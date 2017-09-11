Royal Bank - 1 "Legacy Asset" For The Next 100 Years

The company’s status as a Legacy Asset comes down its wide economic moat, long growth runway, and century-long dividend history.

Many Americans have never heard of the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), but the stock has been a favorite of investors north of the border for decades… and for good reason.



As regular readers know, I'm a big advocate for a group of stocks I like to call my ‘Legacy Assets’. These businesses provide a timeless product or service, and they're not going to disappear tomorrow. For shareholders, this often translates into a steady stream of income that can last for generations.



Case in point: Royal Bank. The banking giant has the excitement of milktoast, but long time shareholders have made a fortune. Its status as a Legacy Asset comes down to a couple of points.



1 . A Wide Economic Moat





The first thing I want in any dividend stock is a wide economic moat.



When we're measuring our holding period in decades, you’re looking for a lasting advantage. You want to see some sort of edge in the marketplace that prevents competitors from eating into margins.



Royal Bank has a moat more than a mile wide. Over decades, the company has built a large branch network and deep customer relationships. This structural advantage allows the bank to change higher fees or lower rates on deposits, enhancing returns for shareholders.



You can see this strength in the company’s financial results. Over the past 10 years, returns on equity have consistently topped 15%. You see many businesses post numbers like this from time to time, but few have maintained such returns year after year.



Source: Royal Bank Investor Presentation



This moat could continue to widen.



Over the past few years, management has expanded their suite of banking products. The company has also started mining its retail customers, looking for cross-sell opportunities for its wealth management business.



It's the same way Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) keeps you trapped in the company’s ecosystem with iTunes and the App store. Each time Royal Bank sells a new product to a customer, the hassle to move accounts gets longer. As those switching costs grow, the company’s ability to pass on a little fee here or a surcharge there (and by extension shareholder returns) increases.



2. A Long Growth Runway



Royal Bank already has its hands in almost every pot, but executives continue to find ways to grow earnings.



After saturating the Canadian marketplace, management began its U.S. expansion with the acquisition of City National. The purchase gave the company a foothold in several key U.S. markets, namely San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay area.

This is just the beginning.



Executives wants to roll out their wealth management business across the entire country. You also have a lot of cross-selling opportunities between different businesses here, like retail banking and capital markets. According to management’s forecasts, the company's U.S. division could add over $1.0 billion to pre-tax profits by 2020.



Management sees an opportunity to trim costs, too. We continue to see executives cut expenses by reducing headcount, closing unprofitable branches, and moving routine banking tasks online. Today, Royal Bank spends only $0.42 in overhead on every dollar earned in revenue, representing one of the best performances in the industry.



Source: Royal Bank Investor Presentation



Small improvements should drive growth. Over the next five years, analysts project Royal Bank will grow earnings per share at a high single-digit clip.



3. A Long Dividend History





Like any true Legacy Asset, Royal Bank has a long history of paying dividends.



The company has mailed a check to shareholders every year since 1870. This represents one of the longest streaks of uninterrupted distributions of any stock in North America.



Today, shares yield a modest 3.9%. That might not be enough to impress the greediest of yield hogs, but that payout has been growing at a tidy clip. Over the past decade, management has raised the dividend payout at an inflation-busting 8% compounded annual rate.



Source: Royal Bank Investor Presentation



You can expect those dividend hikes to keep rolling in. Executives have gotten in the habit of raising its dividend every other quarter or so. That growing payout always represents a possible catalyst and tends to put a floor underneath the stock price.



But if you extrapolate this growth story over the next decade, you really start to see how consistent dividend growth pays off. If Royal keeps increasing the distribution at an 8% clip, the company will pay out an annual dividend of $7.85 per share by 2027. Based on the current stock price, that represents an 8.7% yield on cost.



Not a bad little income stream.



The Bottom Line on Royal Bank





Royal Bank, of course, is no sure thing.



Shares have surged over the past year, recently hitting a new all-time high. The Canadian real estate market looks bubbly.



I'm not super worried, though. RY stock currently trades at about 12 times trailing earnings, which is in line with peers and its historical average. Executives have also done a great job at tightening credit quality, moving into more fee-based businesses, and diversifying operations away from Canadian lending.



Bottom line: Royal Bank represents a true Legacy Asset to own for the next 100 years. No, it won’t make you the talk of your next cocktail party. But if you’re willing to trade white knuckle excitement for reliable income, you’ll like this stock just fine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.