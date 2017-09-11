The Outlook For Regeneron's Potential Break Into Immune Checkpoint Inhibition

Immunotherapy through the blockade of immune checkpoints has become one of the fastest-growing areas of cancer therapy.

Regeneron (REGN) is well known for its massive success in the treatment of rheumatologic and ophthalmologic diseases like arthritis and exudative age-related macular degeneration. So for a person who focuses mainly on the field of oncology, REGN often falls off the radar.

But their recent news (covered in a recent "3 Things You Should Learn In Biotech Today" series) of breakthrough therapy designation for their new PD-1 antibody, cemiplimab, cements their clear interest in becoming a major player in a massively growing space of immune checkpoint inhibition.

Note: For simplicity's sake, I am referring to REGN throughout this article, but it should be noted that cemiplimab is being developed in collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis (SNY).

This article is going to briefly summarize the current market space (though certainly not exhaustively; that would take several more articles at least), as well as the potential outlook for REGN's entry into this rapidly expanding space.

The news

REGN has been quietly developing an anti-PD-1 antibody for a little while now, and my approach to any newcomers in the space has been "I'll believe it when I see it," since the competition is fierce (summarized a bit later).

To date, we've only gotten word that REGN has initiated early-stage clinical trials in a few tumor areas, including non-small cell lung cancer, basal cell carcinoma, and glioblastoma, the last of these in combination with Inovio's (INO) developmental immunotherapies.

But REGN have recently kicked things off for the cemiplimab program in spectacular fashion, coming practically out of nowhere to announce data back in June, followed by breakthrough designation for squamous cell carcinoma on September 8.

From abstract 9503 at ASCO 2017, tumor responses observed in a phase 1 study for cemiplimab in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

The competition

Currently, this market space is almost totally dominated by two companies: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck (MRK), whose PD-1 antibodies have revolutionized treatment of a variety of difficult-to-treat tumors, like metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, and kidney cancer.

The other three competitors, including AstraZeneca (AZN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), and Pfizer (PFE), have lagged behind in approvals for their PD-L1 antibodies, but they've also scored a number of victories of their own. For example, RHHBF was the first to get an approval in bladder cancer, which was a tumor area that went on to be the first tumor area where all five immune checkpoint inhibitors have been approved. AZN are pioneering the use of these antibodies in "adjuvant" therapy, and the PACIFIC study has shown that their agent, durvalumab, can improve outcomes in this area.

Long story short: this space is exploding in practically every direction, and it's difficult to find a tumor type that has not been investigated in some way to see if it can be helped through immune checkpoint inhibition. And just the two PD-1 entries in this space alone accounted for an estimate $6 billion in sales in 2016.

The outlook

REGN and SNY have charted a very rational course for their developmental programs. While the big five in checkpoint inhibition have spidered out their explorations into new treatment settings within already-approved indications, REGN is looking to break into a smaller subset of cancer, but one that still needs treatment options.

The big challenge for them at this time is going to be in validating their platform when there are already 5 drugs that many consider more or less identical.

Only we are starting to see some signs that the immune checkpoint inhibitors are not identical. Roche had a high-profile failure with atezolizumab in the IMvigor211 study, which showed that overall survival was not improved compared with chemotherapy in patients with previously treated bladder cancer. This came as a huge surprise, because KEYNOTE-045 showed that pembrolizumab did improve overall survival in a similar population of patients.

Furthermore, initial data from the MYSTIC study showed that durvalumab did not improve progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer. As I argued in the past, we don't know if this will signal failure overall, since progression-free survival is not the best metric to judge the immune checkpoint inhibitors. But it's worth noting that pembrolizumab DID improve overall survival in first-line treatment.

So why ramble on and on about these yins and yangs? Because of the ties that bind them: pembrolizumab is a PD-1 inhibitor, whereas atezolizumab and durvalumab target PD-L1.

The PD-1 inhibitors block the whole receptor, whereas PD-L1 antibodies block only one of the two possible interactions. This has led some to suggest that PD-1 may eventually be found superior as a strategy overall. This would suggest that REGN's PD-1 approach is a wise move from the outset.

But there's a big disclaimer to that statement! I've seen people take a pretty firm stance on the PD-1 vs PD-L1 competition. And the very first thing we need to note is that there are no head-to-head trials completed, underway, or even planned at this time, to my knowledge. Therefore, you cannot compare these agents directly based on the trial data we have available. Every last bit of comparison you may see on Seeking Alpha or anywhere is speculation, and it should be considered spurious, at best!

With that said, if we do someday find out that PD-1 inhibitors are superior as a class to PD-L1 inhibitors, then this development by REGN is going to look quite prescient in hindsight.

Conclusions

At this time, it is far too soon to tell if we'll be talking about a "big 6" in immune checkpoint inhibition in 2018. Certainly, with a breakthrough therapy designation, REGN and SNY have placed themselves on the fast track, and their data are indeed impressive so far.

This places them in the running for accelerated approval, especially in a disease area with basically no treatment options available. This would indeed make a splash for the company, and if they can break into oncology in a big way, it is my opinion that we'll come to know REGN not as an eye company or a rheumatology company, but as an immune checkpoint inhibitor developer, much like BMY has become.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.