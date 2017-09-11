At Home's Selloff Is A Chance To Buy

At Home (HOME) is a stock that I’ve been bullish on since I came across it a while back. This company is in the sweet spot of retail where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and others cannot easily replicate its offerings, and besides that, it is just very good at what it does. The company’s torrid earnings growth rates attracted me in, but the execution of this company continues to astound me. The stock is up by roughly half since I first recommended it, but I’m still as bullish as ever. After Q2 earnings were released, the stock dipped, but I find this to be another chance to buy as HOME is still absolutely outstanding.

HOME continued its ridiculous streak of sales increases with a 23% effort in Q2. Obviously, new stores are still a huge part of the sales growth puzzle because HOME is still but a fraction of the size it will eventually be. That’s part of the appeal to be certain, but apart from that, comp sales continue to lead the industry as well. This company isn’t just opening new shops; it is experiencing real, organic growth and that cannot be overlooked.

Comps were up 7.8% in Q2 and in case you’ve been hiding in a cave for the past couple of years, any retailer in the world would drool over numbers like that. HOME continues to get its foot in the door in new markets, but once it is there, it improves year after year. The name is becoming a more recognizable brand and consumers are responding in a big way. One needs no further proof the concept works than the impressive streak of massive comp sales increases since it came public.

The margin story took a bit of a breather in Q2, but for a very good reason; HOME is investing in more inventory to support future growth. Part of HOME’s appeal is that its supply chain lead time is short and that means it can react to consumer trends more readily than others in the space. And this isn’t marketing fluff; HOME has proven the concept works. At this point, I fully trust management when they say the tick down in gross margin is due to inventory builds for future growth, so unless margins deteriorate a bunch in Q3, I’m not really paying attention to the loss of gross margins in Q2.

Adjusted SG&A costs were up a bunch, but so was the store count, and importantly, they rose much less quickly. That means SG&A costs were leveraged down as a percentage of revenue and helped pick up the slack from lower gross margins. Adjusted EPS rose from 13 cents to 18 cents and this is the sort of growth we can expect from HOME for many years going forward as it builds out its store base.

At 24 times next year’s earnings, the valuation is robust. However, HOME should be doing high-teens or better sales increases for the foreseeable future, and with margins rising over time as it leverages its supply chain investments, mid-twenties EPS growth should be almost a foregone conclusion. That would put its PEG right at 1 and that is a very cheap price to pay for so much growth.

The stock fell after earnings just because it is already up so much this year; expectations were far too high and would have required an unrealistic Q2 to be reported. However, at $23, HOME is once again well within the buy range if you’re a long-term holder. The stock is consolidating so I don’t think you have to rush out and buy it today, but keep this one on your radar if you’re in the market for a retail growth stock; you can hardly do better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.