Kura Oncology: Could The 75% Pop Be Just The Beginning?

There are a few important catalysts in the near and medium term readers and investors should be aware of, as well as unique risk factors that should be taken into consideration.

Shares soared almost 75% during Friday's trading session - it remains to be seen if they can hold onto these gains in the coming weeks.

Shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) soared almost 75% during Friday's trading session, as Wall Street welcomed the news that lead drug candidate tipifarnib achieved its primary endpoint before it could even complete enrollment.

Tipifarnib was the subject of a phase 2 study in patients with HRAS mutant relapsed or refractory squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck (HNSCC). The protocol of the study had called for four confirmed partial responses (according to RECIST criteria) out of 18 patients. While investors already had an idea that the drug was active due to a prior update in the beginning of August, it still came as a surprise (per the share price reaction) that among the first six evaluable patients four confirmed partial responses and two with disease stabilization were observed. Objective responses lasting over a year were observed in two cases - keep in mind that these patients joined the trial after progressing on chemotherapy, cetuximab or immune therapy, which underscores the unmet need here. For context, readers should be aware that response rate agents approved for treatment of second-line HNSCC are in the range of 13-16% with median overall survival of up to 7.5 months.

The company has guided for data to be presented at a future conference. Chief Medical Officer Antonio Gualberto had the following to say (emphasis in bold mine):

We have observed rapid and, in some cases, dramatic responses in patients with relapsed and/or refractory HNSCC who do not appear to benefit from other therapies. Based on these very encouraging results, we are exploring available options to advance the development of tipifarnib in this patient population as quickly as possible.

Other Information

With the stock price currently at around $12, institutional investors who participated in the secondary at $6.50 have got to be feeling good. The company received around $50 million in proceeds.

As of June 30th, it had cash and equivalents of $53.2 million, which coupled with funds raised in the secondary offering leaves it in a strong position. Net loss for the second quarter amounted to $7.8 million, a number we can expect to increase as tipifarnib is progressed into late-stage studies.

As for near- and medium-term catalysts, there are few:

Presentation of data from the phase 2 trial for tipifarnib in patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC at a major medical conference.

Additional data from the phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in PTCL in the next few months.

Data from phase 2 tipifarnib studies in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) in the first half of 2018.

Data from the KO-947 Phase 1 trial in 2018.

Initiation of pivotal program for tipifarnib.

Figure 2: Pipeline and addressable target populations categorized by tumor type (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Peak sales for tipifarnib in HRAS-mutant HNSCC and PTCL could exceed $600 million, which coupled with unmet need in the settings could indicate further upside in shares even at this point. In June, data presented from the PTCL trial showed 7 of 18 patients treated with tipifarnib experienced either a partial response or disease stabilization (almost 40%). Keep in mind these are patients in an unselected population who have been treated on average with at least four prior therapies. Approved therapies typically show response rates in the range of 25% to 30% with median PFS/TTP (time to progression) of 1.6 to 4 months. It was observed that patients with tumors with high expression of CXCL12 experienced better responses and longer time to progression, suggesting that in the future CXCL12 should be used as a biomarker.

Figure 3: Preliminary data provides rationale for utilizing CXCL12 as a biomarker (Source: Corporate Presentation)



As for IP protection, U.S. patent number 9,707,221 provides exclusivity in the United States for tipifarnib in the HRAS mutant HNSCC indication, while the company continues pursuing additional U.S. and foreign patent protection (for this and other indications).

One risk going forward is disappointing data from readouts in the medium term, including the phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in PTCL (unlikely) and phase 2 tipifarnib studies in MDS and CMML (somewhat derisked due to prior data from trials run by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)). I look favorably on the fact that the MDS study is being modified based upon the identification of CXCL12 as a potential biomarker - also, because the majority of responders to tipifarnib in the prior study were patients with neutropenia at entry, the company will be prospectively testing whether neutropenia at study entry could enrich for response to tipifarnib.

Dilution does not appear to be an issue in the near to medium term due to the recent secondary offering. Setbacks in ongoing clinical studies as well as the initiation of the pivotal program would also be looked on unfavorably. Regulatory risk is also a concern; as an example, back when the drug was at Janssen, the FDA issued a non-approval letter for tipifarnib as a treatment for elderly, untreated acute myeloid leukemia in June 2005 (yes, the drug has been around for a long time). IP is also a concern, as the patent term for the composition of matter patents covering the API of tipifarnib expired in the United States and countries in Europe in 2016. Tipifarnib is in-licensed from Janssen, which may have the right to terminate the agreement if it deems that Kura failed to comply with the conditions or otherwise breach its terms.

Yesterday the stock went as high as $13.80 prior to regressing, so going forward it will be interesting to see how much of the recent gains it is able to hold on to.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence could purchase a small pilot position in the near term, waiting for the share price to settle before adding to their stake in anticipation of future data readouts this year and next.

