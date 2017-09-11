'Outlook Hazy, Try Again Later'

It doesn't seem to me that it has, but you should be aware of the arguments on both sides of the bond debate because it's getting pretty heated.

The question for the dollar and, more poignantly given the rather shrill tone of the debate, for yields, is whether the outlook has materially changed.

It looks like last week's crescendo of dollar selling and bond buying may have been the final holdouts of the reflation trade puking their positions.

That's from Bloomberg's Cameron Crise and he is of course alluding to Monday's rebound in the dollar (UUP) and yields (TLT), which have both bounced amid the palpable relief rally in risk assets:

The debate about whether the bond rally had recently run too far reached a veritable fever pitch this morning.

In one camp are those who think gridlock on Washington will continue to cloud the fiscal outlook, leaving the Fed cautious while subdued inflation and the constant threat of another provocation from North Korea will serve to keep bonds bid. In the other camp are those who believe this is overdone and that it's nearly impossible to justify a 1 handle on 10s regardless of how pessimistic you might be.

One thing worth noting is that as of last Tuesday, specs had turned net short again:

(Deutsche Bank)

In fact, as Deutsche Bank noted on Monday, "the overall net selling in DV01 was the largest since May" in the week ended September 5.

So who's getting long? Well, CTAs apparently:

(Deutsche Bank)

Which raises fresh questions about what happens if yields do rise sharply (i.e. will CTAs be forced to sell and end up perpetuating another rates mini-tantrum like what we got in July after Sintra?).

Anyway, the overarching point here is that bonds and the dollar were pricing in the worst case scenario for the weekend and you can't really blame them. After all, all indications were that North Korea was going to launch another missile to "celebrate" founding day and I'm not sure any meteorologist in the country was willing to go out on a limb and say Irma wouldn't turn out to be as bad as everyone feared.

Well fast forward to Monday and the worst case scenario simply didn't play out which means that now, traders are trying to figure out how much of the selloff in the dollar and how much of the rally in bonds needs to come off before pricing reflects reality minus whatever weakness in yields and the greenback was directly attributable to Irma/Kim jitters.

The problem there is that the North Korea situation isn't going away. It seems likely that they may have decided to hold off on another ICBM launch in order to ensure that Moscow and Beijing will continue to oppose a U.N. resolution aimed at cutting off Pyongyang's oil supply. This issue will keep popping up and every time it does there will be a fresh (if fleeting) flight to safety. That doesn't necessarily mean anything will come of it in terms of an actual military conflict, it just means that anyone looking to short Treasurys has to contend with this kind of lingering threat.

Also, it's clear that Irma wasn't as catastrophic as it could have been, but that's about all we know right now. That's good for a pop in the insurers and financials...

... but it doesn't change the fact that the econ data over the next two months will be distorted by Irma and Harvey which will make it more difficult for the Fed to draw any concrete conclusions to justify a December hike. Throw in the fact that the political wrangling will be heating up just as the Fed meets and another hike this year seems like wishful thinking.

The bottom line here is that while the threat posed by literal clouds (the dark kind in the Southeast and the mushroom variety on the Korean peninsula) may fade in the very near-term, figuratively speaking the outlook is still quite cloudy. You have to think will make it difficult for bonds to sell off in any real sense and/or for the dollar to get any real traction.

Reminds me of the magic 8-ball: "outlook hazy, try again later."

