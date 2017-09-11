An Unexpected Management Transition Rocks Lundbeck

The share price decline does not seem unreasonable, but the stock is still not very cheap; quality deserves a premium, but it's hard to call Lundbeck a clear buy now.

Lundbeck is in much better shape than Mr. Schultz found it, but expectations are higher, and exciting catalysts are more limited for the near term.

Lundbeck shares are down double digits on the news that its CEO will be leaving to run Teva, as well as news that the COO is leaving.

One of the frustrating parts about investing is that you can do everything right in terms of due diligence and still see unforeseeable events whack a company's share price. Such is the case this Monday with H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.KO), as the stock is down by a double-digit percentage on the sudden announcement of the departure of two key executives, including its CEO Kåre Schultz.

These losses are in the management suite are not good news. No company runs on “autopilot” and strategic direction is an important part of a CEO's role. Although a good operational plan is in place, and the Board of Directors has reaffirmed its commitment to it, a new CEO will almost certainly bring some changes. Bulls can argue that there is at least a chance that the next CEO will be even better, but I believe the market is likely to shift to a “show me” mode for the time being as investors await news on the new CEO and the early-stage Alzheimer's pipeline and whether the company can continue to generate beat-and-raise quarters.

We Hardly Knew Ye

After the prior CEO (Ulf Wiinberg) resigned in November of 2014 after violating the company's code of conduct, the hiring of Kåre Schultz in May of 2015 was a little bit of a coup for the company. Once seen as the heir apparent at well-regarded Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Mr. Schultz was looking for a company to lead after it became apparent that he was not going to be the CEO at Novo in the near term.

Mr. Schultz has done a very good (if not great) job as the CEO of Lundbeck, overseeing the launch of two new branded drugs into very competitive generic-heavy markets, as well as a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting and operational restructuring program. The output of these efforts has been clear – the company has moved from operating losses to strong operating margins (30% in the last quarter) and returned to generating cash flow. The R&D program is now highly focused (though maybe too restrictive, in my opinion), the company has eschewed large M&A, and the sales effort has become more focused and effective.

All of that has led to a near-tripling of the share price (before this morning's decline).

And now, that comes to a close. Lundbeck announced Monday morning that Schultz had accepted the role of CEO at Teva (NYSE:TEVA), a large, troubled Israeli drug maker. Mr. Schultz literally referred to the Teva offer as “an offer that I couldn't refuse”, and it will give him the opportunity to work his turnaround magic on a much, much larger (and arguably more troubled) company. I should also note that Teva basically backed up a Brinks truck in front of Mr. Schultz's home – offering him a pay package worth around $44 million at the start (including a $20 million signing bonus).

Mr. Schultz will be staying in his role until a new CEO is identified, and it sounds as though this departure is about as amicable as it could be under the circumstances.

I'd also note that the company is losing its COO, as Staffan Schuberg will be leaving to take over a private company. Given the lack of rumors around Teva and Schultz, I don't think these two moves are linked – I think it would be difficult to keep the Teva news quiet long enough for Schuberg to decide to go looking for such a position.

And Now?

Nobody disagrees that good CEOs are worth a lot to a company, but calculating the exact value is all but impossible. I don't think the 12% to 13% move on Monday is unreasonable, particularly considering that the shares were pricey to start with.

I'm sure the bears will be hunting for messages in this move. To that end, I do believe that the company is going to find it difficult to continue this beat-and-raise trend; not because the business is weakening but because expectations have continued to rise. Likewise, I'd note that the consensus view on these shares is now “Underperform”, which is relatively rare for a company that is executing well (though that may say more about the willingness of European analysts to stick to their valuation principles).

This upcoming CEO transition carries plenty of risk. Will the new CEO maintain this new, efficient operating structure? Will the new CEO have the same views about a strict, disciplined approach to focused R&D? Will the new CEO feel the same way about M&A (namely, that large-scale M&A is not a good use of funds)?

I frankly wouldn't mind a slightly more liberal attitude toward R&D, as I think the company's decision to focus almost exclusively on depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's is too limiting, and I don't think in-licensing mid-stage compounds (or acquiring small companies with early-stage assets) would be a bad idea. But uncertainty is seldom an investor's friend.

I'd also note that the risk of large-scale change is probably less here than if Lundbeck were an American company. Unlike American boards of directors, which typically have less backbone than garden snails, European boards tend to be stronger, and I would argue that Lundbeck has a pretty strong board of directors. With that, I think it is less likely that the board will hire a CEO with a significantly different vision for the company, and I likewise believe the board will be a good check against any radical shift once the new CEO is in place. Of course, that could also limit the pool of candidates who want the job.

The Bottom Line

I've decided to increase my discount rate by 0.5% to account for the increased uncertainty and operational risk, and this reduces my fair value by about 6% (reducing it a full point would drop the fair value by about 12%, close to the actual move in the market). I'm still positive on the operational quality of the company, and I believe there is still upside for drugs like Rexulti, Trintellix, Abilify Maintena, and Northera. Even so, though, the shares are not cheap, and now there is unwelcome turbulence at the top. I will likely continue holding for the time being, but I would now consider these shares a potential source of funds if a truly compelling idea came up.

