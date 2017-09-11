Grains Going Into WASDE

On Tuesday, September 12 the United States Department of Agriculture will release its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report. We already know the weather conditions during the growing season that this will be the fifth straight year of bumper crops. While population around the world continues to grow, bumper crops have masked the increasing demand for food staples that continue to cause the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains and other foodstuffs to expand.

Each month, the WASDE report is a summary of the fundamental state of the agricultural markets. The prices of all of the commodities that trade on futures exchanges in the United States, and around the world, tend to move higher or lower after the release of the report. In the wake of the July and August missives, prices moved to the downside after a drought scare caused by dry conditions in the Dakotas and Montana caused the price of wheat to rally at the end of June and in early July. However, when moisture and excellent growing conditions developed in July, prices dropped significantly since the peak in the wheat, corn, and soybean markets during the early days of July.

Meanwhile, in late August Hurricane Harvey dumped over 50 inches of rain in parts of Texas and wreaked havoc in the Long Horn state and parts of Louisiana. This weekend with Hurricane Irma approaching the state of Florida, more damage is likely in states along the east coast that have significant agricultural production. While the fertile Plains of the United States in the Mid-West have not experienced weather disruptions, we are likely to see some effects of the storms on production which could show up in the September and October WASDE reports.

A potential for surprises

The past two WASDE reports have done little to support the prices of the three primary grain markets that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. With the harvest season upon us, the chances favor another huge crop from the United States this season. However, three areas could provide surprises in the WASDE report that the USDA will release on Tuesday. First, the dollar has been weak. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the reserve currency of the world has dropped below critical support at the May 2016 lows of 91.88 last week. The dollar index traded at the lowest level since December 2014 which is supportive for the prices of U.S. exports. As the world’s number one producer of corn and soybeans and a leading exporter of wheat, the lower dollar is likely to bolster demand for U.S. grains which could cause the USDA to increase demand expectations and decrease inventory projections in Tuesday’s report. Second, the USDA tends to look at the prospects for the annual crop through rose-colored glasses during the summer months, and a shift lower in crop yields could catch the markets off guard and cause a rally. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the recent storm in Texas could cause some changes in the final yield numbers that the market is currently not expecting. While high odds favor another bumper crop, the extent of the supply when it comes to market expectations is likely to provide the soybean, corn, and wheat markets with their paths of least resistance in post-WASDE trading after the release of the report. Meanwhile, the prices of all three grains have recovered gently higher over recent sessions during the lead-up to the September WASDE report.

Soybeans

Soybean prices rallied big time in late June, and early July and then fell like a stone. However, since late June and all of the volatility seen in the oilseed futures market, the price has made higher lows. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, support for new crop November soybeans is at the August 16 lows at $9.21 per bushel with technical resistance at the $10 level. At around $9.60, the beans will go into the WASDE report in the middle of the trading range.

Corn

Corn also rallied dramatically at the end of June and into early July, but the corn futures market gave up all over those gains and fell to new lows in recent weeks. Source: CQG

As the chart of new crop, December corn illustrates, support is at the August 31 lows at $3.4450 per bushel. On that day, corn put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern and has moved to a higher level. At the same time, corn tends to make seasonal lows at the very end of August each year. Technical resistance for December corn futures is around the $3.74 level and at around $3.56; corn goes into the WASDE closer to recent lows than the technical level on the upside.

Wheat

Wheat was the leader of the pack in late June when a drought in the Dakotas and Montana lifted the price of the grain to the highest level since 2015. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December CBOT wheat futures shows, the grain has bounced a bit from lows of $4.2250 on August 29, but it will go into Tuesday’s report at the $4.35 level which is almost 20 cents below the first level of technical resistance on the upside at $4.55 per bushel. All three of the major grains stand to move when the USDA releases the WASDE report on Tuesday at noon EST, and I bet that with so much bearish news already in the prices of the agricultural commodities, any surprises could lift the prices to or above resistance levels. However, if the report comes out and looks like the July and August missives prices are likely to drift back to the bottom end of the trading ranges in the soybean, corn, and wheat futures markets.

Cotton and FCOJ

The USDA will also report on the state of the cotton and FCOJ markets in the WASDE report. While the report will influence prices, the full effects of recent storms will likely be missing from the supply and demand statistics. Hurricane Harvey destroyed some of the Texas cotton crop, and the jury is still out about what impact Irma could have on the crop in South Carolina. Meanwhile, the price of cotton has exploded higher over recent sessions. Source: CQG

As the daily chart for December ICE cotton futures highlights, the price has moved from a low of 66.64 cents on August 17 to over 75 cents and around the 72.6 cent level going into the WASDE report. Inventory levels and export demand from the WASDE along with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma will determine the path of least resistance for the price of the fiber in the wake of Tuesday’s report from the USDA.

When it comes to the price of FCOJ futures, perhaps the most thinly traded and volatile commodities that trade on the ICE exchange, it will be Irma’s fury on the Floridian groves that drives the price of oranges. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of November FCOJ futures shows, the price has rallied from $1.2930 on August 30 to over the $1.50 per pound level. WASDE and Irma will determine if FCOJ keep on going or move back to the downside. Last November, FCOJ traded to the highest price in history when the nearby futures contract reached a peak of $2.35 per pound on November 1. As the FCOJ goes into the winter season, the fear of freezes in Florida always tends to support prices.

Other markets that are likely to move after the Tuesday report will be the animal protein sector of the agricultural markets. Both cattle and hogs are going into the WASDE close to the bottom end of their trading ranges. In the aftermath of the 2017 grilling season which ended on Labor Day, meats have been moving to the downside. Last October, both fell to multi-year lows with live cattle falling below $1 per pound to the 94 cent level and hogs finding a bottom at 40.7 cents, the lowest price since 2002.

Tuesday’s WASDE will answer a lot of questions about the future path of least resistance for a whole host of agricultural commodities. I will revert later this week with a summary of the report and what it means for the agricultural sector in the days and weeks ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.