The Dangerous Redemptions

Do we attempt to buy an issue that is not getting called for sure during all the turbulence?

Some dangerous preferred stocks were redeemed when we would have thought that they are completely forgotten.

Introduction

The right time to engage in battle with a dangerous preferred stock is during a period of panic. And recent activity in several issues has shown us that investors are starting to feel uncomfortable with the Call Risk they are bearing. While we acknowledge this course of action as the right choice, we are also willing to take the opposite side and try to tame one of these wild beasts for our portfolio.

Some of you have probably guessed only by the title that this article is related to our coverage of dangerous preferred stocks from few weeks back. We have also been monitoring closely redemptions all over the preferred stock universe and doing our best to give you a heads up on ones which are still available on the market but have had their fate sealed.

The Company

It is not entirely relevant, but since we are going to focus only on the related family of preferreds, it would be appropriate to write a few words about Southern Company (NYSE: SO).

Southern Company ((NYSE:SO)) is America’s premier energy company, with 46,000 MW of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. Operations include nearly 200,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines and more than 80,000 miles of natural gas pipeline. Source: The company's website.

And so on. It would be ambitious to 'cover' everything without diverging from the essence.

The market is the best storyteller as far as we are concerned with SO:

Source: Barchart.com - SO Daily Chart (1 year)

From a preferred investor's perspective, there is not much to see here simply because if a company is valued like this by the market, then we surely have nothing to worry about and can fully submerge into our financial products of interest.

The Catalyst

Like most disaster stories about a dormant preferred stock which has been awakened by the company long after its call date has passed, this one starts with the announcement that a offering is on its way and the proceeds will be used wisely:

USE OF PROCEEDS The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the new Class A Preferred Stock for the proposed redemption of all or a portion of 2,000,000 shares ($50,000,000 aggregate stated capital) of the Company’s 6.50% Series Preference Stock at a redemption price of $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date and 6,000,000 shares ($150,000,000 aggregate stated capital) of the Company’s 6.45% Series Preference Stock at a redemption price of $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date. The remaining net proceeds, if any, will be used for the proposed redemption of all or a portion of 1,520,000 shares ($38,000,000 aggregate stated capital) of the Company’s 5.83% Class A Preferred Stock at a redemption price of $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date and any additional remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the Company’s continuous construction program. The aggregate redemption price for all of the outstanding 6.50% Series Preference Stock, 6.45% Series Preference Stock and 5.83% Class A Preferred Stock is $238,000,000 plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date. The Company intends to deliver the applicable redemption notices, if any, concurrently with the issuance of the new Class A Preferred Stock. The issuance of the applicable redemption notices, if any, is conditioned upon the successful issuance of the new Class A Preferred Stock. Source: SEC.gov - 424B5 Filing by Alabama Power

For those who have missed it, Alabama Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company. And we are about to take a deeper look into each of the stocks mentioned in this excerpt in the next segment.

The Preferred Stocks

Southern provides us with plenty of products in this class, many of them trading over-the-counter and courtesy of its subsidiaries. Since we do not know for certain whether you, our readers, invest through the OTC market it is better to be safe than sorry and cover all the preferred stocks at risk of redemption and those who are in fact getting called for sure.

Let us warm up with the two issues which are getting redeemed for sure.

- AWALP - Alabama Power Co., 6.50% Series Non-Cumulative Preference Stock

Status: Redeemed

Source: Barchart.com - AWALP Daily Chart (1 year)

This issue traded Over-the-Counter. It is the first preferred stock mentioned in the prospectus.

- ALBMP - Alabama Power Co., 6.45% Series Non-cumulative Preference Stock

Status: Redeemed

Source: Barchart.com - ALBMP Daily Chart (1 year)

Absolutely the same fate as the previous one; another representative of the OTC market.

- ALP-O - Alabama Power Co., 5.83% Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock

Status: Redeemed

Source: Barchart.com - ALP-O Daily Chart (1 year)

At the time we published this recap at 'Trade With Beta,' ALP-O was stamped with a "99% chance of Redemption" and it appears that the 1% did not prevail as the stock was halted on Friday which means that it will be redeemed.

Unlike the others, this preferred stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was lurking around the top of our 'Dangerous Preferred Stocks' rankings for ages. In fact, here is a link to the last article in which we have discussed it.

