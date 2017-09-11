Kroger: Biggest Loser Or An Overreaction?

Reviewing company financials and peers' performance in the years to come.

After intense down pressure in the past year, will Kroger's share price catch up with its sales growth?

An industry overview of what affects retailers and where we stand in the economic cycle.

After several lackluster earnings reports, including one on Friday where Kroger (NYSE:KR) beat expectations and announced it is no longer providing long term guidance, the stock's total YTD return is -37.54%.

Following the recent news of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) foray into the supermarket retail industry with its acquisition of Whole Foods, Kroger took the largest same day percentage drop, outpacing other supermarket retailers. We evaluate the factors causing this and how they are changing in recent months to provide a better growth environment for Kroger.

What Influences Industry Growth?

The supermarket retail environment is a fairly complex one, having many factors influencing profitability, margins, and sales:

Foreign Currency: Since 2014, the US Dollar has risen against most global currencies causing the retail industry, which relies heavily on imports, to incur margin and profitability pressure. Kroger should benefit from the recent descent in the value of the USD creating a better imports environment.

Low Inflation: Low inflation, besides boosting assets prices vs. consumer goods prices, forces retail companies to favor cash hording instead of capital investment. Kroger has seen this effect as stagnant product price growth has limited its natural growth factors and lowered investment.

Oil Prices: The historically low price of oil throughout 2016 and 2017 has been good for retail companies with lower delivery and transportation costs and higher spending by the US Consumer, who look to spend the money saved at the pump with lower gasoline prices. This factor has favorably influenced Kroger's sales and, with oil prices expected to remain relatively low, will remain a favorable condition in the years to come.

Overall, Kroger and other retailers have not been gaining much from these macroeconomic conditions, even with lower oil prices. The companies have been forced to increase price competition and cost cutting measures with fairly stagnant retail and consumer spending figures to boost overall growth.

Kroger's Sales: Will They Grow?

Kroger has had an impressive sales growth track record and short-term company guidance and longer analyst guidance points to a continuation:

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $106.46B $108.88B $113.90B $118.71B $125.09B +2.27% +4.61% +4.22% +5.37%

The company has managed to outpace most of its competitor's sales growth, presented in further detail later in the article, through retail store expansion and smart price competition changes to keep up with peers.

However, Kroger has faced declining EPS since 2014 in part related to its efforts of expansion and lower prices to keep up with competition. The company, however, expects its cost cutting and operational efficiency to help match EPS growth with its solid revenue growth.

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $3.26 $3.16 $2.15 $1.91 $2.04 -3.07% -31.96% -11.16% +6.81%

The company's continued measures should further boost income and EPS in the years to come with the positive aforementioned headwinds.

Locations and Expansion

Kroger operates 2,793 retail food stores alongside pharmacies, convenient stores, fine jewelry, health clinics, supermarket fuel centers, and food production plants. The company's diversification allows it to continue and grow sales through new store opening and in-store enhancements.

Kroger uses its cash flow to grow inorganically as well, like its most recent merger of its Axium Pharmacy segment with ModernHEALTH, allowing for a better competitive edge with domestic in-store pharmacies.

The company continues to push for good use of its cash and cash flow to grow organically with new store operations and market penetration and inorganically through mergers and acquisitions of smaller competitive companies.

These expansion efforts put the company's sales growth prospects well above its peers and should provide acquisition synergies throughout 2017 and 2018.

Peer Review: Anyone Better?

Kroger's domestic competition includes Wal-Mart Store (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Safeway (NYSE:SWY), Publix Super Markets (OTC:PUSH), Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM), and SuperValu (NYSE:SVU), among others.

Large companies like Wal-Mart and Costco naturally have a tougher time growing sales and profits with a higher market penetration, weaker inflation and consumer spending, forcing stagnant growth expectation. Wal-Mart is expected to grow 2018 sales 2.95% to $511.01B, and Costco expects a 4.29% rise in sales to $133.92B for the year, both below Kroger.

Smaller size supermarket retailer like SuperValu and Sprouts Farmers are in a better position to capture some market share and are expected to grow 2018 sales 3.81% and 11.71%, respectively. These sales growth patterns match Kroger's, allowing some speculative M&A to be formed with retailers beginning their cyclical activity search following sparked by Whole Foods buyout.

Conclusion: Outperformance

Kroger, we believe, should outperform its peers with its rising sales growth and work to boost net income in the years to come with continued expansion alongside cost cutting measures and operational efficiency.

The company enjoyed solid sales growth alongside a declining share price and ratios on behalf of stiff competition and lowered expectation by Wall Street. We believe this share price pressure is overdone, and Kroger's share price will outperform not only its peers but the broader market indexes in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.