Dividend Coverage And Closed-End Funds

Investors need to look at several issues before concluding that a fund's dividend is safe and will not be cut anytime soon.

Stanford Chemist, one of my favorite CEF writers on Seeking Alpha recently wrote an interesting article unveiling a new research report for members of his subscription service. In it, he lists 10 funds that have “the highest discounts and coverage >100%” for dividends. Stanford Chemist explains that he’s working on this report due to readers’ focus on return of capital ((NYSE:ROC)) as a danger sign for CEF distributions:

“I'm not going to rehash the entire ROC argument here (suffice to say that the issue is much more complicated than "ROC = bad"), but it is undeniable that a fund that maintains over 100% coverage is attractive simply because you know that the earnings are covering the distributions. Such a fund may be at lower risk of a distribution cut, which can cause devastating impacts to a fund's market price, and may even afford to raise its distribution in the future.”

In addition to writing about why CEF distributions are fundamentally different from mutual fund and ETF dividends, I’ve also recently written on why I do not put much stock in ROC in itself as a significant indicator of a fund’s ability to maintain distributions—by itself, ROC is often misleading and, as CEF management has stressed in several public reports (two were linked in my article),, ROC is more of an accounting issue for tax purposes than anything else. Add on top of this that ROC looks very different when it comes to, for instance, a covered-call fund versus a municipal bond fund, and it becomes clear that one needs to go a bit deeper to understand dividend sustainability.

The 10 funds that SC points to as having dividend coverage over 100% somewhat demonstrate this point. 6 of those 10 funds—LeggMason BW Global Income Opps (BWG), Nuveen NJ Quality Muni (NXJ), Invesco PA Value Muni Income Trust (VPV), EV PA Municipal Income (EVP), EV NJ Municipal Income (EVJ), Western Asset Global High (EHI), EV MI Municipal Income (EMI), Nuveen MD Quality Muni (NMY), EV NJ Municipal Bond (EMJ), and Neuberger Berman NY Intermediate Muni (NBO)—have cut distributions in 2017, some more than once:

It’s also interesting to note that the only fund to raise distributions—BWG—does hot have the highest coverage according to SC’s data (its coverage is 101%, lower than all but 2 of the 10 funds).

Why a Fund Cuts Distributions

To understand what’s happening here, we should take a step back and ask ourselves why a CEF would cut distributions. While there are many reasons for this, the two most common are:

The distribution has become unsustainable due to lower returns The fund’s management wants to retain more of the fund’s NAV to reinvest

Obviously, #1 is bad. However, #2 is actually good—the fund’s management is so bullish on the assets that the fund buys that they want to buy as much as they possibly can. Paradoxically, then, a distribution cut now may indicate better total returns will come to the fund in the near term (assuming, of course, that the fund’s managers are right).

It’s impossible to say which of these reasons were behind, for instance, EHI’s two dividend cuts in 2017 or 3 distribution cuts in the last year. However, a quick look at the fund’s NAV and dividend over the last 5 years makes me think it’s probably because the fund’s management is concerned that its prior distributions have become unsustainable.

As you can see, the fund maintained a higher dividend from 2012 to 2016, even as its NAV was in free-fall, starting with the taper tantrum in 2013, the default fears of the 2014 oil crash, and the rate hike sell-off in late 2015 and early 2016. Now that the fund has reset to a new price range (NAV has been sticking around $11 for a year now), I suspect the fund's manager feels more comfortable with a 7.2% yield on NAV versus a 10.1% yield on NAV, which is what it would be stuck with if it maintained its long-term distribution amount before the first cut in 2016.

It’s also worth noting that wild swings in the fund’s price have no correlation with the dividend cuts, as we can see from this chart:

Its recent dividend cuts have not caused the fund’s price to break out of its ~$10 price range, and the decline in the fund’s price in late 2016 predates the dividend cut. The cut was announced on November 15, after the fund’s price bottomed. Actually, buying on the news of the cut would have resulted in a stellar return:

In the fund’s annual report, EHI’s management acknowledged that it has repositioned the fund in terms of its high yield exposure in a way that will impact net investment income: “Within the high-yield market, we reduced our overweight to securities rated CCC. We also reduced the Fund’s underweight to BB-rated bonds.” This, I believe, is much more important to consider than simply looking at ROC.

Of course, income investors need to be aware of how durable their income will be from CEFs, but at the same time income investors should be aware that one metric alone will not prepare you for distribution cuts. Investors should also keep in mind that a fund can be a very good fund even if it cuts distributions—EHI has crushed its index for a decade:

Looking forward, EHI’s dividend sustainability will likely have more to do with the returns that the fund can get from trading junk bonds and clipping coupons. That will have a lot more to do with macroeconomic issues (default risk, interest rate changes, yield spreads, management’s bond selections) than an accounting concept used mostly for tax purposes.

