in the future depending on upcoming news, the risk reward ratios are greatly skewed in favor of those willing to invest in Athersys before the completion of the Phase III TREASURE trial in Japan. Ultimately, the risks and rewards skew positively beyond the 2-year horizon – following the results from the TREASURE study, however the shorter time frame implies significantly heightened risks which may greatly impact any new investment. The desire to want to be involved in the stock prior to any exciting announcement of a partnership or trial start should be balanced with the understanding that further delay or partnering setback (which has happened multiple times over the past year) could result in significant losses on your investment.

