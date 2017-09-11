Altra Industrial Motion: Prime Play On Niche Markets

Within the industrials sector, I’m always on the lookout for smaller, niche players with protected business lines, which can be hard to find. Despite the capital-intensive nature of most industrial operations, most players face substantial competition, in addition to dealing with heavy cyclicality from the business cycle. Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), while it does face some competition, has carved out a great piece of the market for itself. While the company is a relatively recent IPO, it has built a portfolio of well-regarded brand names within its portfolio and is now one of the leading players in power transmission technology. Results had been hampered for years as exposure to the oil and gas and mining markets cut the legs out from under the business, but management has navigated the down cycle quite well, all factors considered. The recent Stromag acquisition was well-timed, given the turnaround industrials have seen in reported results this year, and despite that move, leverage remains low and free cash generation high. While the company does carry a price tag, it represents a solid way to play a recovery in beaten-down commodity markets, all while not getting direct exposure – it is worth a look from investors interested in small cap plays.

Overview of the Business, Market Dynamics

Altra Industrial Motion designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of mechanical power transmission (“MPT”) products; e.g., the transfer of power in applications that require movement. Clutches, brakes, gearing, etc., all fall under that umbrella. Products are most often used in high volume, commercial manufacturing processes, but sometimes Altra products find their way into other applications outside of manufacturing, such as within elevators, escalators, and lawn equipment where reliability and downtime are critical.

Altra can trace its roots back to Colfax (CFX), which is primarily known for fluid handling and welding consumables products today. In 1996, Colfax acquired several lines of MPT products from Zurn Technologies and subsequently added on to those assets via the acquisitions of Industrial Clutch, Nuttall Gear, and Imo Industries, just to name a few. Colfax held these assets under the Power Transmission Holding subsidiary, which was acquired by private equity firm Genstar Capital in 2004, which eventually took the company public late in 2006. Since going public, Altra has made further acquisitions, picking up Bauer (European gear motor manufacturer), Lamiflex (Brazilian disc couplings), just to name a few, with the pick-up of Stromag (clutches and brakes) being the most recent late last year. I think it's readily apparent that there is a clear roll-up strategy in place here. Globally, the MPT market is very fragmented, with plenty of smaller companies focusing on regional niche product lines. Interestingly, there aren’t very many large companies competing in the space, with Rexnord (RXN) and Regal Beloit (RBC) being the two that come to mind, as well as internal OEM production. As far as sales go, roughly 30% of sales are through independent distributors, which is going to be lower margin, particularly given exclusivity contracts are not the norm in the industry. Expect a continued focus on direct sales by Altra going forward.

Internally, Altra breaks results down into three segments: Couplings, Clutches, and Brakes (“CC&B”), Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes (“EC&B”), and Gearing. Over the past several years, sales in EC&B and Gearing have been relatively flat, with stable operating income from those segments as well. Given the macroeconomic environment for these products, that honestly has been a noteworthy performance in my opinion. CC&B has been a different story, with sales down 25% within the segment between fiscal 2014 and 2016. Compared to the other segments, CC&B has heavier exposure to the oil and gas market (which has obviously been crippled since 2014), as well as to mining and agriculture. It really has been a perfect storm, which has pushed segment operating margin down more than 500bps to 6.8%. From what I found, Altra has been very careful not to be too aggressive on pricing; within products like these, it can be incredibly hard to gain pricing power back, particularly through independent distribution sales.

Pivot Point in the Business?

Luckily, this has turned around this year. Excluding the acquisition of Stromag and negative foreign currency impact, CC&B saw its revenues grow 9.4%. This is a big shift, and one that is necessary to get Altra towards its 15% consolidated segment operating margin target. There is a lot of expansion left to go to get there, and management is looking to free up 350bps from costs, with the rest generated via operating leverage and pricing expansion. On the cost side, the company has been condensing facilities (reducing footprint by one quarter), as well as deploying a new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system to better manage inventory and the supply chain. Pressure is being put on raw material suppliers as well to reduce Altra’s overall materials spend.

Even after the Stromag acquisition, leverage remains low: net debt/EBITDA at 2.2x. Substantially all of the company’s debt (excluding $13M of mortgages) lies on the company’s revolving credit facility, which matures in 2020. The interest rate is variable, dependent on the Eurodollar rate plus additional margin based on leverage. Overall, weighted average interest rates fall right around 4%, so this is far from an expensive credit facility. There are financial covenants related to consolidated leverage and interest coverage in place, but those are substantially higher than current levels (4x leverage), so there is plenty of room for an acquisition if the company so chose ($125M current liquidity, $150M additional available if the lender approves). Given the business improvement initiatives in place, I think management focus will lie there, but I would not be surprised to see a one or two small deal pick-ups in the <$50M range over the next two years.

Current Guidance, Valuation

Currently, 2017 guidance calls for $1.79/share of non-GAAP earnings in the mid-point, on $858M in sales. While Altra looks expensive on trailing measures, the company has not yet had four full quarters of contribution from that business. Expectations are for $120M in EBITDA this year, accelerated into next year ($135M by sell-side consensus). The company does trade somewhat expensively on those measures (12.6x next four quarters), but that is not unusual for industrials currently; anything under 10x generally has some sort of “hair”. Controlled for working capital, Altra will throw off $85-90M in operating cash flow this year, with guidance for $25M in capital expenditures. Free cash flow yield as a result is around the 4.6% range – not great, but not a poor showing either. For investors that are bullish on commodity plays, but want a more protected way to play a recovery, Altra makes for an interesting means of approach. If management can approach its 15% EBIT target (or approximately 19% EBITDA) several years from now on the back of further cost savings and end market recovery, shares are priced favorably: a touch below 10x EV/EBITDA on current sales, lower once you price in what should be a path to easy top-line growth 200bps or so above GDP growth. While I don’t necessarily view Altra as a compelling buy in the industrials space, it is a great little small cap with an interesting story behind it, operating in rather protected niche markets. There are worse places to be, both within the industrials sector, and the broader market itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.