Finish Line: How Will They Fare After The Poison Pill?

The retail environment remains in disarray as several companies have missed earnings in their most recent quarterly earnings.

Historically, investors have not viewed poison pills favorably. Investopedia defines a poison pill as “a tactic utilized by companies to prevent or discourage hostile takeovers. A company targeted for a takeover uses a poison will strategy to make shares of the company’s stock look unattractive or less desirable to the acquiring firm”. Otherwise known as a shareholder rights plan, companies use this defensive tactic to fend off potential acquirers.

This tactic was more popular in its early years, circa the 1980’s. Since then, the use of the poison pills has drastically decreased, as other defensive tactics are more prevalent and viewed more favorably.

What does the Poison Pill Entail?

Finish Line (NASDAQ: FINL) is the newest member of the poison pill club. On August 28th, their board “unanimously adopted a shareholder rights plan to protect the best interest of Finish Line shareholders”. On August 25th, Finish Line declared a dividend of one preferred stock purchase right for each outstanding share of common stock, which at the time was trading at $10.67.

The Rights Plan began on August 28th, 2017 and has an expiration date of August 28th, 2020 – giving investors plenty of time to exercise their right, if necessary. Each shareholder is able to purchase one share of stock at $26.00 in the event they become exercisable. Their stock hasn’t traded at that level since August/September of 2005.

So how do these rights become exercisable? According to the board, “if a person or group becomes the beneficial owner of 12.5% or more of the outstanding common stock” then these rights will become exercisable. At that time, shareholders are able to purchase additional shares at $26 per share. In the event the share prices trade above $26 per share, the exercisable option will dilute the shares of the investor(s) who holds 12.5% or more of the outstanding shares. This is the reason why the poison pill deters takeover attacks.

Source: Morningstar

Finish Line put the poison pill in place to protect against a potential takeover from Sports Direct International (LON: SPD). As of June 30th, according to MarketWatch and SEC filings, BlackRock Fund Advisors was the largest shareholder, with more than 11% ownership. However, Sports Direct had a 7.9% ownership interest, with an additional 20.1% of shares with no voting power. Morningstar provided a breakdown of total equity ownership, which does not indicate total voting power.

Where will Finish Line go From Here?

So what does this all mean for Finish Line’s stock? Finish Line traded down nearly 20% the day of their Shareholder Rights Plan announcement. But how does this compare to other poison pills? Five other occurrences of poison pills were analyzed, all of which have occurred over the past five years.

Source: Nasdaq

The peer selection was analyzed on their performance through the stated poison pill period in addition to an approximate 15-day trading period after. As noted above, excluding Netflix (NFLX), which is a growth story itself, the peer companies experienced immediate declines in stock price. Interestingly, a majority of the peer group experienced longer-term stock price appreciation of at least double digits. The typical poison pill period was 12-months in duration. After the immediate decline in stock, the peer companies rebounded and performed well. The poison pill is still in effect for Fred’s Pharmacy (FRED) through 9/25/17, which only has a 3-month duration.

While a historical analysis may point towards Finish Line growing at least double digits by 8/28/18, the retail environment may dictate an alternate course. Finish Line recently reported a top and bottom line miss in their most recent earnings release in addition to lowering guidance. Management is now expecting sales to decrease 3-5% versus a previous low-singe digit growth guidance. Earnings are guided to be $0.50-$0.60 versus the previous $1.12-$1.23 range. This has led to short interest increasing to 25% of float. Overall investor pessimism towards the retail market may drive this stock lower.

FINL data by YCharts

Conclusion

Poison pills have been in the marketplace for several decades. Companies put this defensive tactic in play to help prevent a takeover attempt. After Finish Line became the newest company to adopt this plan, their share price took an immediate hit of ~20%. A historical peer analysis shows immediate stock declines for companies who adopt a poison pill. However, longer term growth, typically over the next 12-months, showed share prices increase double digits.

Finish Line is struggling to adapt to the changing retail environment as their stock has significantly fallen over the past 12-months, by 60%. While history may indicate this stock is a buy for the next 12-months, I would not advise taking a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.