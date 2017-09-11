McDonald's: Motivations Behind The Re-Franchising In China

Lastly, with the various ongoing initiatives and a new "Vision 2022" strategy put in place by the new operators, I believe the future of McDonald's in China is bright.

Creation Of The Largest McDonald's Franchisee Outside Of The United States

Several followers and readers who came across my initiation article on McDonald's (MCD) messaged me for further discussions regarding the company's recent re-franchising transaction in China. Some noticed that I have written a number of PRO articles covering stocks in Asia and wondered if I could share my perspective on the deal. I will not elaborate on the reported details as the company announcement already provide the gist of the "strategic partnership."

What is important to note is with McDonald's retaining only a 20% ownership and The Carlyle Group (CG) has an effective interest of 28%, the Chinese partners are now the controlling shareholders of the China franchise. CITIC Limited (SEHK: 00267) and CITIC Capital Holdings which together possess the controlling 52% stake in the partnership, are part of the CITIC Group, a Chinese state-owned enterprise. The benefits of this status are multifold. One of which is that McDonald's would be less regarded as a foreign entity and avoid being targeted as part of a supposed rising nationalist fervor.

The Imperative Of Increasing The Chinese-ness Of McDonald's China

On March 15 every year, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) will broadcast a show in conjunction with the global consumer rights day. The two-hour show exposes companies with improper corporate practices such as misleading advertising and products with questionable quality. Unlike last year's episode, this year, major international firms such as Nike (NKE) and Japanese retailer Muji (owned by Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd, (OTC:RYKKF)(OTCPK:RYKKY)) were highlighted.

While it remains a debate whether the Chinese are indeed seeing a surge in nationalist fervor in recent years, negative reports on foreign brands are readily hyped up by both the traditional and social media platforms as these stories attract viewership.

However, the Chinese consumers are getting savvier and have become increasingly skeptical of such incidents. A Forbes article noted that the share price of Apple, Inc. (AAPL) rose 2.1% a day after a special CCTV show criticizing the warranty policy for iPhones sold in China was aired. A few months later, Starbucks (SBUX) faced a similar attack for its relatively higher selling price in China. Netizens were reported to be generally on the side of the U.S. company and condemned the national broadcaster for being biased.

Nevertheless, for long-time Yum Brands (YUM) shareholders, would they forget that in April of 2008, KFC bore the brunt of anti-U.S. boycotts in China. Tempers flared in China after the U.S. Congress passed a resolution on April 9 calling on Beijing to stop the crackdown on Tibetan dissent and release all imprisoned non-violent Tibetan protesters. After an eight-year hiatus, in July last year, following the defeat in an arbitration case regarding Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea, sporadic protests were staged at KFC outlets and other U.S.-linked locations.

The ruling by the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea in The Hague was largely unfavorable to China. While the case was initiated by the Philippines, the protesters also directed their displeasure at the U.S. as the country was a key ally of the U.S. and the U.S. was deemed to be the main supporter for the counterclaims.

The 2016 boycott was notably of significantly reduced intensity as compared to the 2008 incident. It cannot be statistically verified just how much of this difference is attributable to the fact that KFC in China is now operated by Chinese owners and a predominantly Chinese management. However, social media chatters have alluded to this fact.

KFC has been the prime target whenever there are contentious issues between the U.S. and China. This is largely because KFC has over 5,000 outlets in China, more than the number of locations in the U.S. and also double that of McDonald's China. Hence, with the fast food giant's ambitious plan to add 2,000 mainland stores by 2022, the recognition that their operations in China would now be majority-owned by the Chinese (and a state-owned enterprise to boot) would certainly help it avoid future anti-U.S. wraths or at least ameliorate the impact.

Location, Location, Location - Securing Choice Locations For An Ambitious Expansion Plan

It has now become apparent of the merits of having strong Chinese shareholders for McDonald's. Just two weeks after the completion of the transaction with CITIC, McDonald's announced a partnership with Evergrande Group, China's largest homebuilder. CITIC is one of the key investors in Evergrande. Despite China being a key market for the U.S. restaurant operator, it has become challenging to secure good locations as developers and mall operators are said to favor Starbucks-like brands rather than McDonald's.

This is as the Chinese consumers are increasingly conscious of their nutritional intake resulting in the preference for healthier restaurants. Furthermore, the presence of a McDonald's outlet gives the impression that the mall intends to cater to a crowd with lower affordability due to its low-cost menu options.

Hence, with CITIC already owning substantial real estate, the inclusion of Evergrande would now open McDonald's to many new possibilities on locations. Furthermore, McDonald's would be leveraging on the Chinese operators' local market knowledge in determining the best locations for its future outlets. This is especially important as the fast food chain intends to expand into the third and fourth tiered cities where it has relatively lesser experience.

It could also tap into their expertise to tweak the menu to suit the palate preferences of each locale. For instance, Central China cuisine is well known to be very spicy with plenty of seasoning added while North China food tends to be salty and feature crispy dishes like the famous Peking roast duck with its highly crispy skin.

Ensuring The Compliance To Regulations And Applicable Laws Through A Robust Local Management

The presence of Chinese firms as the controlling shareholders would also mean that they would be better equipped in navigating the complex regulations and any changes as China evolves its attitude towards foreign businesses. Any unreasonable regulatory change can certainly be better negotiated between the government and a state-owned enterprise than a foreign entity. An experienced local team would ensure compliance with the applicable laws to avoid interruptions to the business.

Conclusion

There have been many cautionary notes floating around regarding the possible demise of McDonald's with the healthy food movement and the avoidance of association with its low-cost image. However, I doubt the new investors, CITIC and The Carlyle Group, were foolish and went ahead on a $2 billion purchase without due diligence. McDonald's five-year plan to penetrate the under-served less developed cities is being accelerated by the partnership with Evergrande and more agreements with other developers are in the pipeline.

The company is pushing ahead aggressively with renovations in more stores to offer digitalized and personalized dining experience to a wider customer base under its new "Experience of the Future" dining model. There are also plans for delivery hubs for more than three-quarters of the restaurants under the "Vision 2022" strategy developed by the new Chinese operators.

Most importantly, McDonald's has frequently proven its ability to create hot-selling localized menu options. For instance, a recently released item dubbed the 'Nasi Lemak' burger created in celebration of Singapore's 52nd birthday was reported to be "selling like crazy." It was based on a well-loved regional dish. In fact, there are already items unique to China (see the picture below). The future of McDonald's in China is bright.

Part menu of McDonald's China (from left: fried bun, crispy fried dough fritters, sliced chicken porridge)

(Source: mcdonalds.com.cn)

