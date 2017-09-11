Recapitalization Of Teekay Offshore Offers Opportunity In Put Options

Despite that stabilization, I find that put option premiums are attractive. If exercised, it would create an entry point into TOO similar to Brookfield.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Brookfield Business Partners' (NYSE:BBU) recapitalization of Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO) has strengthened the the investment case in TOO. Key points of the agreement are as follows:

US$640 million capital injections (US$610 from Brookfield). It is very sizable as the book equity pre-capital increase was US$1.1 billion.

There will be joint control of the company, as Brookfield will get 49% of the GP with the right to become majority.

Some agreements with lenders (Arendal Spirit UMS and the tanker fleet into a new subsidiary) show some support from external lenders.

Unrelated or not, a further positive development was an agreement on the US$400 million project (Petrojarl I Charter Amendment for operations in Brazil in 2018).

The capital injections are used in three ways (see this presentation):

Finance the capex program, which is due to increase EBITDA by ~US$200 million per annum once completed by 2019.

Refinance some expensive preferred debt. The repayment of the preferred and reduction of the dividend will save ~US$50 million per annum, or about 10% of their measure of cash flow (CFVO, or cash flow from vessel operations).

Provide working capital and support for vessels.

The overall impact is twofold:

There is removal of the liquidity risk until Sept. 18. TOO's stronger credit profile was demonstrated by the subsequent debt raise a few days after the announcement of the Brookfield partnership. Beyond that point, with Brookfield as an owner and its ability to become the GP, there is the comfort that the anchor shareholder would have the financial means to support the business as long as it's worth it.

The future CFVO, post all deliveries of the existing capex project but not the two announced tankers, should increase from US$520 million (the current run rate) to US$720 million (current, plus EBITDA from the project) per annum from 2019.

The recapitalization was dilutive. TK and Brookfield have acquired US$640 million worth of shares for US$2.5 per share (256 million shares), or US$1.99 per share if the warrants are converted (321 million shares) -- taking the book value per share from US$6.8 down to US$3.6 on a fully diluted basis.

What Are the Prospects for TOO?

TOO is essentially a leasing business. They build and lease vessels to oil companies for transport and FPSO (floating production storage and offloading). Those vessels have an extremely long life of 25 to 30 years and take a few years to build.

When assessing a newbuild vessel, a good rule of thumb is to target 10% cash on built cost (book value). This would translate during the life of the assets into a pre-tax 15% return when you assume 70% debt, 4.2% cost of debt (like TOO), and two years to build. For working, young existing assets (the case for TOO in 2019), an 8% to 9% cash on current book value is equivalent to a 12%-13% return on equity. (Note: It makes sense to separate the two phases as the construction of complex vessels is a risky part of the business, where the charter has significant leverage on TOO or other vessel owners.)

Now, forecasting TOO;s economic return in 2019, we estimate a book value of the vessels around US$5 billion (the current US$4.7 billion plus remaining capex on newbuilds of US$530 million, minus 1.5 years of depreciation), for which the return will be US$720 million as forecast above. This is a very attractive yield of 13.7% compared to our 9% required return. In a positive shipping environment, this would support a large premium/book value of 50%-100%, or 5.4-7.2 per shares.

However we are not in a good environment for shipping or oil and gas assets. If these newbuild vessels were not in pre-agreed charter (signed before the oil downturn), these assets would not generate such yield and would probably have a return of negative or zero (think of the RIG in charter). As the charter on the newbuild and some existing assets have only three to four years of maturity, the level of CFVO might be very different in 2022 onward. Simply speaking, TOO carries a huge maturity mismatch between 25 years of levered assets and four to five years of firm leases.

This uncertainty explains the deep discount-to-book value; the current valuation of US$2.3 per shares suggest that CFVO could halve by 2022/2023. The future value of the business is very directional and heavily dependent on the timing and rebound of the offshore oil market.

Opportunity

As I believe that oil and usage of offshore assets is cyclical and will rebound over time, I am interested in investing in such companies. TOO is attractive because it's a rare play in the offshore oil and gas infrastructure, where you can wait four to five years to express this market view without (much) liquidity risk. For the time being, I have decided to invest in TOO by being short puts; I express my rational below.

At the current share price of US$2.44, a recovery within three years toward US$3.6 of book value would yield a 15% return and very high return in a full recovery, where the current charter rate can be maintained. At Brookfield's entry point of US$1.99, the three-year return becomes 21% (the US$1.99 entry point is simplified as Brookfield gets GP ownership but also provides financing). This is attractive in terms of upside.

What I also like with TOO is that the lower liquidity risk and the entry price of Brookfield could form an anchor point for TOO's share price in the medium term as the oil and capital markets fluctuate, which reduces the downside risk. In that context, I find that the implied volatility on the put options to be attractive to sell. The $2 February 2018 put option can be sold for $0.20 to $0.25 and gives a 10% cash premium on the strike price for five months of risk. I have sold that option (and the November, but just after the announcement in July). As an investor, I only sell options in businesses I would be happy to own and I never do so on margin. If you're hit on that position (the buyer exercises the option), you would have an entry point into TOO at US$1.8 per share, which I find attractive (an ~25% three-year return if it recovers to book value in three years and an entry point in line with or below Brookfield).

There is one unattractive scenario in which the transaction does not close. In that situation, if exercised, the entry point of US$1.80 would be above TOO's historical low (US$1.68) and there would be a high risk of loss. The preferreds of TOO have picked up in value, but still trades at US$21, in a recovery scenario where they reach par within three years they would yield a 14% return.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PUT OPTIONS IN TOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.