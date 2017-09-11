PHI: Thesis On Track, A Double Or More In 12 Months

PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHII) (NASDAQ:PHIIK) is well on its way to achieving about $50 million FCF in 2018, compared to a market cap of $188 million, a 25% FCF yield, as the result of the massive turnaround I discussed in a July 10, 2017 article (PHI: Deep Value With Over 30% FCF Yield By 2018). The share price is up 25% since then but a great deal of upside remains. For example, if the stock trades at 10x FCF in 2018, the share price will be $30 compared to the current price of $12.

The $50 million FCF estimate does not require any improvement in business conditions or better pricing and has built in escalators to drive it higher in subsequent years to over $70 million in 2022. PHIIK generated about $1.7 million of FCF in Q2 2017, up from roughly -$8 million in the first quarter, mostly as the result of the air medical segment returning to normal.

For those of you who read my earlier article, I am happy to report that the air medical thesis is thoroughly confirmed, as the segment swung from earning $1.6 million in Q1 to a historically more normal $12.5 million in Q2, proving that the poor first quarter air medical result was an anomaly due to bad weather as the company claimed, and not a deterioration in the business. There's a lot more good news to come, as the company has barely scratched the surface of gains from restructuring and new contract wins, and much of the improvement will be visible in the upcoming third quarter.

PHIIK is a helicopter operator that provides crew transportation to offshore oil and gas drilling and production facilities (O&G) mostly in the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and air medical services, or AM, in various geographies throughout the United States. The O&G segment, with 2016 revenues of $324 million, has been severely stressed due to recent troubles in the offshore oil services sector that are well known and which I will not discuss here. The AM segment, with 2016 revenues of $282 million, is not dependent on the price of oil and is perfectly healthy and should generate about $45 million of FCF in 2018.

PHIIK did not restructure the O&G segment in 2016 when industry cost cutting was the norm. However, the O&G segment is now in the midst of an aggressive restructuring that began in March of 2017 and which will continue through the remainder of 2017. They have also won new business outside their historical operations in the GOM, in Australia and Canada, which will begin adding to the bottom line in Q3.

You can look at their competitor ERA, which has weak but positive FCF in O&G despite the harsh environment, to get an idea of what PHIIK's O&G segment can be like post restructuring. That, and the fact that the AM business is in great shape, form the thesis for this investment.

Q2 looks pretty good compared to Q1 as you can see if you have a look at the cash flow statement. There's a one-time warranty gain of $9.8 million that will pay out in cash over 5 years which needs to be adjusted for, so that adjusted cash from operations is $4,185k = ($3,272k) - $9,800k + $17,166k + $92k, where the items are net loss, warranty gain, D&A, and deferred tax. If we take this and subtract maintenance CAPEX of $2,500k, we get $1,685k of adjusted FCF (what Warren Buffett calls "Owner Earnings"). This is a massive improvement compared to the $8 million loss in Q1, and so far, they've gotten zero benefit from restructuring, new contracts, or lease returns. Let's consider each of these.

1) I estimate restructuring savings to be $30 million in total, but almost none of this is in the Q2 run rate. Restructuring is mostly 3 items: layoffs, pilot pay reduction, and base closings.

They are staging a headcount reduction over Q2 and Q3, technically beginning on the last day of Q1. Layoffs are mostly aircraft maintenance personnel. With fewer flight hours there is also less need for maintenance, but until now, the company elected to keep excess maintenance personnel employed in the hope that the O&G downturn would be short lived. Something like half of the cost savings from this should be in the Q2 run rate. If they cut $2.5 million per quarter through headcount reduction, that means $1,250k would have been saved in Q2, against which there were $1.3 million of severance costs. By Q3, the savings net of severance should run about $700k, and by Q4, they will achieve $2.5 million of quarterly savings.

