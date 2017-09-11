International Business Machines' (IBM) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

September 11, 2017 08:45 ET

Executives

Deborah DiSanzo - General Manager of IBM, Watson Health

Analysts

Katy Huberty - Morgan Stanley

Katy Huberty

Good morning. Welcome to Morgan Stanley's Healthcare Conference. I'm Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley's IT Hardware Analyst and I'm really pleased to welcome Deborah DiSanzo, General Manager of IBM, Watson Health. This is her second year at the conference. For those of you not familiar with IBM's strategy, in 2015 they launched the Watson Health Fund [ph]. Deborah joined shortly after that and since then they have more than doubled the headcount, added a number of high profile partnerships and customers until we talk a little bit about that today. Deborah thank you for joining us. We really appreciate it.

Deborah DiSanzo

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Katy Huberty

So just to set the stage, can you talk about what forces are fundamentally reshaping the care that consumers will receive and how they receive that care?

Deborah DiSanzo

Yes. I think when I think about this, I think about the three biggest ones, right. So National Academy of Medicine finally in a wide [ph] direction of health recognized that social determinants of health are more important to our determinants of health than our clinical determinants or genomic determinants; and we see this because everybody is walking around with their Apple watches on and paying attention to what they eat and what they -- and when they exercise, how they exercise. But really this has a dramatic impact on our health and you're starting to see governments now in the world saying people have to take care of themselves, people have to be -- we can't afford the rise of healthcare costs, we've got to get people healthy. So that's one.

The next I want to say is that people -- you know, five years from now we will have accelerated the path of end-for-one [ph] treatment so that I get treatment for me not 10,000 women like me. I get treatment that's going to work best for me, yes, in my clinical factors, my genomic factors and my social determinants of health.

And I think the third largest one which really has -- we didn't see this before this year -- the beginning of this year the statistics started coming out about physician burnout, physician suicide, physicians unhappy with their interaction with technology, the American Medical Association physicians are spending one hour -- for every one hour they spend with patients, they are spending two hours documenting. So these forces are -- you have to gather a lot more information about patients, you have to treat patients as an individual and then you have to give physicians technology that they can interact with, not technology that adds a burden to them.

Katy Huberty

So you bring 30 years of experience in health and technology, talk about how IBM is uniquely approaching this problem and combining those two assets to deliver better care.

Deborah DiSanzo

Yes, so it's really cool because we get to take the best of both worlds, sorry, we get to take the best world. So in IBM we think about cloud and we think about cloud again [ph]. So we have IBM cloud, right, we have cloud, we have cloud data services, the Watson platform; we just have to take all that and then we make a medical grade honestly. So we add the privacy that we need in healthcare. We add the IBM security which is IBM's leader in security and we add that to our health class and then in for our life sciences company as we make it GFC [ph] complaint so that they can build their devices or their solutions on top of it. Data is very important, getting more and more important; because of what we found in the last two years, by combination of this clinical claims data we can find a lot more about a patient and not yet social determinants of health and we're going to find more data is important.

So we have data and we continue to add data, clean, curated data is incredibly important and so somewhat the Watson data platform guys know about ingesting data -- we get to add that to our house care data. And then we have cognitive technology, so when Watson plays jeopardy, there was one natural language processing technique that was used and that was 2011. Now in the Watson platform there are about 30 such of those services and Watson helped via 65 AI services that are geared to help. We don't use natural language processing that is off-the-shelf natural language processing. We have natural language processing that with electronic health records in-house since 2011, right. We have deep learning technologies that have been reading images for a decade and with patient similarity services, we have care path services, all geared to help. So we get to take the best context and the best from what are our key notes of our healthcare and combining together to do something important in health.

Katy Huberty

So what's changed since we were up here last year, obviously there is -- with any new technology there is a fair amount of skepticism, what has changed in terms of healthcare companies willingness to embrace AI?