What we should note here is that the market did not seem convinced that the issue will be called in full, or at least looking at the market price does not suggest so.

Apart from these three, on which we are focused right now, there are more - two of which literally dodged a bullet for now. And before you ask, they are issues of Southern Company's subsidiaries Georgia Power and Mississippi Power.

- GPE-A - Georgia Power Co., 6 1/8% Series Class A Preferred Stock, Non-Cumulative

Source: Barchart.com - GPE-A Daily Chart (1 year)

Clearly, investors in this one do not get scared too easily, although it has been callable since 7/01/2009. The stock is listed on the NYSE, so it definitely is on our radar.

On the chart you can notice the initial dump which occurred and the swift recovery afterwards. Is it a small short squeeze or someone is actually buying up there?

- GAPWP - Georgia Power Co., 6.50% Series 2007A Preference Stock, Non-Cumulative

Source: Barchart.com - GAPWP Daily Chart (1 year)

This issue trades OTC and will become callable on 10/01/2017, which is in less than a month. Perhaps we can speculate on another offering meant to take out these two as well? I wish we could.

- MP-D - Mississippi Power Co., 5.25% Series Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Stock

Source: Barchart.com - MP-D Daily Chart (1 year)

MP-D has offered its holders plenty of opportunities to lock in solid capital gains since 4/07/2009 when its call date passed, but I suppose that with this kind of nominal yield, it is not exactly high in priority for debt refinancing.

What is truly incredible here is that there have actually been buyers at prices which obliterate any financial logic. Maybe there is a special clause hidden inside the product's prospectus, but what could it be? The $0.33 quarterly dividend which is approaching cannot be that attractive, or at least we think so.

Having covered more than anyone could wish for, albeit briefly, let us get to the point.

Our Game Plan

Speculation is a risky business but every now and then there are opportunities worth the risk. You probably remember our approach towards Dillard's (NYSE: DDS), where we had calculated the accrued dividends and designed a 'risk scale' to aid our, and yours, decision making process. Well, we are going to take the exact same approach here.

ALP-O was treated the same way, as we will show below for educational purposes given that the game plan is obsolete now. Out-of-date or not, going through this simple process and taking a calculated risk could have saved some people a lot of money, as the stock's chart above indicated that buyers were present till the very last minute - probably an exaggerated statement, since the preferred had fairly low liquidity, but you get the idea.

Let us cut to the point:

- ALP-O - Alabama Power Co., 5.83% Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock

Call Price: $25.00

Last Price: $25.99

Accrued Dividends: $0.27

Stripped Price: $25.72

These four will suffice:

Source: Barchart.com - ALP-O Daily Chart (1 year)

Given the extremely low probability that this stock does not get redeemed, we are going to stay more conservative if an opportunity presents itself.

However, miracles do happen and these $0.10 of risk might turn into multiple free dividends before the next prospectus informs us that we will be deprived of the luxury of having this product in our portfolio.

Obviously, we never really established a position this time. But in hindsight you can compare this scale with the levels where market participants were buying the stock until it stopped trading. It must have stung them like a hornet.

And just in case someone throws in the towel in the other dangerous preferred stock, which we believe is a good candidate for a not-so-distant redemption, we have had a small extension of the Drawing class.

- GPE-A - Georgia Power Co., 6 1/8% Series Class A Preferred Stock, Non-Cumulative

Call Price: $25.00

Last Price: $27.62

Accrued Dividends: $0.30

Stripped Price: $27.32

Bear in mind that if aggressive selling does in fact occur, you better check with the company's SEC filings before even thinking about a buy order. However, with no such document present, we have slightly increased appetite for risk as you will notice on the chart below.

Source: Barchart.com - GPE-A Daily Chart (1 year)

This one stands purely for the record and in case we get lucky and see some selling. You can never exclude crazy price deviations in preferred stocks with such low liquidity.

Conclusion

As the redemptions continue, we see more and more of the preferred stocks which have defied gravity for so long - some of them more than a decade - awaken and portray investors' fear on their charts. On rare occasions, these scenarios provide us with an excellent opportunity to speculate by taking on limited and clearly defined risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPE-A over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.