Pilot pay reduction is being accomplished by reversing an earlier policy which protected the pay scale of pilots who were reduced from Captain to First Officer because of reduced demand for helicopters in the O&G industry. Under the old policy, the pilot would still get a Captain's pay, but this policy is being phased out with gradual pay reductions every month through the end of 2017. I estimate only one sixth should be in the run rate in Q2. Of the $2.5 million in quarterly savings using this method, the savings in Q2 would be only $400k. Against this, some of the pilots have quit as a result of the pay reduction and the rest are flying overtime, and they are hiring and certifying new pilots. Clearly, they have overtime and hiring costs in Q2, temporarily offsetting the modest savings achieved so far. I estimate they will achieve $1 million of savings in Q3, another million in Q4, and by Q1 2018 they will be saving $2.5 million per quarter.

Base closings are set to happen in Q4, and will be accompanied by very modest severance costs since most helicopter base employees are contractors. There are no savings from base closings in the run rate for Q2, but by Q1 2018, they will be fully implemented. Base closing will likely save them about $1.5 million per quarter starting in Q1 2018.

Little if any net savings are in the run rate yet from restructuring, but large amounts will be seen in Q3, more in Q4, and the full run rate will be achieved in Q1 2018.

3) PHI has won new contracts outside their traditional market in the GOM. The new contracts include 8 S92 heavy helicopters (out of 36 in the fleet), 2 of which began in April, 4 more in June/July, and 2 more are set to start in late Q3. These helicopters cost $25 million to $30 million each, so this will put $200 to $240 million of previously idle assets to work. They lost $1.1 million in Q2 due to startup costs, but there will be no more startup costs in Q3. Roughly 2/3 of the run rate will be achieved in Q3 and the full amount in Q4. The new contracts are 5 years in duration and all the helicopters were previously idle. I estimate these might earn $12 million FCF annually (6% EBITDA margins as a percentage of deployed capital), which is a $16.4 million annualized run rate improvement from the Q2 loss. We should see a $3 million improvement in Q3 relative to Q2, and another $1 million per quarter in Q4 and beyond.

4) They are set to return 3 leased S92 heavy helicopters to the lessors in the medium term, one in Q4 2017, one in Q1 2018, and one in Q4 2018. These are idle aircraft that generate no revenue, and each will save $2 million annually when its lease contract ends. Over time PHIIK will return more helicopters to the lessors. Others, which they won't return because they need them, will nonetheless be leased at a much lower rate once the current contracts expire. I estimate another $25 million of annual savings post 2018 that will trickle in over 6 years. It's because of lease returns that I said the company's FCF has built in escalators in the first paragraph.

5) I've tweaked my thinking a bit on the level of maintenance capex compared to the earlier article, to $10 million a year up from $5 million. Non-aircraft capex for 2017 is expected to be $15.8 million according to the 2016 10-K, of which $6.8 million will be in the second half. I estimate that a regulatory upgrade in air medical is about a third of this and will complete in Q3 2017, hence the new maintenance capex estimate of $10 million starting in 2018. No new upgrade cycle is contemplated, and the company will not be buying new helicopters unless and until demand recovers. In Q2 2017, they completed the last of the fleet additions at a cost of $34.9 million.

6) Other items:

They have a special project that cost them $700k in Q2 and will eventually end.

Q2 was very good in air medical and we can't expect it to be that good going forward. $12.5 million of adjusted segment earnings is slightly better than normal for Q2 or Q3, and the business is seasonal so Q1 and Q4 are meaningfully worse. I estimate $11 million as normal for Q2 and Q3, and $7 million as normal for Q1 and Q4.

The technical services segment was weak in Q2 at only $300k, compared to a very strong Q1 at $2.3 million. Earnings are erratic in this segment but $5 million per year is a decent guess based on the past 3 years.

The hurricane might cost them a million or two in Q3.

Now let's put all this together. The table below is in thousands of dollars and summarizes the impact to cash from operations over the next 4 quarters from points 1 through 6 above, assuming all other items are constant.

