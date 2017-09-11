The Debt Ceiling And Inflation

For all of us mere mortals, when the level of our debt rises to a point where we cannot pay at least the interest on the loans, we find ourselves under tremendous stress. A certain amount of debt is a positive as it allows us to purchase houses, educate our children, take vacations, or purchase a new car or another expensive item with the promise to pay for those items or services over time. However, when people overextend themselves and their debt level rises to a point where they cannot pay it back, they stand to lose a lot. Overextension destroys credit-worthiness, it can lead to bankruptcy, and the stress that accompanies financial woes can even cause marital and health problems. Debt is one of those things where a little bit can be a good thing, but too much can be devastating.

My grandmother who lived until almost 100 years old attributed her longevity to moderation. She used to tell me that everything in moderation is OK. That excellent advice even applied to financial considerations. When it comes to governments, debt is an integral part of running a nation. In the United States, Congress has had a debt ceiling which is a form of discipline to enforce moderation on spending. While the debt ceiling has been rising dramatically over past years, the concept forces legislators to pause and consider spending as the level of debt approaches the ceiling. Last week, we heard that the President together with the Senate Minority leader have been discussing getting rid of the debt ceiling. When news of the discussion hit the financial markets on Thursday, September 8, an already weak dollar moved lower and bonds moved to the upside. I believe that after almost a decade of historically low interest rates and massive amounts of liquidity pumped into the financial system by the Fed and ECB via quantitative easing programs, getting rid of the political discipline of the debt ceiling may not be such a good idea at this time. After all, politicians tend to be spendthrifts, and if they were running a household or business in the same fashion they run the U.S. government, the results would not be pretty.

An inter-party deal that leaves Congressional Republicans out in the cold

The most recent deal to tie funding for hurricane relief to a three-month extension of the debt ceiling involved the President siding with Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate despite objections from within President Trump’s party. Whether Democrats backed the President into a corner or he took a pragmatic approach does not matter, the fact is that with his party in the majority in Congress, the legislative initiative had stalled to a snail’s pace and no major legislation has passed in the first almost eight months since inauguration day.

In the aftermath of the deal that the administration struck with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the President said that he favors getting rid of the debt ceiling and there may be some support on the other side of the political aisle for freeing the elected officials from the discipline of a ceiling. While Republicans will likely object, the recent inter-party deal could be a prelude to either one of two results. First, it is possible that we could see a period where Congress, on both sides of the aisle, works together with the administration to find common ground on the many issues facing the country. Second, and the most likely result, could be that gridlock becomes even more infused in the system as members of each party will use every opportunity to oppose the sitting administration. When it comes to the debt ceiling, I believe there will be unintended consequences for parting with the discipline of a debt alarm clock that hangs over the elected officials in the U.S. federal government.

The discipline of the debt ceiling

The debt ceiling creates, in many ways, a time to pause and consider the fiscal ramifications of the legislative agendas of the administration and both parties in the legislature. The fact is that the national debt has been growing like a financial cancer over recent years which dilute the financial position of the U.S. government and has caused the nation to slip deeper into a position as a debtor nation. With Japan and China owning more than two trillion dollars in U.S. debt, the market in American treasury securities is in the hands of foreign entities who do not necessarily share the same goals for the country. Moreover, the threat always exists that a wholesale dumping of treasury securities could wreak havoc with the U.S. financial system. Political gridlock that may one day result in a default on the debt for purely partisan reasons could cause irreparable harm to the U.S. when it comes to the full faith and credit of the government that belies the value of the dollar and the government’s ability to borrow. The debt ceiling is a tool that, in many ways, keeps politicians honest when it comes to the business of funding and running the government.

Government excess

Members of Congress are naturally spendthrifts who seek to gain favor with voters by providing their constituents with the spoils of their efforts. The U.S. Congress has a long history of pork barrel legislation where Senators and members of the House horse-trade votes and support for bills by including projects and spending allowances for their districts. Government excess is nothing new in politics, as elected officials are beholden to the people and are always seeking to gain favor in the interest of re-election to office. Government excess in the United States is not only an issue that confronts the nation today; it has been part and parcel of the system dating back to the days of the Found Fathers.

An attempt to fulfill campaign promises

The move by the President to side with Democrats could be a last ditch effort to achieve at least a partial victory in legislative initiatives. President Trump has long lauded his negotiation skills, and supporting the desires of the other side of the aisle could result in headway on some of the initiatives that have a degree of bipartisan support like tax reform and infrastructure rebuilding. However, both of these programs are likely to come at a steep cost, particularly given the increase in military spending as the global political landscape continues to present issues in Asia and the Middle East these days. Getting rid of the debt ceiling could allow the administration and Congress to go on an unprecedented spending spree lifting the national debt to even greater levels in the absence of any tool that requires a pause and consideration of the amounts that continue to pile up. No debt ceiling could have an enormous impact on financial markets which are a reflection of economic and political events in the United States and around the globe.

The impact on markets

I am concerned that no debt ceiling will devalue both the debt securities and the value of the U.S. currency, the dollar. The dollar has been slipping since the beginning of this year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the greenback has fallen from the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 in early January to under the 92 level on the nearby futures contract. The dollar had been in a bull market since 2014 when the Fed announced they would begin tapering QE and interest rates would lift off from the zero level. The election of President Trump brought optimism to the markets at the end of last year as the prospects for infrastructure rebuilding, and tax reform caused another leg higher in the greenback against other world currencies. Meanwhile, what began as a correction in the dollar turned into the end of the bull market as it became apparent that the administration would have a tough time achieving any of their legislative initiatives promised on the campaign trail and in the early days following the election and inauguration.

The bull market in the dollar may have come to an end as the index slipped below critical support at 91.88 recently. However, the removal of the debt ceiling could have a further dilutive effect on the value of the U.S. currency which depends on the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. A continuation of the fall in the value of the dollar will likely lead to higher prices for commodities as the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. Rising commodities prices will increase inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy which could lead to increasing bond yields, a falling stock market, and a vicious cycle if the government abandons the discipline of the debt ceiling. Therefore, a political compromise or decision to let debt continue to rise without any alarm clock, warning system, or tool to pause and consider the impact of out of control spending and debt could affect not only the U.S. markets. As the richest nation in the world, the consequences could reverberate across the global economic landscape like a tsunami.

I am concerned that the government is not taking the side effects of a decision to abandon the debt ceiling into account. In the years following the global financial crisis of 2008, policies of quantitative easing and artificially low interest rates have dramatically increased the amount of liquidity in the global financial system and out of control debt could cause a fierce inflationary whiplash if governments do not exercise controls and follow prudent financial and monetary policies. Trading long-term financial security for a short-term accommodation to push through legislation gives the politicians too much power that could have deleterious effects in the years and decades to come.

