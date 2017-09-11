Demand Drop Wasn't Nearly As Bad As Projected And LNG Exports Spike

Demand destruction from Irma wasn't nearly as bad as we had projected.

Welcome to the not nearly as bad edition of Natural Gas Daily!

In our NGF report published to subscribers last Friday, we noted the sell-off on Friday had very much to do with the potential demand destruction from Hurricane Irma, and traders forcing stop-losses.

We followed that up with a weekly natural gas recap article where we said:

Even though the physical balance was overwhelmingly bearish, and Hurricane Irma is expected to destroy more power burn demand, natural gas traders are finding the latest sell-off as a potential buying opportunity for 2017-2018 winter contracts.

The sell-off didn't last very long with prices recovering somewhat today.

Hurricane Irma did drop regional demand in Florida and Georgia, but the drop wasn't nearly as bad as we had originally projected. LNG exports rebounding over the weekend also helped physical balances.

The one caveat to this weekend's better than expected fundamental news flow was the impressive increase in Lower 48 production. For the first-time since early 2016, Lower 48 production once again breached the 74 Bcf/d level. The gains however were not maintained with volume falling back.

Over the last three weeks, we have revised our EOS from 3.72 Tcf to 3.76 Tcf. ICE settlement has EOS at 3.816 Tcf.

Here's how we expect storage to develop in the coming weeks:

Our fundamental analysis currently suggest winter contracts to be underpriced, and as early winter forecasts start coming through in October, we expect an uplift in the curve.