2017 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Air medical 12,500 11,000 7,000 7,000 11,000 Technical services 300 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 Severance -1,300 -1,300 0 0 0 Headcount 1,250 2,000 2,500 2,500 2,500 Pay reduction 400 1,250 2,000 2,500 2,500 Base closings 0 0 0 1,500 1,500 Other restructuring 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 Startup costs -1,100 0 0 0 0 New contracts 0 2,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Lease returns 0 0 0 500 1,000 Special project -700 -700 0 0 0 Hurricane 0 -1,500 0 0 0 All other items -7,415 -7,415 -7,415 -7,415 -7,415 Cash from operations 4,185 7,085 9,085 11,835 16,585

In the table above, I compute the "all other items" line by subtracting the sum of the itemized list above it from the "cash from operations" item deduced from the Q2 2017 cash flow statement. I hold this constant in the model in order to isolate the effect on cash from operations of the items I call out in the analysis.

I didn't include CAPEX in the table, which I estimate to be $4.3 million in Q3 2017 including the completion of the AM regulatory upgrade and $2.5 million per quarter thereafter. GAAP CAPEX at helicopter operators is counter-intuitive because they expense rather than capitalize all helicopter maintenance, including when they install new parts. Have a look at their competitor ERA's slide from Q3 2015 EPS which I include at the bottom of this write-up. Note the feature where market value tracks book value for the first five years, but then book value continues to decline while market value increases. This happens because after about five years helicopters require new parts. These parts are required by law for safety reasons and the helicopter is not legal to fly unless they are installed. Since the new parts are expensed rather than capitalized, the helicopter's book value continues to go down at 4% per year in a straight line, but since new parts have been installed, the helicopter's market value rises.

For this reason, older helicopters, if supply and demand are normal, have a market value well in excess of their book value, so that helicopter depreciation, much like land depreciation, is essentially an accounting fiction. For example, in the same slide, ERA shows 10 years of helicopter sales, in which 103 helicopters which originally cost $236 million and which had a book value of $174 million were sold for $253 million, a gain on sale of $17 million above original cost despite having been depreciated by $62 million.

O&G configured medium and heavy helicopters are substantially oversupplied, and unlike automobiles, they remain fully functional for decades. The good news is that PHIIK's helicopters will be just as useful in ten years as they are now, and given the level of oversupply in the industry, there will be no need to buy more helicopters unless and until demand recovers. It's for this reason that CAPEX will decrease to persistently low levels unless the O&G market picks up and new helicopters are required to meet increased demand, and obviously, if that happens, it will be great for PHIIK shareholders since pricing and utilization would also recover. The bad news is that absent a significant increase in demand, the oversupply of O&G configured helicopters will persist since supply does not decrease just because helicopters get older.

If we include CAPEX and ignore fluctuations in working capital, here is a table for FCF over the next 6 quarters. If you add up FCF for 2018, you get $48.1 million.

2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cash from operations 7,085 9,085 11,835 16,585 16,585 13,085 CAPEX 4,300 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 FCF 2,785 6,585 9,335 14,085 14,085 10,585

I have no view on the price of oil, and this investment idea is not based on any improvement in the price of oil. If you think you can improve on the oil futures curve, good for you. The model here assumes that there is no change in business conditions, specifically in the demand for helicopter services. A meaningful decrease in the price of oil would reduce the demand for helicopters, and would be a negative for PHIIK, while an increase would be a positive.

There is a debt refinancing coming up in March of 2019. PHIIK has $500 million of notes at 5.25% and has drawn a $150 million revolver by $135 million, and they have $240 million of cash. Current debt service is about $32 million, and in the numbers I have quoted so far I have assumed this will not change. The company is in a position to reduce its debt service if they decide to use some of their cash to pay down debt, and this is true even if they refinance at a higher rate.

For example, if they refinance $300 million of the notes at 7% and use cash to pay the rest, this would save them an additional $5.3 million per year compared to the current run rate. PHIIK's debt has recently traded in the market at a sub 7% yield to maturity, down from over 9% two months ago. It is reasonable to believe that this is due to the substantially improved performance of the company in Q2 relative to Q1, and it may be that even lower rates will be available to PHIIK if results continue to improve over the next few quarters

Please feel free to comment below, I am happy to answer questions.

Slide 22 from ERA's q3 2015 earnings presentation: