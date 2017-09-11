NewLinke Genetics Won't Go Down Without A Fight

On Thursday, NewLink Genetics (NLNK) closed higher by 74% after the company reported positive data for a phase 2 study. This was a phase 2 study using the company's drug indoximod in patients with advanced melanoma. These results are really good, especially when you consider the fact that the combination of indoximod and Keytruda improved clinical outcome from previously reported data. In addition, this is a huge win for NewLink Genetics, because it recently reported failed results in a phase 2 study in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 trial treated 51 patients with metastatic melanoma. Each of the patients were given indoximod together with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a combination treatment. What is most impressive about the data is that there was an increase in the complete response rate. When the company first gave a look into the data, the complete response rate of this combo treatment stood at 12%. The new data shows an increase in the complete response to 20%. In my opinion, that is quite a jump since when the last results were reported back in April of 2017. The data showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 61% and a disease control rate of 80% as well. The median progression-free survival rate stood at 12.9 months. I feel that this data shows, that by adding indoximod with Keytruda, patients achieved a better clinical outcome. The issue is that these results will have to be confirmed in a larger phase 3 study. The company anticipates that such a phase 3 study will recruit up to 600 patients. NewLink Genetics predicts that it could take up until the end of 2018 to fully enroll the trial. That means that results from this study won't be known for quite some time.

Prior Failures

A few months ago, NewLink Genetics was hit hard when it reported failed data from a phase 2 trial treating patients with metastatic breast cancer. The study, known as NLG2101, recruited a total of 169 patients. These patients were first given background chemotherapy of an investigator's choice. They were first given docetaxel or paclitaxel. Then the patients were randomized to either receive indoximod or placebo. The final conclusion was that indoximod with chemotherapy was not able to see an improvement in any metric over chemotherapy plus a placebo. In fact, no improvement was observed in the treated group with respect to overall-survival, progression-free survival, or objective response rate. With these disappointing data results of indoximod at the the ASCO meeting in June, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) decided to end its partnership with NewLink Genetics. It was a huge blow, because if the deal was achieved, NewLink was looking at a potential $1 billion in milestone payments. That cut the value of the company in half at that time. That followed after a prior blow back in May of 2016, when the company reported that its vaccine candidate, algenpantucel-L, failed to improve survival in patients with pancreatic cancer. The company's vaccine was pitted against standard of care therapy. Those treated with algenpantucel-L prolonged survival by 27.3 months. The problem is that those who were treated with standard of care therapy improved survival by 30.4 months. That means patients that took algenpantucel-L fared far worse than those on standard therapy.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, NewLink Genetics has cash and cash equivalents of $107.7 million. The company believes that it has enough cash to fund operations until the end of 2018. Typically, pharmaceutical companies do not wait until the end to raise cash. That means that investors should expect the company to raise cast at least 6 months prior to running out. It can even happen earlier, considering the company just released positive results from its phase 2 melanoma trial. That means dilution could happen very soon if management deems it necessary.

Risks

The biggest risk involves the phase 3 trial to be initiated in patients with metastatic melanoma. The results of the phase 2 study were positive, but keep in mind that only 51 patients were recruited into the trial. There is no guarantee that the phase 3 data will be positive as well. In addition, it will be a few years before the results are known for this trial. That means in the meantime the stock could face volatility in either direction. Still, now that indoximod has staged a comeback in combination with Keytruda, the drug holds a promising future.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 data reported provides a nice cushion for the stock price. It also gives a lot of investors confidence that the phase 3 trial could yield similar results. The financials are in decent shape, but it is probable that the company might have to raise cash either this year or in the middle of 2018. NewLink Genetics had some problems the past few years, but it appears to have redeemed itself with its indoximod data in melanoma.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.