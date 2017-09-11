Toronto Dominion's Strong Dividend And Quarterly Results

Operations in the US have been expanding, organically and through acquisitions.

Toronto-Dominion (NYSE: TD) (TSE: TD) has an attractive dividend yield and valuation, strong wealth-management business, good growth and low-risk business model. Investors looking for dividend growth stocks should consider making TD part of their portfolio.

All figures in Canadian dollars.

Business Overview

Toronto Dominion is Canada's second largest bank, and one of the 'Big Five' Canadian banking institutions which control most of the industry in the country.

The bank has several subsidiaries and operations abroad, with their US holdings being the largest.

The company's medium term financial performance has been quite great, with earnings and EPS both having 8.4% CAGR for the last five years. Most growth has been organic, with the bank increasing its retail operations and loan portfolios.

The bank's different business segments, Canadian Retail, US Retail, and Wholesale Banking, have had similar behavior throughout the years, with similar growth rates in revenue, income, expenses, etc.

Canadian Retail

TD's Canadian Retail operations include the company's personal, commercial, and wealth management business lines within the country. TD serves 15 million Canadian customers, just shy of half the country. Income growth has averaged 8.3% in this segment during the last five years, 14% last quarter. Most growth has come from a broader customer base and portfolio expansion, with few acquisitions and mostly flat operating margins.

Of special note is the bank's Wealth Management segment, which has driven quite a bit of growth for Canadian Retail. Earnings have grown at a 22% average annual rate for the last five years, although slowing down to 4% on a YoY basis last quarter, mainly on the back of slow Canadian AUM growth.

Solid growth, in the high single digits, is expected moving forward, on the back of organic growth in the different products and services, with the bank's wealth management services outperforming the rest.

US Retail

TD's US Retail operations include the company's personal, commercial, and wealth management business lines within the country. The company serves 9 million customers in the US. Income growth has averaged 8.3% in this segment during the last five years, 14% last quarter. Growth has come from organic expansion of the company's customer base and loan portfolio, widening margins, and several acquisitions.

Wealth Management in the US is significantly smaller than in Canada, as this segment is partly served by TD Ameritrade, a partly-owned subsidiary of TD (42% ownership). The bank is expected to finalize its acquisition of Scottrade, an American brokerage firm, later this year, which will help increase earnings (Read more: Key Takeaways From Ameritrade's Q3 Earnings).

Growth in this segment is expected to be in the high single digits, on the back of slow customer growth, and small margin improvements.

Wholesale Banking

TD's Wholesale Banking operations consist of the bank's capital markets, investment banking, and corporate services to large corporate and institutional clients. Income growth has averaged 10% in this segment during the last five years, but decreasing 3% on a YoY basis last quarter.

Income in this sector tends to be less stable than in the retail environment, as trading revenue fluctuates wildly, and banking services to large corporations are partly dependent on deals which may or may not materialize.

As with the other segments, high-single digit growth in Wholesale Banking is expected moving forward, as the sector is expected to grow at similar rates.

Balance Sheet

TD is a well-capitalized bank, with the bank's regulatory capital exceeding the minimum requirements by a significant amount. TD's ratios are average when compared to the competition in Canada.

Besides the above, the bank funds itself mostly through personal and commercial deposits. Short-term liabilities aren't all that significant and are similar in size to short-term assets.

Mortgage Portfolio

As with the other Canadian banks, TD has a lot of exposure to the Canadian housing and mortgage markets, with close to half of their loan portfolio consisting of Residential Mortgage and Home Equity Lines of Credit.

Canadian housing prices have increased heavily throughout the years, with Toronto and Vancouver having had double-digit price growth throughout the years, some investors have worried about the possibility of a housing market crash. Prices have started to cool-off in the past few months, so looking into TD's mortgage portfolio is probably a good idea.

TD's real estate portfolio is significantly more exposed to the BC and Ontario markets, which have experienced the largest declines in the recent months, but is slightly more insured than the competition in Canada.

Dividend and Valuation

TD's current dividend yield of 3.6% is slightly lower than the competition, and the stock trades at a small premium. CIBC has offered better value than the other Canadian banks due to its overexposure to the mortgage market in the country.

The company's dividend CAGR, 11% for the last two decades, has slightly overperformed other Canadian banks throughout the years and, due to the company's strong last quarter and future expected growth, dividend growth is poised to remain strong. With a dividend payout ratio of 43%, the company has enough room to grow its dividend without jeopardizing its financial position.

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Besides dividend increases, TD has recently instituted and expanded, a share repurchasing program. The company had recently bought back 15,000,000 shares and plans to repurchase another 20,000,000 this year, for a total cost of around $2 billion.

Conclusion

As the second largest bank in Canada, with a strong history of outperformance and growth, TD is well poised to continue delivering solid earnings growth and dividend increases. Wealth Management can be expected to continue driving growth moving forward, which makes TD a great choice for investors seeking dividend growth stocks.

