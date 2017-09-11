Last Call For Diageo - Time To Take Profits

Shares of Diageo plc (DEO) have risen over 27% year to date and nearly 11% since the middle of July. Investors of this "sin stock" are saying "Cheers!" all around but I'm here to tell you the time may be ripe to grab your coat and leave the building because it's closing time for DEO.

Based out of London, U.K., Diageo is widely known as the producer of Johnnie Walker scotch (the world's best selling scotch whiskey), Smirnoff vodka (the world's best selling vodka), Bailey's (the world's best selling liqueur), Tanqueray gin, and Guinness stout beer. DEO has been trading since 1997 after the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan and has since sold their controlling interests in Pillsbury, Burger King, Grand Marnier, and Bushmills. Their acquisitions include Casamigos tequila (owned by actor George Clooney), Turkish liquor behemoth, Mey Icki, and cachaça producer, Ypioca.

"Sin stocks", by definition, can be rocky investments and DEO is no exception. Stifel Nicholas analyst Mark Swartzberg was quoted back in January 2017 as saying the company "is benefiting as U.S. consumers move from beer to high-end spirits, which command rich profit margins". However, this change in beverage preferences is very reliant on improving economic conditions within the U.S. and overseas. That's just the first point of uneasiness. The second may be overly optimist analyst sentiment. Within the past 15 months, we've had four stocks upgrades (Bernstein, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and Societe Generale). To be fair, GS promptly downgraded to a "Sell" ranking less than a year later after a run up in stock price. These analysts expect to see a price target above $146, another 7% increase in per share price. After the intense run up this year alone, it's hard for me to swallow another 7% increase before a pullback occurs.

However, it's difficult to refute a strong dividend and Diageo consistently performs in that space. For shareholders of record on August 11, the company will be issuing a dividend of $2.0322 per share, a yield of 3.12%. Noticeably, this is a per share increase from their previous semiannual dividend of $1.19. Sounds great, right? Well, let's not forget the 8/12/15 dividend of $2.14 per share or the 9/19/14 dividend of $2.06 per share. My point is this: don't get too comfortable with DEO's dividend increases. They can and will vary dramatically from quarter-to-quarter. Be cautious if you're a dividend investor!

Bottom Line

My bottom line remains consistent on DEO: sell now and buy back into the future dip. For those that have made incremental profits off this stock, I believe now is the time to sell some (or all) with hopes of increasing your profits by buying back later. Need historical proof? Previous highs of 134.08 back in 2013 saw a pullback to 100.59 (2015), 100.12 (early 2016), and 99.46 (late 2016) trading up-and-down in between. Feel free to ride the roller coaster with DEO but heed this classic theme.....buy low and sell high!