Deborah DiSanzo

So much has happened in the past year, it accelerates. I'm two years now in my job and I think about what we did in that first year, right; completely new, no one is taking about AI in health prior to two years ago. And what we've done was trying to establish -- this is what we're going to do, get partnerships, get patients but we sat here last year and it's nice to do it year after year because we can look back, and that too we had 4,000 patients that had used any sort of -- any of our cognitive technologies on patients, rather 40,000 and that's in cancer, it's in diabetes, it's in employee health and wellness and it's accelerating. We had phenomenal partnerships in the first year but the quality of partnerships that we have added, Pfizer, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Siemens, and on and on and on. Governments; not only the name but the best companies in the world but also the quality of work that we're doing with them and great thing about machine learning is machine drawn [ph].

So when you have a machine -- when you understand the future step that you need to take and the number of patients and the data for one used case, say diabetes then you can apply to asthma, you can apply it to CPOD and you learn -- the machines learn how to make better algorithms for your clients and your partners; I mean it has accelerated dramatically, it gets better and better, it does, yes.

Katy Huberty

You have outlined how Watson can streamline processes and unmark $2 trillion dollars of value for the healthcare industry. What are the couple of top areas that make up the largest portion of that $2 trillion opportunity?

Deborah DiSanzo

So you know, the $2 trillion comes from -- the $8 trillion -- the healthcare market -- the healthcare expenditures in the world is $8 trillion. National Academy of Medicine says that one-third of our healthcare costs are fraud, waste and abuse preventive; doing tests that she might not need to do test on in that. When it comes to the $2 trillion, now the biggest areas we see honestly are government, so that makes sense, right. We have about 900 government programs around the world, we're providing health and human services and social programs, account management programs, why is that? Governments in the world is very concerned about the rise in cost of healthcare, it does not matter what side of ILR [ph], it doesn't matter what country you're in, you are concerned about the rising costs of healthcare and if the government can't afford it, people can't afford it, employers can't afford it; so governments really are very anxious understanding the risk for understanding again how can I end in one of the London burrows [ph] 35% of their costs -- not their healthcare costs, but 35% of their costs goes to ageing. And another 35% goes to healthcare, they cannot spend 70% of their budget on ageing and healthcare, so what can be done?

What can be done is look at people as individuals and where one person may need money for transportation, another may need money for rent, another may need a ramp dose or something; and so understanding what is actually needed, how personalized care special programs and hopefully we'll reduce the cost. Of course, oncology is another very large area; we don't realize -- we don't realize, we live in this country most of us and we have amazing cancer care in this [indiscernible]. Generally if you get cancer, you get sustained oncologist, generally if you get cancer, you'll get to see a [ph] oncologist, if you live in places where there are large populations and a shortage or no oncologist, you are really happy to have something help your oncologists and so this is why we've seen such a phenomenal uptake in Watson Pharmacology in China. In India, we did a program with the American Cancer Association for Africa and we made a smaller version of Watson Pharmacology which is we call chemo-quant which just helps identify what chemotherapy is available in the country and matching it with patients and life sciences results are huge [ph].

Katy Huberty

So you talked a little bit about this but whether -- with areas of healthcare are embracing the technology more than others and specifically what are some of the used cases where you've seen the clearest impact?

Deborah DiSanzo

So let me talk -- I'm going to talk about oncology but let me start somewhere else before I talk about oncology. Opioid addiction; 2.4 million Americans have [indiscernible] of opioids addiction and so we have data -- we have a lot of data, we have clinical data and we have claims data; so we are working with governments and employers to understand this population, what -- where the risk populations are, what ahead of time our risk factors for opioid addiction, we are looking at on real world evidence of programs that work better than programs that don't work. And even in the drug courts -- so in the drug courts because often we've sat -- Watson report [ph], we read in the second quarter $5 million clinical trials, journals knew $5 million but imagine, who can read $5 million of anything, Watson read $5 million that was all ingested into the Watson health cloud; so in the drug court because people of health records and their health and human services records are pages and pages and pages long.

