Kroger Looks Attractive At The Current Price

Kroger trades at a very cheap valuation relative to its cash flows and is also quite cheap based on this year's expected earnings, relative to the market and its peers.

Kroger produces a huge (and growing) amount of cash flows and returns a lot of that cash to its owners.

Earnings per share were down, but that was due to a higher tax rate - pre-tax earnings per share grew compared to the prior year.

Kroger (KR) is trading at multi-year lows, despite the company's solid operating performance. At the current level, Kroger's shares look undervalued based on a discounted cash flow model as well as based on share price targets derived via the Graham formula. Worries about the Amazon (AMZN) threat have led to a substantial price decline that allows investors to enter a position in this retailer, whose outlook is not that bad at all.

Kroger's second-quarter results showed a small earnings decline, but before investors worry about that too much, let's look at the reasons for the lower earnings. In order to attract more customers, Kroger has lowered the prices of many of its goods, which has resulted in higher comps sales (a big plus) as well as lower gross margins. Those lower gross margins translated into lower operating margins as well, but Kroger could have made up for that via a lower share count due to massive buybacks, if not for a higher tax rate.

In Q2 2016, Kroger earned $549 million pre-tax, which means an EPS number of $0.58 (using a share count of 943 million), whereas in this year's second quarter, Kroger's pre-tax earnings per share totaled $0.60 (using a share count of 897 million and pre-tax earnings of $542 million). With a flat tax rate, Kroger's earnings would thus have increased compared to the prior year, which shows that the company is not in a bad position operationally - Kroger's strategy of attracting more customers via more aggressive pricing is working out and would have led to an EPS increase if tax rates would not have negatively affected the comparison.

As Kroger's tax rate can't rise forever and will likely not grow from the current level of 35%, it is likely that this headwind will not persist going forward - Kroger's strategy thus could work out well over the next quarters.

With its almost 3,000 supermarkets, Kroger operates close to ten percent of all US supermarkets, but unfortunately traditional supermarkets are not the sweet spot for growth in the food retail industry:

E-commerce as well as fresh formats and dollar stores are seeing higher relative growth rates than the traditional supermarkets Kroger is operating, but still the worries about a demise of supermarkets seem overblown: Supermarket sales are still growing annually, and Kroger has shown that it can attract a growing number of customers via pricing its goods more attractively.

Since the biggest threat for Kroger, Amazon, is already operating at razor thin margins (and most of its earnings are derived from its cloud business, not its retail business), it is doubtful whether Amazon can force a bigger position in the groceries space via even more aggressive pricing:

AMZN Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Soon Amazon will not be able to sell its goods at even lower price points, and Kroger as well as other brick-and-mortar retailers will benefit from that. Due to their business model, where goods are not moved around the country individually, but rather from distribution centers to the respective point of sale in big amounts, Kroger and other retailers have some cost benefits that should come in handy versus e-commerce players such as Amazon. Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods is not very threatening for Kroger either, as the two retail concepts target different customer groups, the overlap is quite small -- those seeking value options will not go to Whole Foods, despite the recent price cut announcements (which turn out as not very meaningful after closer inspection).

Kroger's geographic positioning should help reduce the threat of an Amazon-backed Whole Foods:

Unlike Whole Foods, which is mainly positioned in the urban centers at the coasts, Kroger has a strong presence in the Midwest of the US, where competition is less fierce.

Due to Kroger's big amount of assets, which includes thousands of supermarkets, distribution centers, fuel centers, and convenience stores, Kroger has high depreciation expenses ($2.5 billion over the last year). Since those do not affect the company's cash flows but only Kroger's earnings, the company is able to generate high amounts of cash.

During the first half of the year, Kroger's operating cash flows totaled $3.3 billion, up ten percent year over year, which poises the company to beat last year's total operating cash flows of $4.2 billion this year. Even if cash flows do not grow in the second half of the year at all, Kroger would still produce $4.5 billion in operating cash flows this year, which means two things:

KR Market Cap data by YCharts

First, Kroger trades at a very inexpensive valuation relative to the cash flows the company is producing - a $4.5 billion operating cash flow estimate means that Kroger is valued at barely above four times this year's operating cash flows. That is not only very inexpensive relative to the broad market but also inexpensive relative to other retailers, which, in many cases, have more operational problems than Kroger (i.e., dropping comps, declining pre-tax earnings, etc.), showcased by the following chart:

KR Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Kroger not only has the lowest price to cash flow multiple among its peer group, the company's price to cash flow multiple is also lower than it ever was over the last five years.

