Verastem: Outlook Post DUO Results

Shares have tripled over the past year, but are still down by over 40% over the past three years.

On September 6th, the company announced positive top-line results from its pivotal DUO trial (n=319) examining in relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. The study evaluated its drug candidate duvelisib, a first-in-class oral dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma.

Duvelisib monotherapy achieved the primary endpoint of progression free survival and demonstrated superiority over standard of care treatment ofatumumab (13.3 months median PFS versus 9.9 months respectively). Results showed high statistical significance (p<0.0001) - importantly, median PFS in patients with 17p deletion randomized to duvelisib was also significantly greater (12.7 months compared to 9.0 months for ofatumumab). Also, the drug candidate was shown to be well tolerated with a manageable safety profile.

Figure 2: Unmet need for patients with CLL (Source: Corporate Presentation)

As a result, management has guided for a filing of its New Drug Application with the FDA in the first half of 2018, also supported by results from the phase 2 DYNAMO study in iNHL (indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma). Long term follow-up data from the study demonstrated a 47% response rate as well as encouraging data for subgroups of patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (response rates of 43% and 68%, respectively).

Figure 3: Duvelisib shown to be well tolerated with manageable safety profile in DYNAMO study (Source: Corporate Presentation)

As of June 30th, the company reported cash and equivalents of $57.9 million while net loss for the second quarter amounted to $13.4 million.

An ex-US partnership could be signed in the near to medium term per management guidance, representing a potential catalyst for the stock. Also, keep in mind there is a substantial opportunity that duvelisib could address in FL; of the 14,000 first-line treatable patients in the United States, it is estimated that around 20% to 40% are insensitive to chemotherapy and 10% are elderly or otherwise inappropriate for such treatments. Duvelisib could be an ideal option for patients who fall into either of these categories. The drug could also find its niche in treating patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL, where there is no set standard of care.

Figure 4: Recently approved second-line treatments with low response rates and limited durability (mOS<6 months) (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The stock recently received a big analyst upgrade at Cantor Fitzgerald, with the price target being hiked from $2 to $17. While analyst Mara Goldstein states her belief that duvelisib "can capture a reasonable market share in both high risk and low/medium risk patients with relapsed/refractory CLL," long-term readers know that I'm wary of such huge increases in price target for a reason. I firmly believe the company will access a secondary offering in the immediate future in order to significantly extend its cash runway. If I were in management, I would sell around 10 million shares, equating to more or less 25% dilution (36,992,418 shares outstanding as of June 30th).

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the stock, I suggest waiting for the secondary offering before initiating a pilot purchase.

One key risk at this point is substantial dilution, which as stated before I expect to occur in the near term. Disappointing data with ongoing and planned clinical trials (as well as with its defactinib program) is also a possibility. Long time shareholders might recall that defactinib flunked a study in mesothelioma a couple years back. Trial setbacks, regulatory risk, and competition are also concerns. For the latter, idelalisib and TGR-1202 appear to be chief competitors to keep an eye on and the latter could have a better safety profile.