So Watson will read the patients record, so is all other persons medical record; and then what the judge is refinding is that they are able to then -- Watson picked out the relative information from the persons record and in the juvenile court the judges are saying they are able to spend more time with the child than what wondering about reading their electronic health record. And in fact, or their whole record; in fact, that is the same thing with oncology, so male clinic [ph] is our chaining partner for clinical trials matching and we started there at clinic with stress [ph], with clinical trials matching. So now -- now in May [ph], a large number of women knew breast cancer patients are run through clinical trials matching and what is the first thing we do; matching our patients to a clinical trial is you need to read the entire house record, you need to pick out the inclusion and the exclusion criteria for trials and then you need to match some to the available trial, it is time intensive, it can take hours. So Watson is incredibly fast, it pulled out the information from the electronic health record and then matched with women to clinical trials; and what MD Anderson [ph] said to me, if you don't understand, when I walk in what I think isn't exactly what I need to know about that patient. And in the next second it matches my patients with clinical trials, so results of that is more women getting in clinical trials than males, more time with patients, less time reading.

Katy Huberty

So there is at least one customer that decided not to continue the project with Watson, can you talk about what went on there? What were the factors in that moving that forward with MD Anderson?

Deborah DiSanzo

I love MD Anderson. So MD Anderson was one of the first and we're very proud of the work with MD Anderson and the researches at MD Anderson are very proud of it too. So we started with MD Anderson in 2011; no one knew AI in healthcare in 2011 and MD Anderson wanted to be one of the first Memorial Sloan-Kettering, started a project about the same time, they were completely different. Memorial Sloan-Kettering is now what we have in Watson for Oncology, and Memorial Sloan-Kettering started with -- we wanted to extend the knowledge of Memorial Sloan-Kettering oncologist saw their places in the world; this is why we stayed this takeup in China and other places. MD Anderson's end point was different, it was to research; can we make, can we use artificial intelligence to match the knowledge of an oncologist and we did that working, it was on the research time period, [indiscernible] to end in 2015, did end in 2016; we've reached greater than 90% concordance on lung cancer.

And the researcher that was doing that, the lead researcher left MD Anderson; and then last year MD Anderson had an audit report done and [indiscernible] audit report there were five findings from this audit report, it was a procurement audit report and one of them was about Watson and it was -- you can read it; it says in the document we're talking here about procurement documentation, this is no way reflects the scientific working of the system. And it was -- a document wasn't filled out properly. So from that little bit of a boohoo [ph], but we're very proud of the work we did with MD Anderson and it's in published ad [ph] that we reached 90% in accordance with it.

Katy Huberty

So as investors there are no other metrics that we can track on Watson in general, Watson health specifically. We know that your headcount is at 7,000, we know that you've made a number of acquisitions that add upto $1 billion of revenue but what are the metrics that you're tracking internally to determine success?

Deborah DiSanzo

So -- because internally we do get to try some revenue and profit but we all have [indiscernible]. But other things we track are our patients, patents, our number of partnerships and our clients; and so if we look at those things, if we look at patients, we've already said, we had 4,000 patients and we have 40,000 and 16,000 of those are oncology patients; 16,000 -- Watson for oncology, clinical trials matching, Watson for genomics. If we look at patents, IBM has 2,500 healthcare patents; now let's just say that for a moment. IBM is 2,500 healthcare patents, we're a tech company and 400 of those came in the past two years; so this is remarkable. This tells you the level of innovation and spends and investment at IBM. If we look at partners, now I don't have the [indiscernible] in my head but we've added Celgene, working with Sir Watson for patient safety.

