Apple: Bundle It All And Win

With the advent of a $1,000 iPhone, we believe this freemium model is more necessary than ever.

This week, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce new product offerings, including a new iWatch and the premium iPhone X. With speculation mounting that the new iPhone will cost north of $1,000, analysts are worried about sticker shock and its impact on potential customers. A few weeks ago, we theorized that a new strategy could help Apple sell new high-end iPhones, iPads, and even TVs: going freemium. Now, more than ever, we think this could be a winning strategy. Let’s revisit the idea given the new information about what we know, and summarize research from Barclays that reinforces the efficacy of such a plan.

Stickiness and Halo Effect

To attract new users and upgrades, Apple could combine its content business and its handset business in a way that could strengthen its stickiness and moat. In business, “stickiness” refers to how a product or service retains a new customer and keeps him or her returning for more. From iPods to iPads to iPhones, Apple has been a notorious retainer of customers as it helps users download apps, music and video content onto its devices through iTunes. Here’s Warren Buffett on why Apple succeeds in this regard:

And one of the great books on investing, which I've touted before, is one that Phil Fisher wrote back around 1960 or thereabouts, called "Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits." It had an effect on me. I went out to meet Phil Fisher after reading the book, I found him in this little office in San Francisco. And I recommend any investor read that book. And it's still in print. And he talks about something called the scuttlebutt method, which made a big impression on me at the time. But I used it a lot, which is essentially going out and finding out as much as you can about how people feel about the products that they ... it's just asking questions, basically. And Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product and enormously useful product that people would use, and not that I do. Tim Cook's always kidding me about that. But it's a decision-based ... but again, it gets down to the future earning power of Apple when you get right down to it. And I think Tim has done a terrific job, I think he's been very intelligent about capital deployment.

In short, Apple makes products that users like, keep, and upgrade. Apple also benefits from the “halo effect” where a new customer might start with an iPad or an iPhone, enjoys it, and ends up becoming a customer of a new Macbook or Apple TV, for instance. With new products like the iPhone 8 or the forthcoming HomePod, Apple looks to succeed off this effect.

How To Sell Expensive Devices & Compete with Netflix

As we discussed last month, we believe that Apple’s foray into original television and film content (recently signing new executives and in the market for a Hollywood studio to boot) could be greatly strengthened if it bundled a subscription service with its premium accessories. In sum, by offering Apple Music or Apple TV shows free with its high-end products, it creates another reason for users to switch or upgrade to these products.

It seems as though this idea is becoming more popular. Only days after we published our “Go Freemium” article, Barclays came out with an interesting take:

Barclays supported our idea with a survey on how likely a user would be to buy a high-priced device if bundled with things like Apple Music or 200gb of iCloud storage. The analysts estimate that Apple could increase incremental iPhone 8 sales by over 50% to 64.4 million units.

Barclays' note, however, failed to dream even bigger. Apple’s expedition into video content could be added to this “subscription bundle” supplementing Apple Music and iCloud storage in a powerful way. Currently, users pay almost $10 for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), $14 for HBO Go, $35 for YouTube TV (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), etc. What could be better than offering video content for free? Almost immediately it would undercut the competition and drive subscribers. The beauty of this idea is that Apple can retain its notoriously above-market priced hardware, or even increase the prices even further (say, a $1,000 iPhone), while offering customers something almost invaluable in return - unlimited access to Apple’s content.

Further, how much more “sticky” could the handset get, if users are receiving low-cost or free content by remaining loyal? This should only serve to increase Apple’s halo effect and loyalty among customers.

And it needn’t all be free. With multiple paid and free tiers, Apple could make some headway against the market players like Spotify (120+ million users) Netflix (100+ million subscribers) almost overnight.

Undoubtedly Apple will have to spend, and spend big to accomplish this. Luckily, Apple has close to $300bn in cash waiting on the sidelines. It can deploy a large portion of this war chest to acquiring content and subsidizing the service for new users. Indeed, some of the criticism aimed at Apple Music, for instance, is the fact that it has no free tier like Spotify or Pandora (NYSE:P).

However, by attracting more customers to the higher-price point (and higher gross margin) products, Apple could mitigate the impact to its bottom line. If a customer decides to spend more for a device he or she normally would not, and Apple makes more money off such a device, it can lessen the blow to its balance sheet by offering services, storage, music and TV for free.

Conclusion

Apple has more reason than ever to bundle services like Apple Music or its original video content with its high-end devices. Not only will it drive device sales, but also it will attract subscribers to its new TV concept. This is exactly the type of forward-thinking (or Think Different) Apple needs in order to compete in this field.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: You should consult your investment advisor before making any investment decisions. This article is not meant to be investment advice.