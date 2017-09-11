Profit From Fed Uncertainty

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine where the fund might be headed as we move closer to 2018.

First, a little about SCHD. The fund's stated goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHD is currently trading at $45.91/share, and its most recent quarterly dividend was $.33/share. Based on this payment, the fund is yielding 2.88% annually. Once dividends are accounted for, the year-to-date return of SCHD is just under 7.50%. Compared to the DOW, which is up over 10% year to date, the fund is lagging. However, when compared to a couple of other popular dividend funds, SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), which both have year-to-date total returns of around 6%, you can see SCHD is performing quite well compared to its peers. With volatility creeping back in to the market, and stocks trading at above-average levels, it is especially important to be overly critical of new investments. I believe SCHD will continue to be a strong performer in Q4 and in to the new year, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, the Fed has became increasingly dovish as the year goes on, and it is looking very unlikely that rates will be hiked for a third time, as many market forecasters predicted at the onset of the year. This is the main reason I like SCHD right now, because dividend funds have been an attractive play for almost a decade as rates have hovered at historic lows. With odds shifting towards rates remaining at those lows for the foreseeable future, SCHD will be an immediate beneficiary. Last week, several Fed policymakers made statements supporting the notion that rates will not be raised in December, with one, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari even suggesting the previous rate hikes are "doing harm to the economy," exemplifying the idea that the Fed is becoming increasingly reluctant to raise rates again. And the market is listening. According to CME group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is a zero percent chance of a rate hike before the December meeting, and only a 27.3% chance of a rate hike in December. In fact, the market is even pricing in the possibility of a rate cut over the next few months. However unlikely, it points to the dovish Fed stance, which investors are taking keen notice of.

Two, SCHD is underweight the financials sector, with only 3.32% exposure. To put this in perspective, the two funds I mentioned earlier, SDY and VYM, have financials exposure of 14.12% and 13.80%, respectively. The reason I view this as a positive for SCHD ties back to the interest rate discussion. Financial firms have felt the pressure of low rates for years, and rallied after the U.S. presidential election as investors expected deregulation from a Trump White House and Republican Congress, and also greater Fed tightening. Now it seems neither of those scenarios are occurring. Financial deregulation has taken a back seat and, as I discussed above, the Fed is in no great hurry to continue to raise rates. Financial firms benefit during times of rising rates because as the economy improves and rates go up, banks and other financial firms increase the rate at which they charge for loans and other products at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits. This will increase their interest rate spread and overall profitability, all other things being equal. The flip side of that is that financial firms suffer when rates are declining or remain low. While a December delay is not going to "break the bank," futures markets now suggest the Fed's dovish stance goes well beyond that. As far out as the August 1, 2018 Fed meeting, traders who predict interest rates will still be at current levels have a slight majority, at 51%. This presents negative implications for financial firms, if that scenario were to materialize, and SCHD is in a position to benefit from it, compared to other dividend funds.

Three, SCHD is attractively priced compared to the overall market, which is an important consideration when volatility increases. Currently, the S&P 500 is trading above its historical averages with a current price to earnings (P/E) ratio of almost 24, as of 9/8/17. By comparison, SCHD trades at just over 20 times earnings, and has an above average yield, representing a nice value play. Coupled with the fact that Schwab's expenses for the fund clock in at an impressive .07%, SCHD is, by most measures, fairly priced to own.

Of course, investing in SCHD is not without risk. The market as a whole has done very well since the start of the year and, even if valuations are getting stretched, that does not mean this performance will not continue. If investors proceed too cautiously, they could miss out on broader market gains. Additionally, SCHD's low exposure to financials also presents a risk. While I mentioned above that I view this as a positive for the fund, there is the very real possibility the Fed could still raise rates in December. Even if they do not, the current forecasts are extremely dovish compared to when we started the year. The Fed could begin to raise rates at a faster pace in 2018 than investors expect, which would harm SCHD. However, this is not a scenario I expect to occur. The Fed has taken extra care over the last few years to signal its genuine intentions to the market, and I don't expect 2018 to be any different.

Bottom-line: SCHD is a strong dividend-focused fund that has performed consistently well in 2017. As we head in to the new year, I expect this performance to continue, as the fund trades at a reasonable valuation, has an above-average yield of almost 3%, and rates remain at historic lows. With Fed policymakers due to release fresh economic forecasts when they meet on Sept. 19-20, we should expect a flatter path ahead for rate hikes. Investors can profit from this inaction by initiating positions in SCHD, and I would encourage investors to do so at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.