Pfizer is working for Watson for drug discovery. Pfizer and China is working on diabetes, of course Medtronic is working on diabetes, Teva [ph] is working on asthma and CPOD, AstraZeneca is working on hypertension, Siemens is working on population heath, we have 900 government agencies and more, and more, and more. So patients, patents, partners and clients; so we have -- I think last year when I sat here with you, we had about 27 hospital using any Watson for oncology, Watson for genomics at clinical trials matching; today we have 89. Now I have been in healthcare for 30 years, I -- we've gone from starting to market Watson for oncology in January 2016 till now. We have 89 hospital and 16,000 patients. If you're in healthcare, that's fast. And we have 10,000 clients; now 10,000 providers, payers and employers all of those are non-cognitive but also of those hold promise of the incognitive.

Katy Huberty

You've talked a lot about Watson oncology, in January of '16 you were working with 10 patients, that number was 9,000 by the end of last year, you just said 16,000. Where do you think that number could go in a year or in three years?

Deborah DiSanzo

22 million people -- I mean, I was talking about to somebody prior, if you don't talk to me about the millions but you have to talk about the millions. 23 million have cancer in the world, if we just can get to 10% of them, that's 2 million patients; and if you think of where we've gone. We signed with Baheal this year. Baheal is the largest generic drug manufacturer in China. They have access to 12,000 hospitals, they are now going to sell in market and implement Watson for oncology, Watson for genomics, access to 12,000 hospital in China, they are hopelessly short of oncologists in China, Watson for oncology helped -- I just found out that Watson for oncology is being used in Mongolia; I'm very happy that Watson for oncology is being used in Mongolia.

Katy Huberty

Let's talk about clinical trials because Watson business has talked about being able to reduce the time to match patients in clinical trials by 78%, that's important because it can cost $8 billion [ph] a day when a clinical trial is delayed. Talk about how you're working with pharmaceutical companies to deliver that type of a benefit and really improve the time and the cost to get drugs to market?

Deborah DiSanzo

So there is a lot we're doing in life sciences, if we just look at clinical trials, so I talked already about it from patients or the providers perspective; if you're a life sciences company, the reason your clinical trial fails is because you don't enroll patients but how can we help patients enrolled in really two ways. First of all, we have a lot of data, we have coming into our data lake everyday clinical data coming from 400,000 providers across the country, so we have lots of patients. We also have the data coming in -- claims data into market scan; we've now combined the clinical data and the claims data together, together we've said we'd do that a year ago, the data rate now has clinical and claims data in it together. We can look across that patient report to see what type of patients are needed for a clinical trial; it's all -- we identify data, so we do not have patient name but we have provider names and so we can help life sciences companies target where their efforts go.

And then matching patients, as I said it is incredibly time consuming; so with Novartis and another one of its phenomenal partners that we signed in the last year, we did a study with them at Highlands [ph] Oncology, in breast and lung cancer patients we measured how long did it take to match breast and lung cancer patients and it was like an hour and 50 minutes by hand, for one patient. You can see how long it takes to get people in a clinical trial, you have to spend an hour and 50 minutes matching one patient.

Katy Huberty

And then with clinical trials matching it's 20 minutes, the reduction is 78% and so if you can -- and that was at a point of time for more finishing to learn the faster you will get, the benefit that will have it including patients.

Deborah DiSanzo

This is a global business, so when you think about the opportunity, what regions represent the biggest opportunity? And what are you doing to make sure that IBM is recognized not just here in the U.S. but globally. In some cases, I think it's more a global business than it is the U.S. business insight because the problems of physician shortages are more acute in developing countries in the world; in China, in India, in Africa, in southeast Asia; this is where clinical decision support tools for we've talked to lot about oncology but also clinical decisions we've put it through for diabetes and other chronic disease as well really help. And you look at our crunching now is understanding the cost of healthcare; but where there -- in other countries where there is single and it is the government they can really see acutely the rising cost of healthcare and then something has to be done to understand the cost to [indiscernible], to the patient or the person and built population health systems that are going to help to do that. So those factors; rise in cost, our ability to build house cloud for government and population health solutions on top of that and the ability to bring clinical decision support in places where they are short of specialist. What's driving on globalization.

