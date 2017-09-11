Jack Henry: The Fintech We Should All Be Talking About, But Don't Buy It Now

Investment Thesis

Sometimes you get lucky in life. I think this just happened to me when a reader asked me to review Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY). This fintech shows an appetite for growth by acquisitions, and also kept a stellar dividend growth history with 13 consecutive increases. Finally, the past seven years in business show nothing but growth from both revenues and earnings:

2017 Analyst Day

What’s not to love about Jack Henry & Associates? Hmm... let’s find out!

Understanding the Business

JKHY offers software solutions to banks and credit unions. We are talking here about information and transaction processing solutions, risk control, revenue optimization and cost control. This is not an exciting business per se, but it is filled with clients generating predictable revenues. Plus, the switching costs for many smaller institutions would be significant.

JHA's integrated solutions are available for in-house, outsourced, or hosted delivery. About 50% of their clients do not use the outsourced solution yet. This creates a great opportunity for JKHY to transfer their clients toward fully outsourcing and improving their margins.

Revenues

Over the past decade, JHA grew their revenue by an annualized rate of 7.5%. The key to keep up this growth in the future is obviously to continue the clients migration toward a fully outsourced service. This will enable JKHY to offer additional services to their clients and expand their margins.

Management expects revenue growth of 7% this year: outsourcing growth is 3%, growth in payments/mobile is 2%, add-on business is 1% and new products are 1%. The second key to JKHY’s success is obviously to continue having a top-of-the-line technology to offer. This is why the company is spending more and more on R&D each year:

Earnings

Earnings per shares have dropped this year because JKHY realized a gain on the sale of Alogent recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Besides this small “underperformance,” the company has steadily increased its earnings over the past decade.

Management is aware such continuous growth is difficult to maintain over time. For this reason, it has put a major focus on larger banks. The reason is quite simple - there is a wind of consolidation within smaller financials. Jack Henry may lose clients solely because they are being bought by bigger banks not using JKHY services. The strategy is working so far and it will be interesting to see how it will play out in the upcoming years:

Source: 2017 Analyst Day

As previously discussed, another growth vector is found in the shift of their in-house clients toward a fully outsourced model. This increases chances of cross-selling products and building a stronger bond between their clients.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Jack Henry has successfully increased its dividends for 13 consecutive years making it a Dividend Achiever. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.





You are going to tell me; but Mike, this stock pays a meager 1% yield, why bother? Let me tell you something; this shares also jumped by 277% and cranked its dividend by 377% over the past decade (as of September 11). I guess this is why you should bother, exponential growth.

The other good news is that the company keeps control of both their payout and cash payout ratios. With both ratios under 45%, a balance sheet with barely any debt, this company will increase its dividend for several years before showing any sign of a slowdown. JKHY meets my seven dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Now that I got you all hyped about this fintech, let’s bring you down to earth. Things aren’t just pinky pink in Jack Henry’s world. The company is very strong among community banks and credit unions. However, this “financial species” tends to disappear slowly these days. There is a wind of consolidation reducing the number of smaller players. It is imperative for JHA to acquire larger clients.

While the company has great potential to expand their margins through moving more clients to outsourced solutions, there also is a headwind to this situation. Many banks are encouraged to keep their services in-house to retain full control of their operations. Regulations and cyber security being a major concern, some banks prefer to keep a hold on everything.

Speaking of cyber security, Jack Henry must be forced to spend more money in R&D and security to ensure their transactions and data services cannot be hacked. Any intrusion into JKHY’s database would seriously hurt the company and its reputation.

Valuation

I’d really like to tell you that the Potential Downsides section ends here. Unfortunately, I’m afraid to tell you that the valuation sub-section of this article continues on the bad news.

As you can see, the stock has never been trading at such a high multiple over the past decade. The market has always been quite generous with its valuation of JKHY giving it a PE between 25 and 30 over the past three years. But at 32.60, there is no deal to be made here.

I’ve previously cheered for JKHY’s stellar dividend growth policy. Now let’s use the dividend discount model to see if this price makes a good entry point from a dividend investors’ perspective. I keep a 10% dividend growth rate for the first ten years but then reduced it to 7% as no company could keep up with such high growth rate forever.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.24 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $207.77 $102.87 $67.95 10% Premium $190.45 $94.30 $62.29 Intrinsic Value $173.14 $85.73 $56.63 10% Discount $155.82 $77.15 $50.96 20% Discount $138.51 $68.58 $45.30

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

As you can see, the DDM gives a fair value of $85 while the stock is trading over $100. There is no deal here…you may even want consider selling it.

Final Thought

After pulling out all the numbers and the graphs to complete my analysis of Jack Henry & Associates, I was quite excited. The company has a strong business model with consistent revenue, earnings and dividend growth over the past decades. The best part is that we can see the growth keep going in the upcoming years. Unfortunately, the current price is ridiculous compared to the company’s value.

I’m not saying JKHY is a screaming sell. In fact, if the market continues to go up, this is the kind of stock that will perform well. On the other side, the current valuation makes it highly vulnerable to any market corrections. I will wait for this moment before I put a dime on JKHY. For those who have been shareholders for a while, well… congrats and enjoy the ride!