Second, Kroger has sufficient cash flows to return a lot of money to its owners and to expand its business at the same time:

In the last twelve months, Kroger has not only invested $3.5 billion into its business (via capital expenditures and an acquisition) but also returned more than $2 billion in cash to its owners via dividends and share repurchases. The dividend currently yields 2.4%, which is substantially more than the broad market's 1.9% yield, but the focus is clearly on share repurchases:

Kroger's diluted share count has dropped by 54 million over the last year, which is equal to a 5.6% reduction, and that was despite the fact that shares were substantially more expensive than they are right now most of the time:

Source: finviz.com

When Kroger was able to shrink the share count by almost six percent with its buybacks in a time when shares were trading above $30 most of the time, the impact of the buybacks going forward will very likely be even higher. If Kroger spends another $1.7 billion on share repurchases over the next year, the company could reduce its share count by 81 million at the current price, which would drive Kroger's earnings per share up by ten percent without any net income growth being required.

Kroger's valuation

Kroger looks inexpensive based on its cash generation as well as on the company's forward earnings multiple, especially when compared to Kroger's peers:

KR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

There are, however, more elaborate approaches to determining an over- or undervaluation as well, one of them being the discounted cash flow method.

In order to calculate whether Kroger's shares are undervalued right here, I'll use a reverse DCF calculation, which means I am going to calculate what growth rate would be needed to justify the current share price of $21.

The first item we need is the weighted cost of capital, for which we need the cost of debt as well as the cost of equity. The cost of equity can be calculated via the capital asset pricing model (CAPM):

In Kroger's case, using a beta of 0.8 and a risk-free rate of 2.1% (10-year treasuries), we get a cost of equity of 6.0%. Kroger's cost of debt is 4.0%, which means that the weighted cost of capital for the company is 5.2% (using a 58% equity/42% debt capital mix).

Over the last year, Kroger's free cash flows totaled $1.1 billion (significantly lower than the operating cash flows due to heavy investments into new markets) - when we use the TTM free cash flow number and Kroger's weighted cost of capital, we can calculate that the growth rate required in order to justify buying at the current price is -0.5% annually perpetually. With free cash flows being flat forever, Kroger would currently trade a little bit below fair value - that underlines my view that Kroger's shares are rather attractively priced right here.

Another approach to finding a fair value for a company's stock is the Graham formula:

V = EPS * (8.5+2*G) * 4.4 / Y

wherein

V is the fair value,

EPS is the TTM earnings per share number,

G is the expected EPS growth rate over the next five years,

Y is the yield of 30-year AAA corporate bonds.

When we plug in the current share price of $21, the trailing EPS of $1.67, the current 30-year AAA corporate bond yield of 3.6% and solve for G, we can calculate what EPS growth rate would be required in order to justify buying at the current price. The result is 0.9%, which means that Kroger would be fairly valued if its earnings per share rise by roughly one percent annually going forward. That seems like a very conservative estimate, as Kroger's buybacks alone should likely be enough to generate a mid to high single-digit EPS growth rate going forward, thus Kroger once again looks inexpensive.

Takeaway

Kroger's shares sold off after earnings, but the company's results were not that bad. Revenues, comparable store sales and pre-tax earnings are growing, the company is returning a massive amount of cash to its owners, and the valuation is one of the lowest in the retail space. According to my DCF and Graham formula approaches, Kroger is looking undervalued right now, which makes shares of the company worthy of a closer look right here, I believe.

Kroger's pricing investments that attract a growing number of customers, coupled with Amazon's inability to cut prices much further due to already operating at almost no profits, should help Kroger keep or expand its market share. Unlike other retailers, which face continuously dropping comp sales, Kroger is here to stay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours.