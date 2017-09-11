Wells Fargo: Is It There Yet?

Wells Fargo (WFC) has participated in bank sector weakness and lost its forward valuation premium to Citi (C ) and Bank of America (BAC), and is now materially cheaper than super regional and regional sector peers. Should investors care?

Since my last article on WFC the stock is down 8.6%, while the KRE regional bank ETF is down 8.4%. In contrast, Citi and Bank of America, two large bank peers of WFC, have weathered the bank selling quite well: Citi is up over the timeframe above and BAC is 4% down. These are hardly massive moves, but they’ve still put WFC on the same forward PE as its two large bank peers.

This is interesting, because BAC and C are works in progress in terms of ROE improvement. Is WFC now a large bank improvement story?

Yes and no. BAC and C have undergone restructuring over the last near decade, while WFC was until mid-2016 seen as a premium stock with more or less impregnable return credentials. Now t finds itself beset by reputational damage due to its accounts scandal(or scandals) and facing pressure on its lauded non-interest revenue.

One of the problems of the term “efficiency ratio” for the measurement of a bank’s operating cost/operating revenue relationship is that it focuses the market on the notion of “cost efficiency” rather than “operating margin,” which is what the ratio really measures. Income, after all, is much bigger than cost in a bank (typically 65-95% bigger), so it drives the efficiency ratio more than cost fluctuations on a dollar for dollar basis.

WFC management discussed the “too high” efficiency ratio on the last quarterly results conference call and spoke of it improving in 2018 as reengineering costs fall away and the unit cost efficiency benefits come through. Fair enough. But to my mind at least, this misses two obvious points. First, cost/average assets, which is a great shorthand measure of a bank’s productivity, has improved through the last ten quarters at WFC, as we see below.

Company Data

Second, it’s very obvious that non-interest revenues are the element of the efficiency ratio to have seen some real pressure over recent quarters in an absolute sense, markedly stepping down through the last three quarters, as we see in the chart below:

While there has certainly been some growth in costs over recent periods too, these have been largely absorbed by the growing net interest income of the bank. It is non-interest revenue that has actively gone backwards.

Structurally, the issue is that WFC enjoys a high level of non-interest revenue within its overall mix, and until the recent drop in the streams it was on a par with the mighty US Bancorp in this respect. My guess is that the market will take a little time to understand the non interest dynamics especially in the wake of the customer accounts scandal, given that cross selling has been an important feature of WFC’s excellence in the past.

The blue and green circles areas in the data above are all stable or showing moderate growth. The lines from mortgage banking (origination and sales) downward are experiencing some material pressure, though it is likely trading activities will have healthier quarters episodically. With most items in reasonable shape, the question is really the stability of the “red zone” in this data set.

Valuation comps are "there"

This makes the valuation comps interesting: BAC, C and WFC are now on similar PEs for 2018, and WFC has a – still! – superior income mix to most of the names in the sample given, including the regional deposit takers. In particular, I’d note its discount to US Bancorp (USB).

Conclusion

WFC’s valuation is now very much in the zone of interest - cheaper than domestic deposit takers (its own business model) and on a par with the big international banks with investment bank divisions which tend to trade cheaper than deposit driven businesses. I have tempered my caution toward the stock chiefly on the basis of this evolution in its value position. WFC isn’t yet a strong buy, but it’s on the radar.