Katy Huberty

We have an five minutes left, so I want to make sure we talk about data. You mentioned this as one of IBM's advantage, so Watson read past your targets are putting data into the segment but you've also acquired data. How the degree to with you've been capsulated with you need and whether M&A that you need to in order to acquire data?

Deborah DiSanzo

We have quite a bit -- we have quite a U.S. healthcare data we have -- you know, this data coming in from 400,000 providers every day and it's about $100 million electronic healthcare records and we have 200 million crims [ph] coming into market spend. That data is refreshed every day and it's the first every quarter; and I'm thinking and Q2 refreshed about a quarter that so it is a new day, we have enough U.S. data but images, so we're doing deep learning and imaging, something that I haven't talked about much today. To an every body part that we wanted to make sure that we are imaging properly, [indiscernible] was our first offering for clinical review. We needed 3,000 to 15,000 images to consume, you have trainings, you have verification and you have validations that you have to have enough images.

So we have a lot of images from the merged acquisition as well but we are working with the collaborative of 24 companies and providers and companies that are also working with us on deep learning and imaging, to help train the system on how to do it. And our genomics partnership, we have 21 genomics partners putting data in; so let's say that few asked imaging genomics day is worldwide, so we have a lot of U.S. data, I think sufficient good data coming off of special determinants of health is helpful, and also data in other parts of the world; we're doing a lot of work in China now and so Chinese population data is very important. If you work in Italy, Italian population data is very important. I'll meet you there in combinations with partners and governments and partners like [indiscernible].

Katy Huberty

So one of the benefits of delivering this via the cloud is that data can be centralized and ultimately shared if that's what your customers want. How are you seeing that evolution of payers and hospitals and your other healthcare partnerships, willingness to share their data for the broader good or are they really wanting to protect that data?

Deborah DiSanzo

Simply started to talk about the importance of data, I think we see two things happening; some groups getting more proprietary lots of data and some groups saying the sharing of data is really going to help me. So the health transformation alliance which is an alliance of 38 of the largest U.S. companies who are working together to help reduce healthcare costs, these companies are sharing their data, so going into a data lake, it's going into a Watson health cloud and the we are running cognitive to compare cost and care of patients. So how transformation employers, big employers very willing to share day -- we find their providers are very willing to share data because we can aggregate the data together and show providers the best care pass to a disease caused and compare them with other [indiscernible] and they are very happy to share that.

Some payers are willing to share, some are getting little proprietary with the data now. And then some other tech companies aren't that interesting in sharing the data at the moment. But where people see that the value is coming back to them, providers, some payers, employers, very willing to share.

Katy Huberty

How do you think about the competitive landscape? Google has -- they don't talk a lot about it but clearly they are working in the space; they've recently made an acquisition [indiscernible]. Who do you think is your biggest competitor?

Deborah DiSanzo

Yes, so we have to consider the tech companies in there because artificial intelligence is not easy, so you need to have the scale in the resources to be able to do it. I think when I think about our advantages, I do think that we took the IBM crowd and we really did make it medical grade and we've spent a lot of time -- it's not just having the data because now everybody comes and says to me, so many million records, but it's like what is the quality of those records; have you curated them? Have you cleaned them? They're ready to put -- are they ready to do something important. 10 years, 65 AI services specified for help. IBM knows the work that went into that, tremendous amount of work and then finally our collaborations have gotten so much more rich, though fundamentally if you do good work for your clients and partners then you get to do more good work. And the things that we found like with Medtronic; if you can use artificial intelligence to create an algorithm that can be put up that contains how type one diabetes patients but they are likely to have a hypoglycemic event in the next three to four ours, that is good work, you get rewarded for that. And that's what we're finding more and more and more of those. Well, that's a great place to stop. We're just out of time.

Katy Huberty

Thank you, Deborah.

Deborah DiSanzo

Thank you very much.

Katy Huberty

Thank you.

