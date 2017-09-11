FireEye: Bullish Outlook

Due to the massive Equifax (EFX) cyberattack revelation, FireEye (FEYE) is attempting a breakout to new 52-week highs. The stock has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to break above $16 this year.

The cybersecurity stock has seen a massive turnaround in its cost structure in the last year. The shift promoted my more bullish outlook on FireEye as a move towards subscription services improves the stability of the revenue stream and attractiveness to Wall Street.

The most important metric over the last year has been the reduced operating expenses as a portion of revenues. FireEye has gone from overpaying and chasing revenues to only signing deals that are supported by the financial structure. The non-GAAP operating margin has improved to near breakeven in the last three quarters.

Source: FireEye investor presentation

Investors can now finally focus on the business model. Billings and revenue growth is minimal at this point. The shift from product sales to product subscription sales with shorter contract lengths are reducing some of the metrics that hide the likely return to decent growth next year.

Now the Equifax cyberattack that affects 143 million customers in the United States will bring more attention to the stock. My last FireEye analysis highlighted the risks of the company after the WannaCry ransomware in late May and investors should take note that the stock didn't sustain any rally after that cyberattack.

On top of the short-term blip from the cyberattack on Equifax, Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock on September 7. The positive analyst note pushed the stock up 6.7%, placing FireEye back at the highs and not necessarily the ideal place to buy the FireEye.

Analyst Milissa Franchi even has a bull case for FireEye hitting $33 from strong adoption of the Helix security platform. The service provides intelligence and advanced analytics to improve the security process, with a survey suggesting that only 13% of customers surveyed use the service with up to 55% projecting using Helix in three years.

As the company turns cash flow positive, the stock trades at a reasonable EV/Revenue multiple of below 4x forward revenues.

FEYE EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that investment metrics should turn more bullish next year. If Morgan Stanley is accurate, the stock is very cheap at the current price. The stock has the potential for an immediate breakout to new highs, but recent trends suggest that FireEye doesn't maintain rallies after cyberattacks, suggesting better buying opportunities will exist next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.