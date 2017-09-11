Nuplazid Is All Set To Transform Acadia Pharmaceuticals' Fortunes In 2017

The year 2016 saw Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) transforming from being a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company to a commercial organization. Such changes in the pharmaceutical industry are fraught with risks and have the potential to badly shake investor confidence. But Acadia Pharmaceuticals seems to have circumvented these challenges and is now gearing up for a rapid upward trajectory. By launching Nuplazid in Parkinson's disease psychosis, an area with significant unmet demand and no prior FDA approved therapies, the company has already managed to target a solid growth opportunity. And, by prioritizing this commercial launch as well as label expansion of Nuplazid in other five underserved indications, the company is all set to return a compelling value proposition to its shareholders.

In this series, I will be present my thesis for picking up Acadia Pharmaceuticals as a suitable investment opportunity for 2017.

Nuplazid is capable of treating Parkinson's disease psychosis without interfering with other Parkinson's disease therapies

Targeting 5-HT2A receptors, Nuplazid is a selective serotonin inverse agonist that does not impact the dopamine production, a method used by majority of Parkinson's disease treatments to improve motor function. Approved by the FDA on April 29, 2016, this drug has managed to target a yet underserved market segment.

There are 1 million Parkinson's disease patients in USA, and around 50,000 new patients enter the pool every year. Further, 40% to 50% of these patients (linked above) witness psychosis over their lifetime. Physicians have been treating these hallucinations and delusions by making changes in the dosages of drugs used to increase production of dopamine, which is required for motor function but may lead to psychosis. Physicians have also been prescribing off-label antipsychotics which can interfere with Parkinson's disease treatments and affect the patient's overall condition.

In this context, Nuplazid can definitely prove to be a game changer in the Parkinson's disease psychosis segment.

Nuplazid is witnessing rapid uptake from physicians and prescribers in USA

Launched in June 2016, Nuplazid continues to demonstrate positive results in Parkinson's disease psychosis patients, both in terms of efficacy and tolerability. By creating awareness about the difference that the drug can make on the life of the patients as well as the caregivers, Acadia Pharmaceuticals has managed to win full Medicare coverage as well as 94% coverage from commercial payers for Nuplazid. Besides, the company has also seen a drastic drop in gross-to-net adjustments from 26% in 1Q 2017 to 18% in Q2 2017, a statistic reflective of Medicare patients having passed through the donut hole. Beyond Q2 2017, the company anticipates its gross-to-net adjustments to remain close to mid-teen levels in the latter half of 2017.

Getting favorable access and reimbursement within one year of launch is a definite victory for Acadia Pharmaceuticals, given its relatively short stint as commercial organization. This has allowed the company to reduce the tenure of its free drug program from 30 days to 14 days (linked above). And, the drug is witnessing rapid uptake both from existing as well as new patients as well as strong duration of therapy, with discontinuation rates typical of those witnessed for any other central nervous system drugs.

Intent to prescribe the drug has also been on rise, both for physicians and movement disorder specialists. So, 30% targeted physicians and 33% movement disorder specialists (linked above) now consider Nuplazid to be their first line choice for PD psychosis.

And then, we cannot forget that the company is planning to launch its 34mg formulation to replace the currently commercialized 17mg Nuplazid pill. The company initially introduced the reduced dosage version of the drug, keeping in mind the dynamics in a conservative field like neurology where physicians start with a lower dosage and gradually titrate to full dosage within a month. However, as the demand trends and reimbursement pattern for the drug has unfolded, Acadia Pharmaceuticals' confidence has also risen. And, with the half life of Nuplazid being a pretty long 12 days, the company believes the drug itself to be suited to the overall go slow treatment paradigm in neurology. Hence, Acadia Pharmaceuticals believes that its 34mg version is capable of eliminating the presence of the 17mg Nuplazid pill.

While initially, Acadia Pharmaceuticals has priced the drug at the wholesale acquisition cost of $65/day, the company further raised the price at the beginning of Q2 2017, something that reflects the company's confidence in the clinical profile of the drug.

Long-term care is a major source of new patient starts for Nuplazid

When Parkinson's disease patients are admitted into a long-term care or LTC facility, more often than not, they are suffering with hallucinations and delusions, common symptoms of psychosis. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has recognized LTC as a major source of increasing patient reach for Nuplazid. Further, the updated nursing home interpretative guidance has, for the first time ever, recognized Parkinson's disease psychosis condition.

As LTC settings emerge as a major growth driver for Nuplazid, Acadia Pharmaceuticals expects its revenue exposure for LTC, Veteran Affairs, and TRICARE to go up to 25% (linked above) in future years.

All these positive dynamics highlight the solid potential that Nuplazid has for growing in the PD psychosis market.

And Acadia Pharmaceutical is also exploring Nuplazid in five other CNS indications

In addition to Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis can also prove to be a very underexplored and hence solid market segment for Nuplazid. With the number of Alzheimer's disease patients in USA itself being as high as 5.4 million, and only half being diagnosed, this is definitely an area to watch out for extraordinary growth of pharmaceutical industry. About 25% to 50% of the diagnosed AD patients (linked above) show signs of psychosis. And, with a demand so huge no FDA-approved therapy yet available for these patients, and current antipsychotics showing severe side-effects, Nuplazid may just make a killing if it gets regulatory approval for this indication.

After positive top-line results from Phase 2 trial, Acadia Pharmaceuticals plans to advance Nuplazid in Phase 3 trial in this indication in 2H17.

Besides, Nuplazid is also being evaluated in other neurological indications such as Alzheimer's disease agitation, inadequate schizophrenia responders, patients showing negative schizophrenia symptoms, and people with major depressive disorder.

Retail investors, however, have to learn to live with certain company specific risks

There is no doubting the fact that Acadia Pharmaceuticals is excessively dependent on the growth trajectory of Nuplazid. And hence, payer constraints will play a large role in the company's revenue growth prospects.

While the drug has been covered on all Medicare plans, its high price has relegated it to the highest tiers of the formulary, which implies higher out-of-pocket spending for the patients. This is directly detrimental for the company, as many neurologists who have been convinced of the drug's proposition have been shying away from prescribing the drug. Commercial payers have been implementing all sorts of prior authorization measures and step therapies to delay or prevent access to Nuplazid.

Hence, Acadia Pharmaceuticals needs to convince the payer community, not only about the drug's clinical superiority but also its role in leading to long-term healthcare savings.

Then, there is competition from cheaper generic antipsychotics as well as from upcoming drugs such as Axovant's (AXON) Nelotanserin, currently being evaluated in Phase 2 trials for Parkinson's disease psychosis.

It is also important to pay attention to the cash burn rate of loss making companies like Acadia Pharmaceuticals. The company held $417 million as cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at end of Q2 2017. Considering the cash required by the company for operational and investing activities to be indicative of the annual cash burn rate for the next few years, Acadia Pharmaceuticals will require around $470 million on a yearly basis. Hence, in absence of external funding or sale of assets, Acadia Pharmaceuticals can manage to sustain its business for about a year.

Investors should be aware of these risks before they pick up Acadia Pharmaceuticals in their portfolio.

Despite these problems, I believe Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a solid buy opportunity on risk-adjusted basis

I continue to believe there is significant upside potential for Acadia Pharmaceuticals in 2017. According to the latest Wall Street estimates, the 12-month consensus target price for Acadia Pharmaceuticals is around $44.89, implying a return on investment of around 22.3%. With such a large return potential, I believe Acadia Pharmaceuticals should be present in a biotech investor's portfolio in 2017.

